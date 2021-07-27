Coronavirus World
Travel bubble plans abandoned amid global spread of Delta variant
Plans for travel pacts between countries are being dropped, as the Covid-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating. The so-called “travel bubbles” were designed to revive international travel between low-risk countries but have had a number of false starts and now look to be shelved.
TTR Weekly reports that an arrangement between Australia and New Zealand, allowing for quarantine-free travel between both countries, is now on hold. The move, confirmed by New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern, comes as Australia finds itself battling a rise in cases of the highly-contagious Delta variant.
The travel bubble between the 2 countries was operated by Qantas and Air New Zealand, but faced a number of hiccups. Originally launched as test and quarantine-free, New Zealand was forced to introduce a quarantine requirement earlier this month, which proved a costly deterrent to Australians.
In addition, demand for travel between Australia and New Zealand has proved lower than expected. The aviation analytics firm Cirium reports that airline capacity between both countries this month is around 44% of what it was in 2019. Initial forecasts had put it at 70%. Both Qantas and Air New Zealand say that from the end of this month, most services between Australia and New Zealand will be cancelled, with only a handful of flights operational for essential travel and cargo.
The Delta variant is also behind the collapse of Singapore and Hong Kong’s efforts to establish a travel bubble between the 2 Asian countries, first proposed late last year. The proposal was later dropped but revived earlier this year. The rise of the Delta variant means the proposal is back on hold, although Singapore has announced its intention to vaccinate 80% of the population and re-open to low-risk countries without quarantine from September.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Travel bubble plans abandoned amid global spread of Delta variant
Over 66 people arrested in police raid at Pattaya beach club
Government under increasing pressure to share details of vaccine procurement deals
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Covid patients with positive antigen test no longer need PCR test prior to treatment
Thai tourism likely to hit rock bottom this year
Tuesday Covid Update: 14,150 new cases and 118 deaths
Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
Singapore plans to vaccinate 80%, reopen with quarantine-free travel by September
Pattaya suspects arrested for live streaming breaking curfew
Sinovac/AstraZeneca highly effective, according to Thai research
Phuket vice governor says “Sandbox” tourists aren’t scared off by Covid situation
Ministry of Education seeks 21.6 billion education subsidy
The ‘infodemic’ – interview with Helen Petousis-Harris about Covid misinformation
Phuket’s 8 Best Rooftop Bars
Ayutthaya logs 255 new infections, hospital beds full
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
Sandbox traveller escaped to Chon Buri, faces prosecution
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events1 day ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
- Thailand4 days ago
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
- Bangkok4 days ago
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Autopsy results for woman who died after mixing vaccines
- World3 days ago
Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza
- Bangkok4 days ago
“Covid-19” deaths said to cause crematorium in Bangkok to partially collapse