Full list of businesses allowed to reopen this Sunday | The Thaiger

Quick. Read it before it changes.

The government has announced which types of businesses will be allowed to reopen on Sunday as it begins “Phase 2” of its 4 step plan to slowly unlock and reopen businesses closed across the country due Covid-19. Mind you this is the list published today. There’s a whole day tomorrow for everything to change again!

Thailand appears to have had remarkable success in controlling the spread of the virus, with several weeks of single digit daily increases and several days, including today, with no cases locally transmitted nationwide. So, as promised, the government has announced that tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of closed businesses will reopen this Sunday, and get millions back to work, many who have been out a job for nearly 2 months.

The businesses named below are what CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin announced will be permitted to reopen this Sunday. The final order for this has not been published in the Royal Gazette, but that’s expected tonight or tomorrow. The list could change prior to the final order. What’s more, provincial governors have discretion to strengthen any restrictions or regulations.

We’ll get this one out of the way upfront…

Beaches remain strictly closed until at least the end of the month.

And now for the rest of the list…

Shopping Malls, department stores, outlet malls, community malls. Entertainment venues in malls, like bowling alleys, bars, theme parks, karaokes, arcades and play areas will remain closed for now.

Massage shops and spas will also remain closed, whether in or out of malls. The government has decided not to move forward with a plan to open foot massage shops only at this time, so all massage shops are to remain closed until a future phase. This also includes steam baths, herbal steam baths and saunas.

Larger restaurants, including restaurants in malls, with the caveat of strict hygiene and physical distancing rules. Food courts in shopping malls, office buildings and department stores may also reopen, but they too must follow strict rules. No alcohol sales are allowed in restaurants of any kind at this time.

Retail stores, wholesale stores, etc. may reopen. This includes office supply stores, home improvement stores, electronic stores, furniture stores, building material stores and all large markets, with proper hygiene and physical distance requirements.

Some beauty clinics may reopen, specifically ones with skin and laser works, but not face-related ones at this time. Weight control clinics, tattoo and piercing shops etc. will remain closed.

Some small gyms and pools may reopen, with strict rules and not for gatherings or parties. in regard to pools.

Museums, public libraries, flower and garden parks, art galleries can reopen. Strict physical distancing must be observed.

Movie and video filming locations that require a production team. The limit is 10 people on set and a total of 50 people in production and at the venue overall. Action movies or shows with action scenes must not be filmed at this time.

Some small meeting rooms in venues like hotels are allowed to reopen, although number of people must be small. No opening of training seminars, convention centers, etc.

With regards to hotels, they fall under different rules and regulations and are not closed in every province. Hotels can open when they choose, although in several provinces previous orders informing all hotels to close still apply until the emergency decree finishes, whenever may be.

Nearly all entertainment style venues, like bars, nightlife, clubs, karaokes and the like remain closed until a future phase.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News