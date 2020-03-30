27 Bangkok police officers confirmed with Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Not only do medical staff take much of the risks, but police offers are also staffing the front lines in battling the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, Bangkok Police Chief Lieutenant General Pakkapong says…

“As many as 27 Police offer in Bangkok have now been confirmed as positive with the Covid-19 and 326 others are in quarantine awaiting their results.”

The infected officers fall into two groups…

Those who recently returned from a work tour in Spain. Those who visited two major transmission sites — the Lumpinee boxing arena and the Thong Lor entertainment complex.

“One of the infected officers is the deputy traffic police chief of Taling Chan police station and people close to him have already been quarantined.”

The Public Health Ministry says they’re investigating how he ended up with the virus, but Pol Lt Gen Pakkapong insisted the deputy traffic chief had not contracted the disease from a Covid-19 screening point.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post