Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Heart damage in Covid-19 patients found months after recovery – Study
New medical reports are showing that Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) is having lasting impact on the heart of some patients. The report confirms the fears of cardiologists who have been concerned about potential long-term heart injury from the coronavirus.
Two German studies, published this week in the peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA Cardiology, indicated heart “abnormalities” in Covid-19 patients months after they had recovered from the initial symptoms of the disease.
In the initial study 100 patients from the University of Hospital Frankfurt Covid Registry – all relatively healthy adults in their 40s and 50s – 1/3 of the patients required hospitalisation during their bout with the virus. The others recovered at home.
“Researchers examined cardiac magnetic resonance imaging taken nearly two and a half months after they were diagnosed and compared them with images from people who never had Covid-19. The study found heart abnormalities in 78 patients, with 60 of those patients showing signs of inflammation in the heart muscle from the virus.”
Dr. Clyde Yancy, the chief cardiologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and an editor at JAMA Cardiology, says the team were “struck” with the findings.
“Inflammation is the first prerequisite for heart failure and, over a longer period of time, could leave important residual damage that could set up the scenario for other forms of heart disease.”
He noted that the findings would have been virtually impossible to pinpoint without this study.
“The majority of patients didn’t exhibit any symptoms and these specific abnormalities detected by the MRI wouldn’t have been seen on an echocardiogram… more commonly used in the standard clinical setting.”
The cardiologists suggest the prevalence of inflammation is an important link to Covid-19 as the disease has a clinical reputation for a high inflammatory response.
“We’re not saying that Covid-19 causes heart failure But it presents early evidence that there’s potentially injury to the heart.”
Dr. Paul Cremer, a cardiovascular imaging specialist at the Cleveland Clinic says that, although the inflammation is indicative of Covid-19, “…having imaging before patients were sick could have strengthened the study’s argument that the disease could have caused these heart abnormalities”.
“Seeing inflammation in the heart muscle. It’s hard to think of other causes because of Covid-19, but I think it needs to be validated in other studies.”
The findings come after a Cleveland Clinic study published July 9 in the medical journal JAMA Network Open spotlighted a number of cases of “broken heart syndrome,” or stress cardiomyopathy, doubled during the Covid-19 pandemic.
SOURCES: USA Today | JAMA NetworkKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
What’s behind Hong Kong’s third wave of Covid-19 infections?
Hong Kong has had its ups and downs throughout the early phases of the coronavirus pandemic but its reaction was considered a text book response as it contained the virus quickly. But then there was a smaller 2nd wave, and now a 3rd. Despite being a part of China and sharing a border with the mainland to the north, Hong Kong kept its infection numbers low and was able to avoid overly draconian lockdowns when compared to other parts of China. Now the Hong Kong government officials are warning hospitals that they could face collapse if it doesn’t stem the growing […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health officials highlight “second wave” risk posed by migrant workers
Following on the Thai government’s announcement that it will grant entry to several other categories of foreigners, the Public Health Ministry is highlighting the risk posed by migrant workers, in particular those entering the country illegally. The government is preparing special “migrant quarantine” facilities to house labourers coming in from neighbouring countries. However, the deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department, Tanarak Plipat, says the risk to Thailand is not over, despite the country having seemingly brought Covid-19 under control. He points out that the virus continues to spread in other countries and authorities are taking steps to ensure every […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1
Thailand takes the top spot for its recovery efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data from the Global Covid-19 Index. The Tourism Authority of Thailand Newsroom reports that the Kingdom has been ranked no. 1 out of 184 countries for its seemingly successful suppression of the virus. Thailand scored 82, leading the way in overcoming the coronavirus that has decimated many other parts of the world, with the rise in infections continuing to accelerate in countries like the US and Brazil. The number of cases in Thailand remains at 3,298, with 58 fatalities. There have been no new cases […]
What’s behind Hong Kong’s third wave of Covid-19 infections?
Pro-monarchy activists vow to fight on, refuse to rule out violence – VIDEO
Facebook faux pas – auto translate goes rogue on message for King’s birthday
Heart damage in Covid-19 patients found months after recovery – Study
Key witness in the Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident
Still no word on abducted activist as UN deadline passes
Thai Vietjet passengers treated to surprise “concert in the sky”
Mayor says half of Pattaya’s security cameras aren’t working
Drug dealer shoots policeman, escapes in Korat
Anti-coup activist acquitted of sedition, cybercrime charges
Ukrainian man in fatal fall from abandoned Surat Thani hotel
Student flash mob in Chiang Mai as anti-government protests keep popping up
Pattaya murder suspects arrested
Pro-monarchy students plan Bangkok rally
Driver seriously injured after becoming trapped under bus in Chon Buri
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
620 baht Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in 2021
Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA
A day of shame as Thai police try to defend revoking “Boss” arrest warrants
Alleged rapist teacher faces additional intimidation charge
Arrest warrant withdrawn, all charges dropped against Red Bull heir
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
- Expats4 days ago
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Vietnam evacuates 80,000 following 3 new Covid-19 cases in Da Nang
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Malaysia and Singapore to test re-opening of maritime border for business travellers
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs
- Events3 days ago
Best wishes to HM King of Thailand on this auspicious occasion