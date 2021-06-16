Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex

Neill Fronde

Published 

39 seconds ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO: The close contact of sex can lead to transmission of Covid-19.

Thailand has had a long string of frustrating recommendations for lowering the risk of Covid-19 transmission from curfews to masks to hand sanitiser and social distancing. But a new recommendation from the Health Department may have crossed a line. Avoid Covid-19: Don’t have sex.

The Health Department’s Director of the Office of Reproductive Health made a statement today that is bound to put a kink in people’s… kink. He advised that sex is a health risk during the spread of Covid-19 and people should avoid it.

The doctor said that anyone who suspects they might have Covid-19 or are awaiting the results of a Coronavirus test should refrain from any sexual activity until they are sure they don’t have the virus. And of course, if you have already tested positive for Covid-19, you should avoid all sex completely until a doctor has cleared you completely of infection.

The Health Department representative also warned that people should steer clear of sex with strangers in these risky and uncertain times. Covid-19, like sexually transmitted diseases, can be spread from person to person through intimate contact, even with someone with no visible signs of infections.

The Office of Reproductive Heath informs people that if they are worried or would like more information about sexual safety, they can check out the Thai Save Thai website for information and risk assessment. But be careful: in Thailand, some alternatives for sex can get you into hot water as well.

In the meantime, the office reminds people to avoid sex with strangers and anyone who has a risk of being infected with Covid-19. As far as official Covid-19 safety warnings go, this one might make wearing a mask not seem like such a personal intrusion anymore.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)40 seconds ago

Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
Transport5 hours ago

Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand News Today | PM apologises, vaccine delays, Pattaya sandbox? and sharks | June 16
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Restaurants request easing of Covid-19 rules and financial aid
Thailand6 hours ago

Isaan farmer and son electrocuted and killed by wire fence in rice field
Thailand7 hours ago

Another data breach: Info leaked on Bangkok Immigration website
Crime7 hours ago

Krabi men arrested after TikTok video of a shark shot and killed goes viral
Thailand8 hours ago

Thailand’s FDA doesn’t approve Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, cites missing data
Best of8 hours ago

Top 8 Things to do in Krabi
Thailand9 hours ago

Thai government apologises for data leak, blames “temporary glitch”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

6 school closed after infections are found
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 2,331 new cases; provincial totals
Best of11 hours ago

Top 5 Meditation Centres and Retreats in Thailand
Phuket11 hours ago

Thai police chief donates 100,000 baht to Phuket man shot by a drunk officer
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending