Friday Covid Update: 189 deaths and 14,403 new cases

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

189 coronavirus-related deaths and 14,403 new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the past 24-hours since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 15,610 recoveries. There are now 141,642 people in Thailand currently receiving treatment for the coronavirus.

In the latest and most severe wave of Covid-19, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 1,324,090 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

Out of the new infections reported today, 1,275 were detected through proactive case finding and 341 were found at correctional facilities. In the latest wave, more than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19.

More information will be released this afternoon.

Friday Covid Update: 189 deaths and 14,403 new cases | News by Thaiger

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

image

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

