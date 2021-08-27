Connect with us

Coronavirus Vaccines

Pfizer vaccine to be rolled out to 4 million students from next month

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr

Over 4 million Thai students, between the ages of 12 and 18, will be inoculated with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from September. Kanokwan Vilawan from the Education Ministry says officials will roll out 3 million doses of the vaccine, which arrives next month, and is seeking more doses to cover 4 million young people.

According to a Bangkok Post report, Kanokwan expects the rollout to be completed in a month, just in time for schools re-opening. She says 600,000 out of 900,000 teachers around the country have now been vaccinated.

Currently, over 1.5 million Pfizer doses donated by the US government are being administered to certain priority groups. The doses are being distributed by the Department of Disease Control, with fully vaccinated frontline healthcare workers prioritised for booster shots. The Bangkok Post reports that in the capital, Ramathibodi Hospital, Siriraj Hospital, and Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital are handling the rollout of the vaccines, which will be done by local hospitals in the surrounding provinces of Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, and Pathum Thani.

In addition to healthcare workers, 645,000 elderly people and those with underlying health conditions are also receiving a dose of Pfizer, as are women who are over 12 weeks pregnant. 150,000 doses have been set aside for elderly expats or those with underlying health conditions. Students who need to travel abroad to attend university are also entitled to a dose of Pfizer. Meanwhile, 5,000 doses are being used in research and 40,000 doses are being kept back in the event of future outbreaks.

In related news, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is visiting vulnerable groups at home, in order to vaccinate them. The BMA recently launched an online booking system for people whose condition means they are unable to leave home.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus Vaccines23 seconds ago

Pfizer vaccine to be rolled out to 4 million students from next month
Crime27 mins ago

Runaway cop wanted for alleged murder turns himself in in Chon Buri
Crime7 hours ago

‘Jo Ferrari’ – his arrest, press conference and investigation
Sponsored2 days ago

Apply for a business visa in Thailand easily

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Vaccine inequality may see poorer countries lose $2.3 trillion
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Government says yes, no, yes, no, yes on Chinese ATK deal
World13 hours ago

YouTube pulled 1 million Covid-19 misinformation videos
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

Public Health Ministry to propose easing of restrictions for vaccinated residents
Crime14 hours ago

Fugitive police Chief Joe said to be captured in Myanmar
Guides16 hours ago

Snacks you can only buy in Makro Thailand
Thailand16 hours ago

No special protection for police that allegedly killed man in custody, says police
Crime16 hours ago

NACC investigating cars and wealth of fugitive Chief Joe
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Easing restrictions? National manhunt for killer policeman | August 26
Thailand17 hours ago

Thai Vietjet to resume flights to Singapore and Taiwan starting October
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Nan has mass screening following asymptomatic patient’s oversight
World18 hours ago

Japan to stop using 1.63 million doses of Moderna after contaminations found
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending