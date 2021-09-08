World
El Salvador: first country worldwide to make bitcoin legal tender
Cryptocurrency has been making inroads at gaining more and more mainstream acceptance, but this week marked a new major milestone. El Salvador just became the first country worldwide to accept bitcoin as legal tender, on Monday purchasing 400 bitcoins at a price of US $21 million. The announcement caused such a swell of interest, the country’s cyber wallet system was frozen on the first day of the launch.
El Salvador has been using the US dollar as their primary currency for the last 20 years, but now bitcoin will be accepted as payment for any services or goods throughout the country. A cyber wallet called Chivo will facilitate the spending and buying of bitcoin and 200 ATMs countrywide will cater to cash withdrawals for bitcoin accounts.
Servers have already had to be upgraded due to demand with the Chivo Wallet app going offline, and some say the move to accept bitcoin will allow many of the 6.6 million people in El Salvador access to bank services for the first time in a country where over US $5.9 billion – 20% of the GDP – is spent on remittances.
Still, the move has been met with blowback from protesters who fear the cryptocurrency’s volatility may devastate the already struggling economy that has shrunk nearly 8% over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. The majority of people in the country said they would stick to US dollars and not switch over to bitcoin in a recent poll. President Nayib Bukele offered $30 to every El Salvadoran who converts to bitcoin.
El Salvador has earmarked US $200 million to keep liquidity in the ability to convert bitcoin to cash, as many fear the lack of legal protection regarding bitcoin and the infamous volatility of the cryptocurrency that briefly topped $50,000 yesterday after a drop from its $63,000 peak in April.
Long before the adoption of bitcoin, an anonymous donor jumpstarted crypto usage in El Salvador, with the El Zonte Bitcoin Beach project converting a coastal town to a crypto economy with the country’s first bitcoin ATM. The director of that plan said that it has been transformative, with people who never had bank accounts or any way to move money online now being able to send money to family across the country. He says it encourages people to build up savings for the first time.
El Salvador plans to keep pricing, salaries and accounting in US dollars, and the Chivo app will convert bitcoin to dollars for those who prefer it.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pattaya rocked by heavy rains and floods with more predicted
FDA considering Sinopharm vaccine for children over age 3
El Salvador: first country worldwide to make bitcoin legal tender
“No Place Like Home” – New Online Care Marketplace SAIJAI Launches Digital Start-Up in Thailand
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thailand averages a 20% Covid-19 infection rate over 40 days
Officials talk turkey about size of Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Top local restaurants you must try in Chiang Rai
3 Russians arrested in Phuket for alleged theft of painting valued at 50 million baht
45 Thais working in Malaysia deported to Songkhla
Major earthquake near Acapulco, Mexico kills 1
5 must-visit islands on your first trip to Thailand
18 Must Try Activities in Thailand
The Good, the bad, the ugly! Mike makes new friends as the Thaiger bites back | September 8
Several markets and communities sealed off in Nakhon Si Thammarat following Covid outbreak
Exploring Bangkok’s Old Town
Island hopping insider guide Thailand
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support
Suvarnabhumi’s ranking plummets in World’s Best Airports index
The future of Covid vaccine ‘passports’ in access to services | VIDEO
Navy rescued Cambodian man floating at sea for 2 days
Good Morning Thailand | The future of Expats in Thailand, Hua-Hin re-opening plans OCT 1 | September 7
PM Prayut, 5 ministers win votes to beat no-confidence charge
Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday
Tourism Minister defends PM’s re-opening plan on day 3 of no-confidence debate
Proof of vaccine might be needed to enter “high risk” stores in shopping centres
Extorted women held in chicken fighting dog kennel by fake police
Singaporean who repeatedly refused to wear a face mask jailed for 16 weeks
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
- Phuket2 days ago
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Proof of vaccine might be needed to enter “high risk” stores in shopping centres
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Singaporean who repeatedly refused to wear a face mask jailed for 16 weeks
- Bangkok2 days ago
Protesters at Bangkok’s Asok intersection call on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign
Recent comments: