Pattaya officials inspect beaches for compliance with closure order | The Thaiger

Pattaya

Pattaya officials inspect beaches for compliance with closure order

May Taylor

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Pattaya officials inspect beaches for compliance with closure order
PHOTO: gotothailand.com
With all beaches in Chonburi province closed for now, officials in Pattaya carried out an inspection of the city’s stretches of beaches to ensure restrictions are being adhered to. The Pattaya News reports that Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem and various other officials visited several beaches at the weekend and say they are satisfied with their findings. They also dragged the media along for the photo opportunity.

The closure of the beaches is one of the many safety measures implemented by the Chonburi Communicable Disease Committee in the battle to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The province of Chonburi is now considered to be a “white zone”, with no new cases of the virus for several weeks.



Photo: The Pattaya News

The colourful mayor praised both the police officers and volunteers who are ensuring beaches remain empty, adding that while the beach roads are open for exercise, people should not sit or otherwise loiter there. He says he understands that closing the beaches has proved unpopular with many but says the measure is in place to prevent people gathering there, particularly when nearby areas such as Bangkok are still not free of the virus.

Beach openings are not consistent around the country. Beaches in Phuket remain closed but beaches in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, are mostly open now.

Why are the beaches closed? Thai authorities maintain they are concerned that residents will ‘rush’ to the beachside provinces and they are not ready to cope with such a big movement of people across provinces, particularly in Phuket where the island remains in a modified ‘lock down’ for now.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Crime

Pattaya motorbike taxi breaks through curfew checkpoint – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

Pattaya motorbike taxi breaks through curfew checkpoint – VIDEO
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

A motorbike taxi in Pattaya broke through a police curfew checkpoint at around 10:30pm Friday. Though the curfew has now been adjusted to 11pm, at the time both the driver and his foreign passenger were in violation. The incident led to a police chase that was caught on video:

Officers pursued the pair before arresting them on Sukhumwit Road. They named the driver as 42 year old Worapan Sukboonsang. while the passenger, believed to be a young Japanese man, remains unidentified.

A search turned up no illegal items with them or on the vehicle, but they were tested for drugs and alcohol before facing potential legal action. The results of the tests were not available when this story was prepared.



Violations of the current national curfew can carry fines of up to 100,00 baht and up to two years in jail under the emergency decree laws to control the Covid-19 Coronavirus in Thailand.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Crime

Woman arrested in Chon Buri for false police report

Jack Burton

Published

3 days ago

on

May 16, 2020

By

Woman arrested in Chon Buri for false police report
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

Police in the Si Racha area of Chon Buri province have arrested a 31 year old woman who they say has confessed to filing a false police report about her gold necklace being stolen. Wanida Srinuan alleged that, earlier in the week, she was walking by the Noen Krabk Temple when an unidentified Thai man drove by and snatched the necklace.

Police told The Pattaya News that upon checking security footage from the time of the claim no theft was discovered and they interviewed Wanida about the discrepancy. She then allegedly admitted to fabricating the claim.

She reportedly told police she made the report because she had actually sold the necklace, which was a gift from her husband, to finance her online gambling habit. However, she’d lost the money, and to avoid making her husband angry decided to file a fake report, not realising the temple has working CCTV.



Police say the woman will be charged with filing a false police report as well as computer crimes, because she posted the incident online as well. The case is scheduled to be heard at Chonburi District Court.

Officers warn the public that filing false police reports, especially during the current Covid-19 crisis, will carry harsh penalties.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Pattaya

Pattaya pickup is pursued by two men after it causes pregnant woman to fall off motorbike – VIDEO

Anukul

Published

3 days ago

on

May 16, 2020

By

Pattaya pickup is pursued by two men after it causes pregnant woman to fall off motorbike – VIDEO
PHOTO: thepattayanews.com

A video has gone viral showing foreigners driving a pickup truck that was stopped by 2 Thai guys pursuing them after reports that the pickup allegedly sped through a heavily flooded area in Pattaya, near Soi Khao Noi, causing a motorbike with a pregnant woman to get clipped, making her fall off and the motorbike crash.

26 years old Satuek Phu Khokwai, along with 20 years Wongsakorn Bunnag, was working at the motorcycle repair shop when the incident happened.

The two reported that they ran out after the woman was injured and pursued the vehicle, forcing them to stop by parking in front of it. They demanded the driver, who they claim was a “Caucasian female”, and the “male Caucasian” passenger stop and wait for police due to the woman being injured.

At this point, the foreign Caucasian male passenger, reportedly drunk, stepped aggressively out of the vehicle, shoved one of the men and started to shout at them in a foreign language.

He and the female driver then fled the scene.

Although many people were upset about the incident the woman, who was allegedly knocked down and whose name has been withheld at her request, said she was not badly injured and declined to file a legal report about the incident.

As it is the rainy season in Thailand The Thaiger requests people drive with additional precaution, especially when the road is flooded, and be mindful of the spray from your tyres causing problems for nearby motorbikes.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

