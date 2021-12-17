Connect with us

Friday Covid Update: 3,537 new cases; provincial totals

41 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,327 with 21,233 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 3,537 new Covid-19 cases and 5,459 recoveries. There are now 43,479 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 182 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,185,497 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,156,634 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 98,856,753 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 110,704 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 162,632 received their second dose, and 143,000 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Trending