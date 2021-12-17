Sponsored
Where to spend Christmas Eve in Phuket 2021
Have you already made plans for your Christmas Celebration? If not then you have come to the right place! Everyone enjoys the holidays because of the delicious food and joyful gatherings. With Christmas just around the corner, we have compiled a list of the nicest spots on the island to spend some memorable Christmas time with your friends or family.
5 places to Spend Christmas in Phuket
1. Beachside Christmas Carols by Candlelight, Angsana Laguna Phuket
Enjoy a holly jolly Christmas singing your favourite Christmas Carols At Xana Beach. The event will feature Khun Somtow Sucharitkul’s Calliope Chamber Choire and international singer Ms Cassandra Black. You will have a truly unique and awesome night as there will be live bands, fire shows, a movie projector on the beach and amazing food from the food station starting at 100 Baht. There will also be a surprise visit from Santa and so many fun activities for kids to do at the kid’s corner.
Venue: Xana Beach
Time: 5 pm – 10.30pm
Price: 550 baht per person (includes a welcome drink and a festive bag)
2. Vero Trattoria and Wine Bar, Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach
With live Christmas carols performed by Phuket star ‘EKA’ and a delectable seasonal buffet prepared by Australian Executive Chef Dennis, you can get everything you desire for Christmas in one dining session. The dinner starts from 6 pm until 10 pm and it is free for children under 8 years old.
Venue: Vero Trattoria and Wine Bar
Time: 6 pm – 10 pm
Price: THB 2,900++ per person (including a glass of Chandon Rose)
2. Christmas Eve Dinner, Banyan Tree Phuket
Enjoy a traditional Christmas Eve dinner with your loved ones while the chefs of Banyan Tree Phuket prepare a festive-themed buffet featuring Tajima Striploin, Wagyu Tenderloin, classic Roast Turkey with all the fixings, live Canadian lobster, Alaskan king crab, freshly shucked Fine de Claire oyster, dedicated cheese station, decadent foie gras, fresh seafood on ice, and more! You can then end your Christmas feast with delectable sweets from the irresistible dessert menu.
Venue: Banyan Tree Phuket
Time: 6.30pm – 10.30pm
Price: 2,900 Baht net per person, Includes one bottle of wine per couple Children ages 6 – 12 THB 1,450 net per child
4. White Christmas Party at The Surin Phuket
Prepare yourself for the glorious fun evening and delicious culinary delights set around the swimming pool. The Chef’s at the Surin have prepared an international buffet with a sumptuous selection of live cooking and carving stations. Furthermore, the rocking DJ and a violinist will ensure that you are entertained throughout the evening.
Venue: The Surin Phuket
Time: 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Price: THB 4,600++ per person, THB 1.400++ for children from 7 to 14 years old and Free for children up to 6 years old
5. Fresca Kitchen & Deli, Stay Wellbeing & Lifestyle Resort
Enjoy the 4-Course Christmas Eve Set Dinner at Fresca Kitchen & Deli. It costs 1,690++ Baht per person and starts from 6 pm till 11 pm. Some of the items in the menus include the thick and creamy Lobster Bisque, Fresh Wild Norwegian salmon fillet and Charcoal Grill AUS Back Angus Beef Tenderloin with Truffle mashed potatoes. Some of the mouthwatering desserts include Honey iced mousse Nougat Glace and Blueberry and Vanilla Christmas Log. There will also be a live Acoustic Duo!
Venue: Fresca Kitchen & Deli
Time: 6 pm – 11 pm
Price: 1,690++ Baht per person
6. Traditional Christmas Buffet at Diamond Resort
The trendy Infuse Restaurant at Diamond Resort serves a Traditional Christmas Buffet on Christmas Eve from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in a sleek, contemporary dining setting.
Salads, soups, Italian cold cuts, European cheeses, unique Christmas pate and terrines, and smoked and pickled fish are all available at the magnificent Traditional Christmas Buffet. Main dishes include festive veggie options and traditional pigs in a blanket. Honey Roasted Ham, delicious Oven-Baked Turkey, and the restaurant’s famed Fishermen Stew are all available. A beautiful range of artisan cakes, classic Christmas pudding with Brandy sauce and Brandy butter, hand-carved local fruits, a selection of Christmas cookies, and handcrafted Belgian chocolate mousse and Tiramisu are among the desserts skillfully prepared.
Venue: Infuse Restaurant
Time: 6 pm – 11 pm
Price: 1,690++ Baht per person
7. Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet, My Beach Resort Phuket
Embrace the Christmas season and celebrate the festivities with a dinner buffet of gourmet delights and live entertainment at My Cafe. The dinner will run from 6:30 pm until 10:30 pm and will be held at the Pool Terrace. It is 1,500 Baht per person and children under the age of 12 will get 50% off.
Venue: Pool Terrace of My Beach Resort Phuket
Time: 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Price: 1,500 Baht per person – 50% discount for children below 12
8. Christmas Eve Gourmet Dinner, The Boathouse Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket gives you a warm welcome to a sumptuous 3-course Christmas Eve gourmet dinner. Sip your favourite beverage while watching the sun beautifully set into the Andaman sea. Furthermore, there will be live music as well as party favours and Christmas crackers for children. Santa will also make an appearance! It is THB 1,300++ per person (food only). With food & 2-hour free-flow prosecco wines, local beers and cocktails, it will be THB 2,300++ per person.
Venue: The Boathouse Phuket
Time: 6 pm – 10 pm
Price: Starts at THB 1,300++ per person, THB 2,300++ per person (food & 2-hour free-flow beverage), THB 600++ per person per hour (Selected beverage package)
9. Christmas Eve Dinner, Four Points Sheraton
This Christmas season, the warm surroundings of Chao Leh Kitchen are a wonderful choice for gatherings with family and friends. Four Point Sheraton’s brilliant culinary staff has created seasonal delicacies to add a touch of opulence to your Christmas celebrations. So come and enjoy the delicious seafood and Roast Buffet with 3 hours free flow of beverages starting at 999++ per person. The dinner will start at 6 pm until 10 pm. Bring your kids along as there will be a kids corner with fun activities.
Venue: Chao Leh Kitchen
Time: 6 pm – 10 pm
Price: THB 999++ per person
Beverage: Local Beer – THB 499++ per person and House Wine – THB 999++ per person
10. Christmas Eve Roast Buffet Dinner, Catch Beach Club
Celebrate Christmas Eve with foie gras, truffle filled goose, traditional honey glazed ham, Pommery mustard whole spit lamb, Christmas turkey, Japanese raw bar buffet, and more from Catch Beach Club’s delectable chef’s selection. And finish your dinner with a superb celebratory meal with scrumptious desserts and cheeses. The dinner will start at 7 pm and end at 10:30 pm. It is 2,900 Baht per person include taxes and service charges. The price also includes a bottle of house wine per couple. Membership discounts are available!
Venue: Catch Beach Club
Time: 6 pm – 10 pm
Price: 2,900 Baht per person including taxes and service charges + bottle of house wine per couple
Because of the atmosphere and exceptional cuisine, the restaurants mentioned above are some of the best places to enjoy Christmas Eve. If there are too many choices and you’re having trouble deciding, close your eyes and point to one. You won’t be disappointed.
