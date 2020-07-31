Connect with us

Heart damage in Covid-19 patients found months after recovery – Study

Heart damage in Covid-19 patients found months after recovery – Study
New medical reports are showing that Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) is having lasting impact on the heart of some patients. The report confirms the fears of cardiologists who have been concerned about potential long-term heart injury from the coronavirus.

Two German studies, published this week in the peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA Cardiology, indicated heart “abnormalities” in Covid-19 patients months after they had recovered from the initial symptoms of the disease.

In the initial study 100 patients from the University of Hospital Frankfurt Covid Registry – all relatively healthy adults in their 40s and 50s – 1/3 of the patients required hospitalisation during their bout with the virus. The others recovered at home.

“Researchers examined cardiac magnetic resonance imaging taken nearly two and a half months after they were diagnosed and compared them with images from people who never had Covid-19. The study found heart abnormalities in 78 patients, with 60 of those patients showing signs of inflammation in the heart muscle from the virus.”

Dr. Clyde Yancy, the chief cardiologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and an editor at JAMA Cardiology, says the team were “struck” with the findings.

“Inflammation is the first prerequisite for heart failure and, over a longer period of time, could leave important residual damage that could set up the scenario for other forms of heart disease.”

He noted that the findings would have been virtually impossible to pinpoint without this study.

“The majority of patients didn’t exhibit any symptoms and these specific abnormalities detected by the MRI wouldn’t have been seen on an echocardiogram… more commonly used in the standard clinical setting.”

The cardiologists suggest the prevalence of inflammation is an important link to Covid-19 as the disease has a clinical reputation for a high inflammatory response.

“We’re not saying that Covid-19 causes heart failure But it presents early evidence that there’s potentially injury to the heart.”

Dr. Paul Cremer, a cardiovascular imaging specialist at the Cleveland Clinic says that, although the inflammation is indicative of Covid-19, “…having imaging before patients were sick could have strengthened the study’s argument that the disease could have caused these heart abnormalities”.

“Seeing inflammation in the heart muscle. It’s hard to think of other causes because of Covid-19, but I think it needs to be validated in other studies.”

The findings come after a Cleveland Clinic study published July 9 in the medical journal JAMA Network Open spotlighted a number of cases of “broken heart syndrome,” or stress cardiomyopathy, doubled during the Covid-19 pandemic.

SOURCES: USA Today | JAMA Network

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

What’s behind Hong Kong’s third wave of Covid-19 infections?

The Thaiger

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

What&#8217;s behind Hong Kong&#8217;s third wave of Covid-19 infections? | The Thaiger

Hong Kong has had its ups and downs throughout the early phases of the coronavirus pandemic but its reaction was considered a text book response as it contained the virus quickly. But then there was a smaller 2nd wave, and now a 3rd. Despite being a part of China and sharing a border with the mainland to the north, Hong Kong kept its infection numbers low and was able to avoid overly draconian lockdowns when compared to other parts of China. Now the Hong Kong government officials are warning hospitals that they could face collapse if it doesn’t stem the growing […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Health officials highlight “second wave” risk posed by migrant workers

Maya Taylor

Published

23 hours ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Health officials highlight “second wave” risk posed by migrant workers | The Thaiger
PHOTO: AP

Following on the Thai government’s announcement that it will grant entry to several other categories of foreigners, the Public Health Ministry is highlighting the risk posed by migrant workers, in particular those entering the country illegally. The government is preparing special “migrant quarantine” facilities to house labourers coming in from neighbouring countries. However, the deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department, Tanarak Plipat, says the risk to Thailand is not over, despite the country having seemingly brought Covid-19 under control. He points out that the virus continues to spread in other countries and authorities are taking steps to ensure every […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Andreas Brucker on Unsplash

Thailand takes the top spot for its recovery efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data from the Global Covid-19 Index. The Tourism Authority of Thailand Newsroom reports that the Kingdom has been ranked no. 1 out of 184 countries for its seemingly successful suppression of the virus. Thailand scored 82, leading the way in overcoming the coronavirus that has decimated many other parts of the world, with the rise in infections continuing to accelerate in countries like the US and Brazil. The number of cases in Thailand remains at 3,298, with 58 fatalities. There have been no new cases […]

Continue Reading
