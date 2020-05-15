image
Thailand

Thailand News Today – Friday, May 15

The Thaiger

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Thailand News Today – Friday, May 15
Maison Saigon7 new cases, all imported, no new deaths

7 new cases of Covid-19 this morning at the daily press briefing. The new cases bring the national total to 3,025 since the beginning of the outbreak.

But today’s new infections are all among Thais returning from Pakistan, 6 men and a woman, aged 17-31. All are now in state quarantine.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 56.

Meanwhile other changes to the current situation could involve cutting the current curfew by an hour so it would start at 11pm instead and the possible extension of the emergency decree through June, but none of these have been confirmed at this stage.

Yesterday’s Covid-19 case was a Phuket tattoo artist going to Chiang Mai

Thailand’s latest Covid-19 case revealed yesterday was a tattoo artist who had travelled from Phuket Province to Chiang Mai Province last Tuesday.

The 39 year old said his aim was to take his wife and son away from Phuket, which has been a high-risk province, but things didn’t go as planned when he ended up being the one who got infected. Over 200 others have also travelled to the northern city from Phuket, all being tested when they arrive.

He said began experiencing flu-like symptoms during the self-quarantine but didn’t think much of it before they left on their northbound journey.

Now officials are checking on the man’s contacts in Phuket before the family departed, all the places they stopped along the way, and any other people they’ve met up with in Chiang Mai since arriving.

Vongfong, aka. Ambo, barrels into Philippines’ east coast

Typhoon Vongfong (aka. ‘Ambo’ in the Philippines) has made landfall, forcing tens of thousands of people to quickly evacuate whilst in the middle of lockdown amid their local Covid-19 outbreak.

The typhoon struck the Phillipines east coast islands around Samar at around noon yesterday. Around 200,000 people living in the coastal areas near Samar have been affected. Vongfong packed winds of at least 185 kph -around the equivalent of a category 3 hurricane.

Social distancing pandas fill empty seats at Bangkok restaurant

Now one Vietnamese restaurant in Bangkok has found a more fun way to make sure people are sitting apart but still marking the seat spacing.

Big, stuffed panda bear toys are being placed in the vacant seats instead of red crosses.

 The restaurant is Maison Saigon, near Lumphini Park in Bangkok, and the owner thought the red crosses left a negative impression so he found something much more cuddly to take place of the seats that need to remain vacant in this era of social distancing.

Not a single publisher has resorted to using the term food panda in their headline.

National parks may remain closed for another 2 months

One positive aspect of the pandemic is the affect park-closures seem to be having on the environment, specifically some of the animals living in the parks. 

Looks like Thailand’s national parks might continue to be closed for at least another 2 months. All of the 133 national parks were initially closed to limit tourism and visits to those areas when the coronavirus outbreak started. Now it appears that they’ll remain closed to revitalise wildlife and plants.

 Parks might even close once a year from now on after many park officials have seen a surprising increase in animal activity and park regeneration during the lockdown

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

‘Thai Chana’ app to help track ‘safe’ retailers in a Covid era

Anukul

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

'Thai Chana' app to help track 'safe' retailers in a Covid era

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society revealed the details of “Thai Chana”, (Thailand Wins) a smartphone application to facilitate safety for both customers and establishments during the Covid-19 era.

The businesses must register for the QR code and place it in front of the shop on the website. Customers will log in by scanning their QR code. This can indicate whether or not the shop is congested so that customers can determine whether to use the service or move it to another business. Shops and utilities may be tested by the public to see whether or not they meet safety measures.

When any shop is deemed to be a health threat, customers who use Thai Chana and who are in the shop will get an SMS notice to get a free Covid-19 check.

“The Ministry has assured that the information entered in the app will be confidential and will not infringe people’s privacy rights, because it will only be used for disease control purposes. The application will be open for registration from May 15 onwards.

The app also says that you will receive free testing for Covid-19 if the app deems you have been “at risk” as you move around.

Please contact 1111 for more information. The hotline is in Thai, English and Chinese.

SOURCE: Thai PR Government 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand Transport Company plans to restart 16 routes from May 18 onwards

Anukul

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

Thailand Transport Company plans to restart 16 routes from May 18 onwards
PHOTO: thaipost.net

Today a spokesman for the state-run Transport Company Limited, one of Thailand’s biggeest bus operators, announced it will open 7 routes in the northern region and 9 in the northeast and eastern regions from Monday onward “to facilitate the people who need to travel after the Transport Company temporarily ceased service due to the Covid-19 epidemic situation.”

Here are the 7 northern routes and schedules…
1. Bangkok – Chiang Mai, departure at 7:30 am.
2. Bangkok – Chiang Rai, departure at 06.30 am
3. Bangkok – Uttaradit, departure at 9.00 am
4. Bangkok – Sarachit, departure at 8:30 am
5. Bangkok – Mae Sot, departure at 9.00 am
6. Bangkok – Lom Kao, departure at 8.30 am
7. Bangkok – Khlong Lan, departure at 8.00 am

The northeast and eastern region routes and schedules are…
1. Bangkok – Nong Bua Lamphu, departure at 08.45 am
2. Bangkok – Sakon Nakhon, departure at 07.30 am
3. Bangkok, from – Chiang Khan, departure at 07.00 am
4. Bangkok – Surin, departure at 10.30 hrs. 06.50 am
5. Bangkok, – Buriram departure at 7.40 am and 12.00 pm
6. Bangkok – Kantharalak departure at 7.00 am
7 Bangkok – Sisaket, departure at 8.00 am
8. Bangkok – Rattanaburi, departure at 9.00 am
9 Bangkok – Chanthaburi, departure at 6.30 am

The company has taken measures to prevent the risk of spreading the virus.

“Ticket sales and platform staff must maintain excellent hygiene and have their temperature checked before and after work.”

Seating within the bus will spaced at least 1 metre apart, in accordance with the national social distancing policy, bus interiors and facilities must be cleaned regularly, toilets and frequently exposed spots will also be cleaned before and after each service. In addition, the buses will be parked in the sun every day for at least 1-2 hours a day.

Before passengers enter the terminal their body temperature will be measured and if any passenger’s temperature exceeds 36.5 they will be denied access. Seating in the waiting area within the passenger terminal will be spaced out by 1 metre and passengers must wear facemasks at all times.

A form will handed out to passengers to record their travel history, answer other health questions and give specific departure and destination points to coordinate with provincial transportation and local government organisations to prepare for passengers arriving in the provinces.

As for the southern bus routes, Thailand Transport Company is preparing to provide 3 routes from June 1 onwards comprising…
1. Bangkok – Koh Samui, departure at 6.00 am,
2. Bangkok – Phuket, departure at 6.10 am,
3. Bangkok – Trang, departure at 6.15 am.

For information and inquires call 02 269 6999, Line @thairoute or email: info@busticket.in.th

SOURCE: CH7 news

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 update: 7 new cases, all imported, no new deaths (May 15)

Jack Burton

Published

6 hours ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

Covid-19 update: 7 new cases, all imported, no new deaths (May 15)
PHOTO: AsiaNews

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced 7 new case of Covid-19 this morning at its daily press briefing. The new cases bring the national total to 3,025 since the beginning of the outbreak. Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the CCSA, says the new infections are all among travellers/returnees from Pakistan, 6 men and a woman, aged 17-31. All are now in state quarantine

No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 56. On Wednesday Thailand reported no new daily cases for the first time since March.

SOURCES: Newshawk Phuket | Bangkok Post

