“Don’t try this at home,” Thai FDA warns against self-diagnosis using Covid-19 rapid test

With Covid-19 rapid test kits now available online, the Thai Food and Drug Administration is warning the public not to use the tests at home, unless they are a medical professional.

Now that Thailand is experiencing a new wave of infections, with active cases exceeding 4,000, far higher than the first wave’s peak of 1,451 active cases in April, FDA secretary general Surachoke Tangwiwat says many people are buying rapid test kits online and performing the tests themselves.

Surachoke says rapid tests detect a change in a person’s immunity level, not the actual virus. He says doctors and experienced health technicians need to analyse the result to make sure there isn’t a misdiagnosis.

“In some cases, test-takers found the results to be negative, but in fact they had just contracted the virus and it could spread to others if they do not isolate themselves.”

He adds that the Ministry of Public Health announced that Covid-19 rapid test kits are only allowed to be sold to hospitals, clinics or licensed medical professionals and all rapid test kit sales must be reported to the FDA.

People who came in close contact with a Covid-19 patient or travelled to areas classified as a “red zone” and at a high risk for Covid-19 and then started experiencing flu-like symptoms, should be tested for the virus at a hospital. Common Covid-19 symptoms are fever, loss of taste, cough, sore throat and muscle ache.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

