Egyptian soldier tests positive for Covid-19 in Thailand | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Egyptian soldier tests positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
“The CCSA is asking anyone who thinks they may have had physical contact with an Egyptian soldier, should come forward for testing.”
Thailand’s Covid-19 taskforce is on alert today, stepping up tracing in the eastern part of the country, after am air crew from an Egyptian military airplane tested positive for the virus. When the Centre of Covid-19 Administration reported 3 new cases of the Covid-19 today – 2 Thais and 1 foreigner (an Egyptian) – they also asked people who had come in contact with the Egyptian man to come forward for testing.
The Egyptian Air Force crew was staying at a hotel in Rayong (eastern province) along with other members of his crew.
Spokesperson Dr. Taweesin says “the 43 year Egyptian was among a group of 30 personnel who flew into Thailand on July 8. The following day, the group left for China and returned to Thailand the same night, checking into the hotel for a one-night stay, before departing for Egypt on July 11.”
“All the men were screened and swab tested on their arrival from China on July 10. A second swab tests was conducted the next day, before their departure. But the results, which came back yesterday (Sunday), showed 1 of them was positive for Covid-19.”
“While in Rayong province, the infected soldier is reported to have left the hotel to visit a “shopping mall and a few other venues”, adding that Thai public health officials have been tracing people who might have had physical contact with the soldier.”
Among all the crew off the Egyptian military airplane, which landed at U-tapao airport in Rayong last Wednesday, only the one crew tested positive for Covid-19. All the others tested negative, although other crew also visited venues around Rayong as well. Under Thailand’s emergency decree rulings, personnel on military aircraft – Thai or foreign – are legally exempted from undergoing the mandatory state quarantine when they arrive.
The incident has prompted PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to order a revamp of measures concerning arrivals of special foreign delegations, to prevent a repeat of the incident. The CCSA is asking anyone who thinks they may have had physical contact with an Egyptian soldier, should come forward for testing.
The 2 other new infections were reported as a 48 year old Thai worker arriving from Kuwait on a flight, on which 10 other asymptomatic passengers had earlier tested positive for the virus.
And the other case was reported as a 22 year old Thai woman, returning from Bahrain, who had a fever and was found to be infected on her arrival on July 12.
Dr. Taweesin says that there was also the case of a 9 year old girl, who came to Thailand from Africa as part of a diplomatic mission. Prior to the departure on July 7, she was cleared of the disease, but she tested positive 3 days later and was sent to a private hospital for treatment. Currently the whole family is held in quarantine at a ‘Covid-condo’ in Bangkok.
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | China DailyKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Myanmar puts a hold on international flights until at least October
According to Myanmar’s National Tourism Development Central Committee vice-president, Myanmar’s airports are unlikely to re-open to international commercial flights until at least October this year. There is no guarantee, however, that even if the country opens its skies to international flights, there will be any takers other than airlines offering repatriation flights. Border closures around the world have grounded entire fleets of planes and put smaller airlines in financial peril. Domestic flights are currently operating, as in Thailand, but are restricted to Burmese citizens and foreign residents registered to stay and work in the country. Since the end of March, foreign […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong
The Egyptian soldier, who has been found to have tested positive for Covid-19, was part of an air crew who had special dispensation from the Emergency Decree provisions regarding the coronavirus. The crew, spending one night in Rayong on their way back to Egypt from China, were permitted to leave their quarantine facility and wander around venues in Rayong. The alerts were raised after the man’s tests were found to be positive yesterday. The Egyptian arrived in Thailand, with 30 other Egyptian Air Force crew, according to Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the government’s CCSA. The story has been met with […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
3 new cases from repatriation flights and state quarantine-Covid-19 update (July 13)
Today, Thailand reports 3 new confirmed cases from people on repatriation flights and in state quarantine centres. No additional deaths been reported, bringing the total amount of cases currently to 3,220 and 58 deaths (although a man has died of a heart attack whilst at a quarantine facility). According to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, the Kingdom currently has 72 people still receiving medical treatments while 3,090 people have recovered. Worldwide, the US has the most amount of Covid-19 cases reported at 3.37 million, since the pandemic began, with Brazil coming in second at 1.87 million cases and India […]
Myanmar puts a hold on international flights until at least October
Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong
Egyptian soldier tests positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
Chinese professor freed after criticisms of president landed him in 6 day detention
3 new cases from repatriation flights and state quarantine-Covid-19 update (July 13)
Cambodian accused of compatriot’s murder on fishing boat
US man dies from Covid-19 after attending ‘coronavirus party’
Frenchman in Indonesia may face death by firing squad after child abuse charges
Thai man dies of heart failure while in state quarantine
Opposition party threatened with boycott over comments about “haircut” teacher
Man dies in collision after car bursts into flames in Bangkok
Police arrest 16 Chinese nationals for illegal crossing from Myanmar
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
30 year old Texan dies after attending a “Covid party”
Electric company worker severely shocked, injured in 5 metre fall
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
First post-Covid flight from China lands in Bangkok
Facebook group names and shames “farang prices”
Thailand’s economy facing bleakest prediction in Asia
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
The transformation of Thai hotels under the ‘new normal’ – CBRE
Thailand to welcome 1,700 medical tourists starting this month
Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl
Russian woman denies murdering daughter, claims husband made her do it
AirAsia’s wings may be clipped permanently
“Travel bubble” scheme likely to be delayed
AOT considering joint venture with Thai Airways to keep services running
State quarantine for Thais entering Singapore, while harder hit nations get a pass
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats3 days ago
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
State quarantine for Thais entering Singapore, while harder hit nations get a pass
- Business2 days ago
“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay
- Economy3 days ago
Thai Airways creates “survival team”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Desperate Thais stuck in the UK make plea to return home
- Bangkok2 days ago
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
- Thai Life3 days ago
Not bowing to tradition – School group demands end of prostration
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”