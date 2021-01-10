Former Thammasat professor blames partnership between officials and leaders for 2nd wave | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Former Thammasat professor blames partnership between officials and leaders for 2nd wave
A former Thammasat University lecturer is claiming that the current surge in new infections of Covid-19 in Thailand is a result of the so-called “Covid mafia” which he defines as corrupt officials working closely with local influential figures to carry out illegal activities.
Kaewsan Atipothiclaimed that these alleged co-operative actions between leaders has enabled illegal gambling and human trafficking gangs, who are responsible for smuggling migrant workers and Thais from Myanmar back into the country. He more specifically mentions the smuggling of migrant workers from Myanmar into Samut Sakhon province, which was the hotspot area that kicked off the current surge of infections.
He also named the Burmese casinos bordering Thailand’s west and north, and the illegal gambling empire in the eastern provinces, along with Samut Sakhon, as the 3 hotspots in the current wave of Covid, as they were “under the control of a mafia network”.
“As we were concentratingon containingthe disease at Suvarnabhumi international airport, the contagion has already entered our home.”
“This crisis would not have happened in the first place, if there had not beenmafia-controlled illegal gambling dens or human trafficking gangs.”
He explained that “an influential figure in Rayong province has managed to buy the entirepoliceforce, be it the local policeandthe Bangkok police,includingthe Crime Suppression Division, by dealing with just one group of state officials.”
“When you can buy total power, the business operator or themafia boss will feel stable enough to invest heavily (in illegal gambling activities), to the point thatRayong has been labelled“Thailand’s Macau”and it has expanded to Chanthaburi and Chon Buri provinces.”
Kaewsan says he also “didn’t expect that the policewill ever be reformed under the present government, and there is no real opposition in the parliament either, but only the vengeful group of politicians and another group bent on toppling the Monarchy.”
As for the initial wave of Covid-19 that started in February 2020, he blames globalisation and Thailand’s “close contact with the international community.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
245 new cases, 181 locally transmitted-Covid update
Thailand is reporting 245 new Covid-19 infections today, with 181 of those cases being locally-transmitted. Today’s news, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, brings the total amount of Covid-19 infections in Thailand to 10,298 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll has remained at 67, while 6,428 have fully recovered from the virus.
Samut Sakhon was the province with most new local infections reported in the past 24 hours (73), followed by Chon Buri (49), Samut Prakan (23), Bangkok (22) and Rayong (15).
The figures in Samut Sakhon included 22 migrant workers found in active testingBelow is the CCSA’s infographic for today’s reported cases…
43 of those new infections were found by pro-actively screening those at a high risk, while 21 infections were found in people undergoing quarantine. The amount of new cases today has increased from yesterday’s number by 40.
But Thailand’s Public Health Ministry speculates that the current wave of Covid-19 infections is likely to “slow down” by the end of this month. Dr. Opas Kankawinpong, the director-general of the Disease Control Department is warning that the virus could still, indeed, spread in office buildings and congested areas after such infections has been detected found in a few Bangkok offices.
Since the recent outbreak was detected between December 15-20 at the seafood markets in Samut Sakhon province, just southwest of central Bangkok, the number of Covid-19 infections detected jumped by 5,604, accounting for more than half of the total amount of cases reported in Thailand since the pandemic began up to December 20.
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: Phuket announces restrictions for travel to Phuket
Thailand: ‘Real world’ versus the ‘rules’, Part 378.
Arriving in Phuket this morning (Sunday), nearly 24 hours after the introduction of new restrictions for travellers back to the island from around Thailand, we’ve had 4 people contact The Thaiger saying that ‘nothing has changed’ from recent weeks. On 2 of the flights the passengers were asked, before boarding’ to download the Mor Chana app. In one of the other cases, the passengers were asked to download the www.gophuget.com site, but not the Mor Chana app.
Otherwise there appeared no additional impediments to their travel from Bangkok to Phuket. Under the new restrictions, announced yesterday by the Phuket Governor with over 3 pages (in Thai) of additional restrictions, people travelling from Bangkok, which comes under Group 3, would be required to conduct 14 days of self-quarantine, apparently monitored by the Mor Chana app. That certainly didn’t happen to any of the arrivees on flights this morning from Bangkok to Phuket.
Airport authorities may have been instructed to provide some ‘wriggle room’ for flights today, or over the next few days. Or, as often happen in Thailand, there may be some mis communication between branches of government or interpretation of the new guidelines.
Over recent months there has been a pre-flight screening area where travellers can scan a QR code and fill in their details for the AoT, but this has been largely un-enforced. And, apart from a temperature check on arrival (sometimes at the entry to airport buildings as well), there has been little additional restrictions, )apart from the mandatory wearing of masks of course).
In any case, we will keep readers updated with the real world consequences of the new restrictions, around Thailand for travellers.
Yesterday’s report here…
All arrivals from the “highest-risk” areas within the ‘red zone’ provinces “must now quarantine for 14 days” when they arrive in Phuket. People arriving from less high risk areas, Group 5 only, will not be required to quarantine. Everyone else will, including people travelling from anywhere in Bangkok.
The new restrictions are in effect from now until the end of the month, or until the situation “resolves”, according to the translation from the announcement.
Here are the links to download the Mor Chana App, in Thai and English versions…
Download on Google Play HERE.
Download on Apple Store HERE.
Here are the 5 groups.
GROUP 1
People arriving from Samut Sakhon, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi or Trat…
- Must present to officials a letter certifying the necessity of traveling outside the most strictly controlled areas
Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request
Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
- In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
- Must undergo swab test at the local hospital for the area where the visitor is staying. if the visitor has already been tested for Covid-19 within 72 hours prior to departure, the visitor must present a medical certificate with laboratory test results to officers.
- Must quarantine at home or a hotel (ASQ) under the supervision of the communicable disease control officer for a period of 14 days.
- Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.
GROUP 2
People arriving from Samut Prakan. Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom or the following districts in Bangkok… Nong Khaem District, Bang Phlat District, Bang Khae District, Bang Khun or Thian District
- Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
- Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
- In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
- Must undergo swab test at the local hospital for the area where the visitor is staying. if the visitor has already been tested for Covid-19 within 72 hours prior to departure, the visitor must present a medical certificate with laboratory test results to officers.
- Must quarantine at home or a hotel (ASQ) under the supervision of the communicable disease control officer for a period of 14 days.
- Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.
GROUP 3
People arriving from the highest controlled areas (red) 20 provinces
- Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
- Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
- In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
- Must quarantine at home or a hotel (ASQ) for a period of 14 days.
- Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.
GROUP 4
People traveling from Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Phetchabun, Chaiyaphum, Buriram, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surat Thani or Phang Nga
- Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
- Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
- In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
- Must provide self-monitoring at the place where they are staying for a period of 14 days.
- Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.
GROUP 5
People arriving from high surveillance areas (yellow) in 38 provinces
- Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
- Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
- In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
- Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.
People who violate or fail to comply with the order could face legal action under Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act, which incurs a fine of up to 20,000 baht, according to the order.
People may also be punished under Section 18 of the act, which incurs a penalty of a fie of up to 40,000 baht or up to 2 years in jail, or both.
More information about the Mor Chana App here…
The minimum required for all individuals travelling to Phuket is to 1) download the “Mor Chana” app on their smartphones and display them when the officer calls for inspection, and 2) register online through the website www.gophuget.com to inform officials of the travel details to Phuket.
SOURCE: Phuket PR Department
Thailand
Public Health Ministry speculates new infections likely to slow by end of January
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry speculates that the 2nd wave of Covid-19 infections is likely to “slow down” by the end of this month. However, Dr. Opas Kankawinpong, the director-general of the Disease Control Department is warning that the virus could spread in office buildings and congested areas after such infections has been detected found in a few Bangkok offices.
“We have seen no new cases in seven days in 20 provinces, which is very good and a positive sign.”
“If we can continue our efforts to limit the outbreak from spreading, we will see an obvious decrease in the number of new daily cases by the end of this month.”
“Under the current situation, we can say that we have done well to control the outbreak.”
Opas spoke optimistically during the daily press briefing at the Ministry of Public Health, after it reported 205 new Covid-19 cases, a drop from the day before.
“This is a good result from effective action to control the disease, done by many provinces, including efforts to quickly find the infected persons… and people’s strong awareness about wearing masks and having clean hands.”
Since the recent outbreak was detected between December 15-20 at the seafood markets in Samut Sakhon province, just southwest of central Bangkok, the number of Covid-19 infections detected jumped by 5,604, accounting for more than half of the total amount of cases reported in Thailand since the pandemic began up to December 20. As of yesterday, the amount of infections had risen to 10,053, along with 67 deaths.
Samut Sakhon province has seen 2,981 infections, and in the eastern region there have been 1,597 cases reported, mostly linked to illegal gambling dens. Bangkok has seen 519 cases so far, and the western region has seen 146 cases. But since the pandemic started, the fatality rate has been low, with only about 7 new deaths being added since December 20.
The ministry says all 12 public health regions need to prepare 1,000 field hospital beds in case of an emergency, but is still remaining optimistic.
Phuket province has introduced new arrival restrictions and quarantine requirements. Read about that HERE.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
B.T.
Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2:49 pm
There is nothing new in the article.The “feudal system” working for many years and there are no desire to change it.The forces who can change it are part of the system and have enormous benefits form the status quo.
Toby Andrews
Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 3:19 pm
Thai morality will not deter them from making money from illegal activities.
They want cheap labour, fine the Burmese are smuggled in and the immigration and police are paid off. When this labour is found to have the virus, some are dumped by the side of the road!
The only matter the Thais are concerned with is the loss of cheap labour.
They want gambling with Thai customer access, fine the This immigration and Thai police are paid off.
The bombers of Bangkok paid off the immigration on the border to enter Thailand illegally, and went on to kill people in Bangkok with a bomb.
The overwhelming evidence of the nasty Thai nature is revealed every day!
Yogibaer
Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 3:27 pm
Seems the gambling and human trafficking Business is more powerfu than the Tourist Business…🙄