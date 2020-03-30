Experts warn against buying dodgy coronavirus test kits online | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Experts warn against buying dodgy coronavirus test kits online

Greeley Pulitzer

3 hours ago

PHOTO: Thailand Medical News
Thailand’s Association of Medical Technologists is warning people against purchasing test kits online and examining themselves for Covid-19 coronavirus at home.

A statement, issued today from the AMTT, said some illegal Covid-19 test kits have found their way into Thailand and are for sale on social media. The AMTT warned against buying these kits since they are likely unreliable or might not pass the Thai FDA standard. If the test results are not interpreted by an expert, they might cause increase panic and cause more harm than good, it warned.

What’s more, “blood tests at home, rather than in a clinical environment actually increase the opportunity for the spread of Covid-19, not to mention other pathogens that can be transmitted through the blood, such as AIDS and hepatitis” that could spread to the community quickly and widely.

Several Thai hospitals and the faculty of medicine at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University are working on individual test kits, and expect to see them ready for public use soon.

SOURCE: The Nation

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Some southern provinces stop interprovincial public transport

Greeley Pulitzer

2 hours ago

March 30, 2020

PHOTO: Khaosod English

Thailand’s Department of Land Transport announced today that four southern provinces – Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Phuket – are closed to all public transport, except essential goods vehicles, medical and government vehicles, after witnessing an increasing number of Covid-19 coronavirus patients. Director-general Jirut Wisanjit made the announcement and the closures began today (Monday, March 30) to help prevent the virus from spreading.

“All modes of public transport are now cancelled and passengers must contact relevant agencies to get a refund.”

So no public transport, at all, can travel in or out of those four southern provinces.

The measure follows Phuket Governor Phakkhaphong Thawiphat’s announcement yesterday that all modes of transport except air would be halted until April 30 in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Air travel will also be halted on April 10.

Meanwhile, the Department of Airports has suspended services at Narathiwat Airport due to the pandemic, according its director-general Tawee Gasisam-ang.

PHOTO: The Nation

In response to the provincial governor closing some locations, the airport shut its doors from yesterday and will remain closed “until the virus situation is resolved.”

Passengers who have booked Thai AirAsia or Thai Smile tickets have the following options :

Thai AirAsia

• Change to another domestic route and schedule travel within October 31 with no service charge;

• Register under Big ID for a new booking with the flight being in the next 365 days;

• Refund tickets via www.airasia.com (though according to the airline you might not receive a full refund).

Thai Smile

• Full refund HERE

• Change your route or schedule another flight without a fee.

In another development Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam said today that Thailand Post will deliver 2.3 million face masks across the country, starting this evening.

He says that the 11 manufacturers nationwide can now produce 2.3 million masks a day. Of that total, 1.3 million will be given to the Public Health Ministry for healthcare workers while the Interior Ministry will take the balance of 1 million for distribution to village health volunteers and officials providing services to the public.

The distribution of masks will gradually expand to cover the general public, while exports will be banned without permission.

Wissanu added that the Finance Ministry is working out a plan to lower import taxes on medical equipment, after cutting the import tax on masks to zero. He denied a report that the government had prepared a plane to repatriate Thais stranded in Italy.

SOURCES: The Nation | The Nation | The Nation

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Coronavirus spreads to Lamphun province

Greeley Pulitzer

2 hours ago

March 30, 2020

FILE PHOTO

The northern province of Lamphun, near Chiang Mai, has reported its first 2 Covid-19 coronavirus cases. Provincial Governor Pongrat Piromrat made the announcement yesterday.

A 39 year old man is the first case. He returned from abroad on March 19 and began home quarantine from March 20 until today, when he tested positive and was transferred to a local hospital. Because he self-isolated, he has not been in close contact with many people, and the few he was close to are now under investigation.

The second case is a 30 year old man who is known to have visited entertainment venues. He was on home-quarantine beginning March 17 before testing positive.

“His fever is low and his symptoms are not severe. Those in close contact with him are now being tested for infection.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

27 Bangkok police officers confirmed with Covid-19

Anukul

2 hours ago

March 30, 2020

PHOTO: matichon.co.th

Not only do medical staff take much of the risks, but police offers are also staffing the front lines in battling the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, Bangkok Police Chief Lieutenant General Pakkapong says…

“As many as 27 Police offer in Bangkok have now been confirmed as positive with the Covid-19 and 326 others are in quarantine awaiting their results.”

The infected officers fall into two groups…

  1. Those who recently returned from a work tour in Spain.
  2. Those who visited two major transmission sites — the Lumpinee boxing arena and the Thong Lor entertainment complex.

“One of the infected officers is the deputy traffic police chief of Taling Chan police station and people close to him have already been quarantined.”

The Public Health Ministry says they’re investigating how he ended up with the virus, but Pol Lt Gen Pakkapong insisted the deputy traffic chief had not contracted the disease from a Covid-19 screening point.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

