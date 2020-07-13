Connect with us

Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong

Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: U-Tapao International Airport - Nation Thailand
The Egyptian soldier, who has been found to have tested positive for Covid-19, was part of an air crew who had special dispensation from the Emergency Decree provisions regarding the coronavirus. The crew, spending one night in Rayong on their way back to Egypt from China, were permitted to leave their quarantine facility and wander around venues in Rayong.

The alerts were raised after the man’s tests were found to be positive yesterday. The Egyptian arrived in Thailand, with 30 other Egyptian Air Force crew, according to Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the government’s CCSA. The story has been met with an outcry from Thais on social media with netizens calling the situation a “shambles” and questioning the government’s procedures for people in quarantine.

Dr. Taweesin says the men were “foreign airmen who entered into our country under a special exemption”.

“They landed at U-Tapao Airport and we found that some of the measures there needed to be re-evaluated.”

The group is reported to have spent 3 nights in Thailand from July 8 – 11 to collect supplies before continuing on their flight back to Egypt last Saturday. The plane also made brief stops in the UAE and Pakistan before reaching Egypt.

Taweesin has declined to identify the venues visited by the infected man and other members of the crew. He reported that health officials are now tracking down other people who may have had contact with the crew members at “certain public venues” in Rayong province.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

    Brian

    July 13, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    WTF!!! Everybody else who comes to Thailand must be quarantined for 14 days….but not the military from another country!!! No…they are allowed to go wandering around as they wish. They must be pretty special!!!

    dinesh

    July 13, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    the people who allowed them to galavant around need to be put in jail and held accountable as they are a threat to other citizens. This needs to be done so they learn that they cant bend the rules whenever they feel like it.

