Connect with us

Coronavirus World

Travel bubble plans abandoned amid global spread of Delta variant

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Christian Junker/Flickr

Plans for travel pacts between countries are being dropped, as the Covid-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating. The so-called “travel bubbles” were designed to revive international travel between low-risk countries but have had a number of false starts and now look to be shelved.

TTR Weekly reports that an arrangement between Australia and New Zealand, allowing for quarantine-free travel between both countries, is now on hold. The move, confirmed by New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern, comes as Australia finds itself battling a rise in cases of the highly-contagious Delta variant.

The travel bubble between the 2 countries was operated by Qantas and Air New Zealand, but faced a number of hiccups. Originally launched as test and quarantine-free, New Zealand was forced to introduce a quarantine requirement earlier this month, which proved a costly deterrent to Australians.

In addition, demand for travel between Australia and New Zealand has proved lower than expected. The aviation analytics firm Cirium reports that airline capacity between both countries this month is around 44% of what it was in 2019. Initial forecasts had put it at 70%. Both Qantas and Air New Zealand say that from the end of this month, most services between Australia and New Zealand will be cancelled, with only a handful of flights operational for essential travel and cargo.

The Delta variant is also behind the collapse of Singapore and Hong Kong’s efforts to establish a travel bubble between the 2 Asian countries, first proposed late last year. The proposal was later dropped but revived earlier this year. The rise of the Delta variant means the proposal is back on hold, although Singapore has announced its intention to vaccinate 80% of the population and re-open to low-risk countries without quarantine from September.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus World26 seconds ago

Travel bubble plans abandoned amid global spread of Delta variant
Pattaya25 mins ago

Over 66 people arrested in police raid at Pattaya beach club
Coronavirus Vaccines51 mins ago

Government under increasing pressure to share details of vaccine procurement deals

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus Thailand1 hour ago

Covid patients with positive antigen test no longer need PCR test prior to treatment
Tourism2 hours ago

Thai tourism likely to hit rock bottom this year
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 14,150 new cases and 118 deaths
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Myanmar14 hours ago

Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
Singapore16 hours ago

Singapore plans to vaccinate 80%, reopen with quarantine-free travel by September
Thailand17 hours ago

Pattaya suspects arrested for live streaming breaking curfew
Thailand18 hours ago

Sinovac/AstraZeneca highly effective, according to Thai research
Phuket18 hours ago

Phuket vice governor says “Sandbox” tourists aren’t scared off by Covid situation
Thailand19 hours ago

Ministry of Education seeks 21.6 billion education subsidy
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

The ‘infodemic’ – interview with Helen Petousis-Harris about Covid misinformation
Best of20 hours ago

Phuket’s 8 Best Rooftop Bars
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Ayutthaya logs 255 new infections, hospital beds full
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending