Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health officials release list of “high risk” areas in 10 provinces
Health officials have released a list of areas at “high risk” of Covid-19 infections. Those who have recently visited any of the places listed are advised to monitor for coronavirus symptoms and check their body temperature.
Bangkok
- Nuanchan Market in Bueng Kum district
- The residential area near Prachachuen Road in Bang Sue district
Samut Sakhon
- The Central Shrimp Market
- Mahachai Night Market Ton Son
- Mae Puang Market
- Talay Thai Market
- Mahachai Villa Flea Market
- Krok Krak Market
- Kheha Nadi Market
- Mahachai Niwet
- Baan Ua-athon Tha Chin.
Samut Prakan
- Pak Nam Seafood Market
- A seafood shop in Muang district.
Nakhon Pathom
- Tha Sao Flea Market
- Nakhon Chai Si district
Pathum Thani
- Wat Sa Bua Flea Market in Thanyaburi district
- A flea market in Nong Sua district
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
- Bang Si Thong Village market
- A motorcycle taxi stop near Chiang Rak Noi Bridge in Bang Pa-in district
Saraburi
- A hot pot restaurant in Nong Khae district
- A Muang district market
Suphanburi
- Seafood markets in Song Phi Nong and Bang Pla Ma district
Uttaradit
- 3 markets in the Muang district.
Chiang Mai
- A salon in Mae Ai district
- A bus Bangkok-Ban Tha Ton
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Something fishy about the Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak – who’s responsible?
Here are 2 resources for the above story…
https://thethaiger.com/news/national/…
http://www.rapid-asia.com/blog/forced…
Until the weekend many people would have never heard of Samut Sakhon, a province just south west of Greater Bangkok and sharing a provincial border with the capital.
The province is best known as a major hub for Thailand’s shrimp and fishing industry, packed with markets around the coastal tributaries that feed into the Gulf of Thailand.
As we now know there’s been an outbreak of Covid 19 in the province with upward of 1,000 people possibly infected.
Most of the finger pointing, so far, has been aimed at the large Burmese migrant worker community. Some 10,000 Covid-19 tests were underway as early as Sunday and those results are coming through now. The number of positive infections could end up well over 1,000 by the time the whole mess settles down.
Behind this current Covid outbreak is a longer tale about Thailand’s fishing and aquaculture industry. Seafood is an important part of the Thai diet, providing around 40% of the animal protein sources. The export of seafood contributes about 20% of total Thai food exports. It’s also been a hotbed of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing causing some major markets, including the EU in 2015, to slap a trade ban on Thai seafood exports until they cleaned up the industry.
The allegations related to over-fishing practices and, important to the current situation, the employment and treatment of the mostly migrant workforce. Amongst allegations in a recent survey conducted by Rapid Asia, on behalf of the International Labour Organisation, 27% of workers surveyeddescribed circumstances of involuntary work and 12% had experienced some form of coercion.
The survey described at least 10% of the workforce as working under forced labour conditions. The survey covered both the fishing sector and the onshore seafood sector. 90% of workers interviewed reported being paid the minimum wage and others also noted that there were illegal salary deductions.
So, whilst it’s easy to point fingers at the largely Burmese migrant worker community, the following questions need to be addressed as blame is apportioned to this outbreak.
Who organised these workers to work at the markets and port? Who is their employer and pays their wages? Who organised their quarantine (if there was any)? And who organised their travel from the Thai/Myanmar border?
The answer lies in some of Thailand’s largest seafood processor plants and their parent companies, some operating huge franchises and export companies. There have been some high profile cases brought against Thai food processing companies alleging labour rights violations but most of these get dragged through courts and end up with counter suits for defamation. We’ve got links to some of these stories in the description below.
If there is going to be any upside to the current outbreak fiasco, it could be a new spotlight on Thailand’s fishing industry and its labour practices. Even the Thai Prime Minister today said, in a veiled comment, that the blame for the Samut Sakhon outbreak must be shared among the stakeholders. The Burmese migrant workers have become the headlines in this current outbreak but the real cause is decades of poor practices in the recruitment and handling of the migrant labour. The ones profiting most from Thailand’s fishing industry have, so far, not even rated a mention.
Tim Newton reporting for The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket primary school reports parent tests positive for Covid-19
A primary school in Phuket made a brief announcement that a student’s parent tested positive for Covid-19. The Kajonkiet School Group made a post on its Facebook page, which was taken down within an hour, saying they were “unofficially” notified by the province’s public health office about the recent case and they are awaiting results from the second test to verify the case.
Nothing has been officially announced by the Phuket Provincial Public Health office to the public.
The patient’s child attends the Kajonkiet Pattana School, a private bilingual school in the Muang district. The school will be closed until further notice.
At this time, the student of that parent has been tested for Covid. They are awaiting the results.
The school’s management team posted an announcement on Facebook, saying they are waiting for the student’s results to see if the classmates or teachers need to be monitored or screened for the coronavirus.
No other details have been released about the case.
SOURCE: FacebookKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
5 people in Bangkok among 427 new Covid-19 cases
5 people in Bangkok are among 427 new Covid-19 cases reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. 397 of the new cases are migrant workers while 14 of the new cases were detected in quarantine from people arriving to Thailand from overseas.
Many of the local cases link to seafood market in Samut Sakhon, just southwest of Bangkok, a Covid-19 hotspot where hundreds of mostly migrant workers tested positive for the virus over the weekend.
In Bangkok, 3 shops at the Siam Square One shopping mall closed after health officials found that one of the infected women recently shopping. They say she went to the dessert shop Cheevit Cheeva, cosmetics retailer Eveandboy and restaurant Krua Dok Mai Khao at the shopping centre. The woman’s seafood restaurant Somsak Pu-Ob 2 near the Krung Thon Buri BTS station is closed for the next 2 weeks.
In the surrounding area, 2 of the cases were detected in Pathum Thani, 2 in Samut Prakan and 1 in Nakhon Pathom. Health officials also reported 3 cases in Saraburi, 1 in Chachoengsao, 1 in Phetchaburi and 1 in Uttaradit.
Health officials rolled out mass testing after a surge of infections concentrated around the Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon where many migrants live in crowded rooms.
CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin says they plan to test around 1,000 seafood vendors from 22 provinces who are frequent buyers at the shrimp market. Those provinces include: Chiang Mai, Phetchabun, Nakhon Ratchasima, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Kan, Chumphon, Saraburi, Pathum Thanni, Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi, Bangkok, Songkhla, Samut Prakan, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Coconuts Bangkok
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Something fishy about the Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak – who’s responsible?
Driver allegedly obstructs and stops ambulance, patient dies
Phuket primary school reports parent tests positive for Covid-19
2 police officers fired for allegedly planting drugs on a woman, demanding money and sex
Pattaya cancels end of year countdown events
Possibility of an “end of year travel boost” has been shattered
5 people in Bangkok among 427 new Covid-19 cases
Health officials release list of “high risk” areas in 10 provinces
UPDATE: Thai PM says lockdown could become unavoidable
UPDATE: 1,000+ Samut Sakhon Covid-19 cases
Holiday season travel expected to drop by 5 million trips due to recent Covid-19 cases
Official says Thailand can handle rise in demand for face masks
30 property developers expected to sign up to Elite visa incentive scheme
Covid-19 fears after hundreds of migrants infected, Thai Army says they can’t stop border breaches
WHO calls for calm over new coronavirus variant
Thailand tourism is changed forever
Cannabis no longer a Category 5 narcotic… except for the buds
UPDATE: Latest news from the Samut Sakhon Covid-19 outbreak
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
UPDATE: Thai PM says lockdown could become unavoidable
15 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine
Property developers eye Elite Card residence scheme, amid interest from nationals of China, Hong Kong, Germany
Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok
516 cases in one day – Samut Sakhon, Thailand’s new Covid-19 hotspot
New Smart Visa rules in the works for digital nomads in Thailand
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home
Lockdown could be final straw for tourism in Thailand
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
576 cases in one day – Latest test results from Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak
Government urged to let in 100,000 migrant workers from Myanmar despite Covid surge
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10
Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9
Kiss the high season goodbye – Thailand’s long wait continues
Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8
How to buy gold in Thailand – from bracelets to baht
Thailand News Today | Deadly floods, Chiang Rai Covid cases, Mekong Forum | December 7
Thailand News Today | Burmese border #&#!!!, Charges for Penguin, 9 dead in floods | Dec 4
Trending
- Opinion2 days ago
Thailand tourism is changed forever
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
UPDATE: Latest news from the Samut Sakhon Covid-19 outbreak
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago
UPDATE: Thai PM says lockdown could become unavoidable
- Bangkok1 day ago
Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
516 cases in one day – Samut Sakhon, Thailand’s new Covid-19 hotspot
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago
Lockdown could be final straw for tourism in Thailand
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home
Jason
Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 2:02 pm
Locking down the entire country doesn’t work. “Ring fencing” the outbreak area does work. Sydney is going through an outbreak right now. Other states close their borders to that state. Contact tracers set to work. I hope Thailand’s Government will do the same. But I wonder if the Thai Government would do as our federal government does and leave the control measures in the hands of the province governor??
James Pate
Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 2:46 pm
Seems like some provincial governments have already started some control measures of their own but it’s probably just a matter of time for the national government to take control.