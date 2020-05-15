Full list of businesses allowed to reopen this Sunday | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Full list of businesses allowed to reopen this Sunday
Quick. Read it before it changes.
The government has announced which types of businesses will be allowed to reopen on Sunday as it begins “Phase 2” of its 4 step plan to slowly unlock and reopen businesses closed across the country due Covid-19. Mind you this is the list published today. There’s a whole day tomorrow for everything to change again!
Thailand appears to have had remarkable success in controlling the spread of the virus, with several weeks of single digit daily increases and several days, including today, with no cases locally transmitted nationwide. So, as promised, the government has announced that tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of closed businesses will reopen this Sunday, and get millions back to work, many who have been out a job for nearly 2 months.
The businesses named below are what CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin announced will be permitted to reopen this Sunday. The final order for this has not been published in the Royal Gazette, but that’s expected tonight or tomorrow. The list could change prior to the final order. What’s more, provincial governors have discretion to strengthen any restrictions or regulations.
We’ll get this one out of the way upfront…
- Beaches remain strictly closed until at least the end of the month.
And now for the rest of the list…
- Shopping Malls, department stores, outlet malls, community malls. Entertainment venues in malls, like bowling alleys, bars, theme parks, karaokes, arcades and play areas will remain closed for now.
- Massage shops and spas will also remain closed, whether in or out of malls. The government has decided not to move forward with a plan to open foot massage shops only at this time, so all massage shops are to remain closed until a future phase. This also includes steam baths, herbal steam baths and saunas.
- Larger restaurants, including restaurants in malls, with the caveat of strict hygiene and physical distancing rules. Food courts in shopping malls, office buildings and department stores may also reopen, but they too must follow strict rules. No alcohol sales are allowed in restaurants of any kind at this time.
- Retail stores, wholesale stores, etc. may reopen. This includes office supply stores, home improvement stores, electronic stores, furniture stores, building material stores and all large markets, with proper hygiene and physical distance requirements.
- Some beauty clinics may reopen, specifically ones with skin and laser works, but not face-related ones at this time. Weight control clinics, tattoo and piercing shops etc. will remain closed.
- Some small gyms and pools may reopen, with strict rules and not for gatherings or parties. in regard to pools.
- Museums, public libraries, flower and garden parks, art galleries can reopen. Strict physical distancing must be observed.
- Movie and video filming locations that require a production team. The limit is 10 people on set and a total of 50 people in production and at the venue overall. Action movies or shows with action scenes must not be filmed at this time.
- Some small meeting rooms in venues like hotels are allowed to reopen, although number of people must be small. No opening of training seminars, convention centers, etc.
- With regards to hotels, they fall under different rules and regulations and are not closed in every province. Hotels can open when they choose, although in several provinces previous orders informing all hotels to close still apply until the emergency decree finishes, whenever may be.
- Nearly all entertainment style venues, like bars, nightlife, clubs, karaokes and the like remain closed until a future phase.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
100 billion baht fund in the works for small businesses
A pay cheque might be on the way for small businesses that kept paying their employees, despite loss of business from the pandemic. An up to 100 billion baht fund, or 3 billion USD, is planned to be set up to help Thailand’s small businesses, according to Reuters.
Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak said assistance from the Finance Ministry will be for businesses that keep workers on their payroll, despite the stress the pandemic has put on the economy.
The outbreak has caused many businesses to close and revenues to decrease dramatically. Somkid said some businesses have struggled to keep employees on the payroll, adding that those who made sure their employees taken care of should get government assistance.
The ministry is still discussing possible aid, such as loans, for the businesses.
Somkid acknowledged that small operators still have no access to funding, “which is a worry”.
SOURCES: Reuters | Bangkok Post
‘Thai Chana’ app to help track ‘safe’ retailers in a Covid era
The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society revealed the details of “Thai Chana”, (Thailand Wins) a smartphone application to facilitate safety for both customers and establishments during the Covid-19 era.
The businesses must register for the QR code and place it in front of the shop on the website. Customers will log in by scanning their QR code. This can indicate whether or not the shop is congested so that customers can determine whether to use the service or move it to another business. Shops and utilities may be tested by the public to see whether or not they meet safety measures.
When any shop is deemed to be a health threat, customers who use Thai Chana and who are in the shop will get an SMS notice to get a free Covid-19 check.
“The Ministry has assured that the information entered in the app will be confidential and will not infringe people’s privacy rights, because it will only be used for disease control purposes. The application will be open for registration from May 15 onwards.
The app also says that you will receive free testing for Covid-19 if the app deems you have been “at risk” as you move around.
Please contact 1111 for more information. The hotline is in Thai, English and Chinese.
SOURCE: Thai PR Government
Thailand Transport Company plans to restart 16 routes from May 18 onwards
Today a spokesman for the state-run Transport Company Limited, one of Thailand’s biggeest bus operators, announced it will open 7 routes in the northern region and 9 in the northeast and eastern regions from Monday onward “to facilitate the people who need to travel after the Transport Company temporarily ceased service due to the Covid-19 epidemic situation.”
Here are the 7 northern routes and schedules…
1. Bangkok – Chiang Mai, departure at 7:30 am.
2. Bangkok – Chiang Rai, departure at 06.30 am
3. Bangkok – Uttaradit, departure at 9.00 am
4. Bangkok – Sarachit, departure at 8:30 am
5. Bangkok – Mae Sot, departure at 9.00 am
6. Bangkok – Lom Kao, departure at 8.30 am
7. Bangkok – Khlong Lan, departure at 8.00 am
The northeast and eastern region routes and schedules are…
1. Bangkok – Nong Bua Lamphu, departure at 08.45 am
2. Bangkok – Sakon Nakhon, departure at 07.30 am
3. Bangkok, from – Chiang Khan, departure at 07.00 am
4. Bangkok – Surin, departure at 10.30 hrs. 06.50 am
5. Bangkok, – Buriram departure at 7.40 am and 12.00 pm
6. Bangkok – Kantharalak departure at 7.00 am
7 Bangkok – Sisaket, departure at 8.00 am
8. Bangkok – Rattanaburi, departure at 9.00 am
9 Bangkok – Chanthaburi, departure at 6.30 am
The company has taken measures to prevent the risk of spreading the virus.
“Ticket sales and platform staff must maintain excellent hygiene and have their temperature checked before and after work.”
Seating within the bus will spaced at least 1 metre apart, in accordance with the national social distancing policy, bus interiors and facilities must be cleaned regularly, toilets and frequently exposed spots will also be cleaned before and after each service. In addition, the buses will be parked in the sun every day for at least 1-2 hours a day.
Before passengers enter the terminal their body temperature will be measured and if any passenger’s temperature exceeds 36.5 they will be denied access. Seating in the waiting area within the passenger terminal will be spaced out by 1 metre and passengers must wear facemasks at all times.
A form will handed out to passengers to record their travel history, answer other health questions and give specific departure and destination points to coordinate with provincial transportation and local government organisations to prepare for passengers arriving in the provinces.
As for the southern bus routes, Thailand Transport Company is preparing to provide 3 routes from June 1 onwards comprising…
1. Bangkok – Koh Samui, departure at 6.00 am,
2. Bangkok – Phuket, departure at 6.10 am,
3. Bangkok – Trang, departure at 6.15 am.
For information and inquires call 02 269 6999, Line @thairoute or email: info@busticket.in.th
SOURCE: CH7 news
