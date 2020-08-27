Thai returnee from Israel jumps to his death from Pattaya quarantine hotel | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Pattaya

Thai returnee from Israel jumps to his death from Pattaya quarantine hotel

Jack Burton

Published 

11 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: Line Me Today
Yesterday a Thai man, a recent returnee from abroad, jumped to his death from a quarantine hotel in Pattaya. Authorities are investigating why 39 year old Pol Prom-ngam, jumped from his balcony at the Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel and Resort at about 4pm, just a day he returned from Tel Aviv, Israel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pol worked as a labourer in Israel before returning to Thailand on Tuesday, arriving on Israir Airlines flight 6H691. He checked into the hotel, an approved quarantine facility, along with 167 other returnees.

PM Prayuth Chan-ocha this morning expressed his condolences to the man’s family. He said he would order health officials to fully assist the family in moving Pol’s body to his home in Buri Ram province.

In April, a 51 year old Muslim man jumped to his death on the day he was to be released from state quarantine in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Pattaya

Pattaya residents call on officials to sort out homelessness crisis – VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

Pattaya residents call on officials to sort out homelessness crisis &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

Pattaya residents are urging officials to do something about the escalating homelessness problem in the city. Pattaya is usually one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations but, like the rest of the country, it has been left ravaged by the economic fallout of Covid-19. Many of the city’s homeless have taken to squatting in abandoned bars; others simply sleep on the streets. They have to resort to begging from passing Thais and foreigners, with some accused of petty crime and aggressive behaviour. The police have already carried out a number of arrests, including a woman who assaulted a foreign man […]

Continue Reading

Crime

6 Chon Buri men fall victim to dating app scam

Jack Burton

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

6 Chon Buri men fall victim to dating app scam | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

At least 6 men in the eastern province of Chon Buri have fallen prey to a romance scam and police there are now warning men over the use of dating apps. The men bought cars via financing for a woman they met through an unnamed app. The deputy chief of the Samet police told the Pattaya News that 23 year old Kantapat Maiket met Bossarakam ‘Muay’ Saothong through a dating application. They spent time together and the woman revealed that she was unable to buy a car due to a poor credit rating, saying she’d been blacklisted by financial service […]

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Chon Buri crane truck pulls down over a dozen power poles

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

August 26, 2020

By

Chon Buri crane truck pulls down over a dozen power poles | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: 77kaoded

A transfer truck moving a crane got stuck on a power line and brought down down more than a dozen power poles in the eastern province of Chon Buri’s Banglamung district yesterday. It happened in the late afternoon on Banglamung Road near Soi 13 and Soi Sri Suwit. The downed power poles blocked the road and required electric and communication systems to be shut off for hours. The truck driver, 48 year old Narong Kampean, said that as soon as he he realised the crane had hooked something above he tried to stop the truck quickly. After many hours, power […]

Continue Reading
