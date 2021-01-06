Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Vaccines bring hope, but we won’t be out of the woods for some time – Thai health officials
Health officials in Thailand have welcomed the development of a number of seemingly-effective Covid-19 vaccines but warn that the “new normal” will remain for some time. In an interview with the Bangkok Post, Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control says people will still have to wear masks, observe social distancing, and wash their hands regularly.
“The challenge posed by Covid-19 is new and we have no playbook for it. No one knows whether these vaccines will work or how long the immunity will last. It is a learning process and scientists around the world can only watch and learn at the moment. Until the ministry is convinced the vaccination is effective and safe, restrictions will remain. And even after that, the easing will be gradual. The government must inoculate more than 50% of the population, then assess whether herd immunity kicks in.”
Opas confirms that, once available, the vaccine will be administered for free – at least for Thai residents. Certain groups will receive priority based on their risk level. The government has already committed to speeding up the vaccination timeline, as Thailand finds itself battling a resurgence of the virus. This will be the biggest vaccination drive ever carried out in the Kingdom.
Opas points out that, while administering the vaccine to tens of millions of people is a challenge in itself, the real test will be in monitoring what happens afterwards. He says it must be made clear to people that 1 shot is not enough and they must return for a second. Data will also need to be gathered to ascertain the vaccine’s effectiveness and how long protection lasts.
Thailand is due to take delivery of 200,000 vaccine doses from China at the end of next month, followed by increased supplies in March and April. Healthcare workers in provinces considered high-risk will be first in line, as well as border patrol officials and vulnerable members of society.
A full national roll-out is not expected to take place before May, with the arrival of 26 million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in partnership with the UK’s Oxford University. In addition, the government is in talks to procure a further 35 million doses shortly after. Both sides have also signed a technology-transfer agreement that gives manufacturing rights to the Thai firm, Siam Bioscience.
Meanwhile, Dr Nakorn Premsri from the National Vaccine Institute echoes the DDC’s note of caution.
“No vaccine is 100% effective. The influenza vaccine, for example, is only around 50% preventative. So, we can expect this vaccine only to reduce fatalities and relieve the symptoms. People must still take reasonable precautions. It won’t be until 2 years after most people are vaccinated that Covid-19 can no longer be considered an epidemic.”
He adds that in order for the Kingdom’s borders to reopen fully, officials should be aiming to vaccinate a minimum of 70% of residents in tourist areas.
Meanwhile, Sathit Pitutecha from the Public Health Ministry remains hopeful the vaccines will allow for the easing of some entry restrictions, including a wider choice of quarantine facilities, such as golf and spa resorts. However, experts agree it will be at least 2 years before revenue returns to what it was in pre-Covid times.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA: Illegal gambling is a major factor in the new wave of Covid-19
Illegal gambling has become even more of a problem as health officials try to track down elusive gamblers after a Covid-19 outbreak at a Rayong gambling den spread to other provinces.
Gambling has been a major factor in the new wave of coronavirus infections as many compulsive gamblers tend to frequent various venues and also travel in groups, according to Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin.
“Gamblers do not go to only one place. If they lose at one den, they will move on and bet in others.”
The first cluster of infections last month was detected at a fishing hub in Samut Sakhon, affecting a large migrant community. While the virus spread to hundreds of migrants, health officials say those the cases linked to migrant workers have been easier to contain than the cases linked to gamblers.
Infections linked to the Rayong gambling den have spread to 15 provinces including Chon Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat. Some gamblers tested positive in Chiang Mai, Lampang, Amnat, Charoen, Bangkok and Kanchanaburi.
Police are now cracking down on illegal gambling. Last night, police raided a gambling house in northern province Nakhon Sawan and arrested 20 people. Apparently, many of the gamblers had come from the neighbouring province Pichit, according to the province’s police chief Rapeepong Sukpaiboon.
In Bangkok last week, a police chief and 5 senior officers for alleged negligence of duty following a gambling den raid in Bangkok’s Laksi area. Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan now says there are no gambling dens in Bangkok and police are “on top of it.”
In Chon Buri and Rayong, both provincial police chiefs were transferred and are being investigated after Covid-19 patients said they visited illegal gambling dens in the 2 provinces.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
A Bangkok website, known simply as BKK Covid-19, has listed 11 areas and venues now considered “high risk” and urged recent visitors to come forward. The places in question are spread across several provinces in the centre and east of the country. Those who have visited the following since December 15 are urged to register HERE.
1. Samut Sakhon province
2. The following districts and sub-districts in the central province of Nakhon Pathom: Bang Rakam sub-district in Nakhon Chaisri district, Sa See Moom, Huay Muang, Sa Pattana sub-district in Kampang Saen district, Bang Luang, Don Toom sub-district in Bang Laen
3. Nonthaburi province: Moo 5 and Moo 6 in the Sao Tong Hin sub-district of Bang Yai district
4. Chon Buri province: Banglamung district
5. Rayong province: Mueang Rayong district
The following Bangkok venues are all considered high-risk and recent visitors are urged to register HERE or call the Bangkok Health Office hotline on 02-203-2393 or 02-203-2396.
6. Groove Evening on Borom Ratchachonnanee Road in the Arun Amarin area. Those who visited from December 13 are asked to come forward.
7. New Jazz, opposite The Mall Thaphra – anyone who has visited since December 25
8. The Sun on Sirindhorn Road – anyone who visited since December 25
9. The Roof Bar on Phra Ram 3 between December 13 and December 30
10. Esan Krong Kaew restaurant in Pinklao (no dates specified. The restaurant is one of 3 linked to a cluster of recent infectionsin the capital).
11. Nong Mai Plaza (Nong Mai Karaoke) on Soi Omsin in Pinklao, between December 15 and December 26.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM pledges financial assistance for workers affected by Covid-19 restrictions
“We’ll find the money.” This is the promise from PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who’s instructing the Ministry of Finance and other relevant agencies to come up with measures to help workers who have been affected by the Covid-19 resurgence. The PM has pledged economic assistance for those who have lost their jobs, are currently being furloughed, or whose businesses have had to close.
According to a report in The Pattaya News, the PM says there are sufficient funds to help approximately 40 million people, as he ordered his economic teams to come up with ways of getting the aid out there.
The latest measures are on top of social security assistance available to those within that safety net. However, social security payments may not apply to many affected by the latest round of closures in the worst-affected provinces. Many workers in entertainment venues are informal and therefore fall outside the social security net. It has not been confirmed if they will benefit from the PM’s latest pledge.
SOURCE: TPN National
Stu
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 10:43 am
Lets start a wager….
My bet is farang will be charged 20k for the free vaccine.
Your guesses folks?
Issan John
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11:08 am
Let’s not be quite so stupid, since the planned price at a private hospital for the far more expensive to buy, stock and transport mRNA vaccine is already known.
Maverick
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11:12 am
Silly discussion – let’s be thankful we are not in Europe or US – why not go home and get your free vaccine
Issan John
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11:14 am
The most worrying thing about this isn’t so much when the vaccine will be available or the roll out system, as I’m confident of both, but the source of the “further 35 million doses” which is still to be confirmed.
Astra Zeneca or Siam BioScience, great … China and Sinovac rather less so, despite approval in the UAE and bahrain.