image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Hong Kong riot police quarantined

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

7 hours ago

 on 

Hong Kong riot police quarantined | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Hong Kong, rocked by violent protests since last June, now faces a new hurdle. Almost all members of an elite anti-riot squad will be placed under quarantine for 14 days after an officer involved in mass arrests at an anti-government rally earlier this week tested positive with Covid-19 coronavirus. Now Hong Kong’s entire police force may have to undergo coronavirus testing

A 46 year old sergeant from the Police Tactical Unit of West Kowloon region was confirmed as infected yesterday. Now around 130 members of the elite team tackling unrest in the former British colony’s West Kowloon region will be out of action and their jobs covered by officers from other districts.

The sergeant was deployed to handle a protest at a metro station Tuesday night, when supporters gathered to mark seven months since clashes there between officers and anti-government protesters.

Another constable from the same unit previously tested positive after going to a bar in the Tsim Sha Tsui district that has been linked with a cluster of cases. According to a police source, the two shared facilities in the PTU base.

After an investigation, the Department of Health decided to send around 130 male officers of the same unit to quarantine camps, fearing they could have used the same facilities as the infected two over recent days. The source said female officers from the same unit would not be affected.

“Headquarters is now working out the list of male officers with the department. We are reforming the anti-riot police from other five regions so as to cover the empty spots.”

In another story, health authorities are investigating Hong Kong’s first possible case of coronavirus transmission in a public hospital, after an elderly stroke patient was infected during his stay. The city confirmed 17 new cases yesterday, taking its total to 863.

To prevent a potentially devastating spread through Pok Oi Hospital, officials have locked down the two wards where the 93 year old was being treated and suspended services. 225 patients and health workers have been sent into isolation or will undergo tests.

Hong Kong riot police quarantined | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: SCMP

Preliminary findings revealed the stroke survivor was on a ward near to another man later confirmed as infected.

“We have reasons to believe that the elderly man’s infection is linked to this young man, but we will still investigate whether the 93 year old man had other relevant contacts.”

Of the 17 new cases, the lowest daily tally since March 21, 10 had recent travel history, including seven students returning from abroad.

The suspected hospital transmission raised fears of a repeat of the large-scale outbreak during 2003’s severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) crisis in ward 8A of Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin, in which a patient infected 11 health care staff before it spread to a total of 137 people.

SOURCES: SCMP | SCMP

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket: Patong on official lockdown from today

Sean Kelly

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

Phuket: Patong on official lockdown from today | The Thaiger
PHOTO: An empty Patong on Lockdown - Thai PBS World

Phuket’s Governor Pakkapong Thaweepat has issued a closure order for Patong with all non-essential travel in or out of the popular tourist town banned in an attempt to slow a potential large scale outbreak of Covid-19 in Phuket. In recent weeks the daily reports of new cases in Phuket were mostly focussed on cases in Patong, especially around the Bangla Road area, the town’s popular adult entertainment district.

Thai PBS has reported that effective today, until further notice, all exits and entrances to Patong by the public and vehicles is banned, with the exception of those transporting essential goods, fuel, medical supplies and LPG.

“Those who need access are required to seek permission from the authorities and must strictly comply with the orders of disease control officials.”

During the lockdown, public health officials will conduct a mass health screening house to house, checking the temperatures of every resident. Anyone found with a fever will be separated and quarantined for observation. Public Health Officials will carry out a cleansing of the entire zone and will fumigate every household, restaurant, bar, shop and hotel.

Hotel employees who wish to leave the area are advised to inform their hotels, which must submit the list of names to officials at checkpoints for permission to leave the zone by Tuesday.

The Thaiger spoke with some locals regarding the lockdown who said they were unaware about the news until today. One told us he’d been walking his dog on the beach this morning and didn’t run into any police officers at all. A local policeman in the town says he has been lining up for testing at Patong Hospital and that the streets are mostly deserted. Another expat said they’d heard yesterday there might be a closure of the roads on Tuesday and was surprised to wake up this morning to see the town was in official “lockdown.”

Be advised that police staffing checkpoints have been set up at all exits and entrances to Patong to enforce the lockdown measure. Violators are warned that they may face imprisonment of up to one year and or a maximum fine of 100,000 baht.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

102 new Covid-19 cases today (Sunday), total now 2,169, 3 more deaths

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

102 new Covid-19 cases today (Sunday), total now 2,169, 3 more deaths | The Thaiger
PHOTO: NBT

Thailand now has 2,169 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, after the newly formed Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 102 new cases this morning (Sunday). 3 new deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 23 since the outbreak first emerged in January. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the centre and the Public Health Ministry, made the announcements at today’s daily press briefing.

The fatalities were 2 Thai men and 1 man from Switzerland.

One of the Thais was a 46 year old man who returned from working in London on March 22. He went into hospital 3 days later. No details of his work were revealed.

The other Thai victim was a 30 year old worker who lived in the southern Phatthalung province but worked in the lower northeastern province of Surin. He died at Prasat Hospital in Surin yesterday.

The foreign fatality was an 82 year old Swiss man who attended a party in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan, and visited entertainment venues in Bangkok.

102 new Covid-19 cases today (Sunday), total now 2,169, 3 more deaths | News by The Thaiger102 new Covid-19 cases today (Sunday), total now 2,169, 3 more deaths | News by The Thaiger

102 new Covid-19 cases today (Sunday), total now 2,169, 3 more deaths | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

10 new coronavirus cases in Phuket today (Sunday)

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

10 new coronavirus cases in Phuket today (Sunday) | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: Thailand Discovery

The island of Phuket in Thailand’s south has reported 10 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases today (Sunday), bringing the total to 119. Today’s new cases aren’t all in Patong, as has been the trend over the past week, with new cases being reported in Bang Tao, just north of Surin Beach area.

Among the confirmed cases announced today are six members of the same family that live in the Bang Tao area.

Due to the high number of cases originating in the island’s Patong entertainment district, the whole seaside town has now been officially locked down as of today, with checkpoints on all roads going in or out (more info below).

Details of the new case…

Case 110: A 40 year old Swedish man, arrived in Phuket on March 13 with his wife, who was confirmed as case 77 on April 1. 7 people are considered at at high risk and are being sought by authorities (NOTE: There are conflicting reports on this case’s age and gender).

Case 111: A 29 year old Thai woman, a maid, the wife of confirmed case 41, an Italian who works in Bangla. She fell sick on April 2, 2 people are considered at high risk.

Case 112: A 55 year old Thai woman, also a maid, the wife of case 94. 2 contacts at high risk.

Case 113: A 29 year old Thai man who works at a Patong hotel, the same hotel where Case 58 was confirmed. He became sick on March 22, 6 people are at high risk.

Case 114: A 23 year old Thai woman who works in the same restaurant as case 92. She fell sick on March 29, 5 are considered at risk.

Case 115: A 38 year old Thai man who works at a Patong shopping mall. He had close contact with case 48, and fell sick on March 25. 9 are at high risk.

Case 116: A 27 year old Thai man, a welder in Bang Tao in Thalang, the son of case 94, also a welder. They work and live together. Though he shows no symptoms, 2 people are considered at high risk.

Case 117: A 32 year old Thai woman who works at a local shop, also in Bang Tao. She’s the daughter of case 94, who lives nearby. She became sick on March 30, 4 people are at high risk.

Case 118: A 28 year old Thai woman, a maid, another daughter in law of case 94, with whom she lives. She too shows no symptoms, but 2 people are considered at high risk.

Case 119: A 74 year old Thai woman who works in a local Bang Tao shop, the grandmother of case 94, who also lives nearby. She became sick on April 3, 8 people are considered at high risk.

The current Patong ‘lockdown’ has been imposed to to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus, according to the directive.

“Therefore we will prohibit people from entering or leaving the area, except for the transportation of essential goods, LPG gas, medical supplies, emergency response teams and ambulances, public servants, parcel deliveries and publications.”

The directive is in place from April 5 until notified.

Speaking to a couple of locals this morning they said they hadn’t been advised by anyone and were confused about the news. One told us he’d been walking his dogs on the beach this morning and didn’t run into any police. A local policeman in the town says he has been lining up for testing at Patong Hospital and that the streets are mostly deserted. Another expat said that they’d heard yesterday there might be a closure of the roads on Tuesday and was surprised to wake up this morning to see the town was in official ‘lockdown’.

10 new coronavirus cases in Phuket today (Sunday) | News by The Thaiger

 

10 new coronavirus cases in Phuket today (Sunday) | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก1 month ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 months ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending