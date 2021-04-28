Hat Yai’s Kim Yong market closed after trader infected with Covid

Thailand’s southern city of Hat Yai’s Kim Yong market is closed after a trader there became infected with Covid-19. The market, popular with both foreigners and Thais, has been closed for 3 days for disinfecting. The market, a major tourist landmark in the heart of the city, is closed until April 30. The market sells fruit, snacks, clothing and flowers. A male vendor tested positive for the virus, with 6 close contacts being sent in for Covid testing.

Starting last night, the market’s 2 floors and surrounding area are being sprayed with disinfectant, leaving it eerily quiet today. A woman trader says this is the first time the market has been closed since 2010. As of today, Songkhla province has reported a total of 515 Covid infections, with 402 being in Hat Yai.

Today, Thailand reports 2,012 new Covid-19 infections and 15 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control this morning. Over the past month, more than 32,000 Covid-19 infections have been reported. There are currently 27,119 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. 695 patients are in critical condition with 199 of those patients on ventilators.

63 of 77 provinces in Thailand are now requiring the public to wear face masks while outside to help curb the spread of Covid-19. Police say the fine for mask violations is set at up to 20,000 baht, but for first-time offenders it would start at 6,000 baht and gradually increase on subsequent offences. Recently, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was apparently a first time offender as he was fined 6,000 baht by the Bangkok Governor for not wearing a mask during a cabinet meeting.

In Phuket, government officials have threatened to strictly enforce the 20,000 baht face mask fine and contact consular officials for foreigners that refuse to mask up. The vice governor of Phuket has issued a stern warning that all people are required to wear face masks in public at all times.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

