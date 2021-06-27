Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Dept of Medical Sciences warns against antibody testing kits
The National Department of Medical Sciences is speaking out against a growing trend of people trying to self-test regarding Covid-19. They are warning people against using home antibody testing kits in order to test the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine after they have received their inoculations.
The Department warns that not only could test results be inaccurate, but a misunderstanding of the information provided in test results and how to interpret those results could lead to confusion and complication.
The director-general of the department explains that an antibody testing kit that you can buy right now in Thailand can test only general antibodies present. Even if this testing is accurate, it doesn’t actually give you a lot of information about a Covid-19 vaccine’s effectiveness. Not all antibodies fight the Coronavirus, only a specific type call a neutralising antibody is capable of effectively defending against a Covid-19 infection.
People who buy at-home antibody testing kits may not understand that the results that they are seeing don’t give any sort of accurate measurement about the level of neutralising antibodies specifically and therefore don’t give much insight into the efficacy of any particular Covid-19 vaccine.
The director-general warns that people shouldn’t attempt to use unapproved and possibly inaccurate antibody testing kits, and should at least make sure that what they’re using has been approved for use by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration. Even then, to get proper testing results and proper interpretation of those results, the test should only be done with the supervision of medical professionals trained to interpret the results.
Antibody testing kits are only one piece in a puzzle of how to measure vaccine effectiveness along with other test results and an analysis of any symptoms a patient may have. The DMS director-general reminds people that home testing is not necessary since the department has already implemented an immunity tracking system for people after they receive their Covid-19 vaccine.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Dept of Medical Sciences warns against antibody testing kits
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Chon Buri orders beach, market closure; Navy closes 12 beaches
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
What’s that wind smell like to you? Myanmar authorities blaze drugs valued at $670 mil US dollars
Poll: Majority of Thai people against 120 day reopening plan
Former military conscript arrested for Child pornography in Tak
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Laos gets in on high speed rail project
Activist group seeks to dissolve ruling Palang Pracharath Party, PM’s resignation
As Phuket opens, Bangkok, 9 provinces face new restrictions
Military, police deployed to seal off nearly 600 construction worker camps
Britain’s health minister resigns after affair breaks Covid guidance
Chiang Rai police looking for robbers who grabbed gold valued over 3 million baht | VIDEO
Welcome back home: Phuket’s message to the world, echoes its X-Factor, its people
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
It’s happening: Phuket sandbox approved by Cabinet
Ministry of Defence orders another Airbus C295 for the Royal Thai Army
CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Wild elephant breaks into home and raids kitchen in Hua Hin – VIDEO
Covid cluster spreads from Yala to other southern provinces
Angry ex allegedly sets motorcycle on fire in school parking garage
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
Woman dies after jumping from Phra Khanong BTS station in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Best of2 days ago
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
- Bangkok22 hours ago
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
- Phuket4 days ago
Phuket governer reviews rules, new details for July 1 arrivals
- Bangkok3 days ago
Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket governor outlines plans to track and trace foreign arrivals
- Thailand3 days ago
Hotel platform predicts increasing demand for holidays in Thailand