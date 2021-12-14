Coronavirus Vaccines
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
The Thai government has decided to halve the period between the administration of a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine and a booster dose. The current waiting time between a second dose and a booster dose is 6 months. CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Wisanuyothin says this will now be reduced to 3 months in a bid to combat the Omicron variant, according to a Bangkok Post report.
“Because Omicron is now widespread, the booster third shot would help lessen the severity of symptoms and reduce the death rate.”
Thailand has so far reported 8 cases of the Omicron variant, all of which were imported. The Public Health Ministry says that to date, there has been no case of community transmission. The variant, which appears to be highly transmissible, has been reported in dozens of countries, with the UK reporting its first death from Omicron.
Preliminary data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that booster doses significantly increase protection against the Omicron variant. According to the Bangkok Post, Taweesilp says people who received their second vaccine dose in August or September can now get a booster dose from any vaccination centre in the country. Over 60%, or 43 million people, in Thailand have received 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, with 4.1 million of them having also received a booster dose.
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
No confirmation on whether January 1 re-opening of Maya Bay can go ahead
Thailand Tourist Visa Waivers & Restrictions eased for New Years | GMT
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
Malaysia donates 283,400 AstraZenaca vaccine doses to Laos
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
First Omicron death reported in UK, variant now accounts for 40% of London cases
Lithuania: Taking a stand against China
COVID: Why is India’s largest vaccine maker cutting production?
Suu Kyi imprisonment: Will the EU impose sanctions on Myanmar?
“Sandbox” entry scheme to remain at 7 days, CCSA reverses move to cut down stay
Public Health Ministry reports a total of 8 confirmed Omicron cases in Thailand
Covid control zoning revised: No more “red” zones, Chon Buri now “blue” reopening area
Thailand News Today | Thai Booze for new years & Weed friendly policy
Cambodia PM orders to destroy, store US weapons following arms embargo ban
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Omicron to dominate, Soapy massage parlor for sale! | Dec 8
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
168 Thai soldiers apparently forced to finish masturbating before showering
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
Thai Airways offering round trip Sydney-Phuket flights
Thai tourists prepare for long weekend, Jailed for hunting wildlife | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.149
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
Thailand Top Stories | New Omicron cases in Thailand? More flights for Phuket | Dec 9
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews22 hours ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
- Bangkok4 days ago
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
- Thailand4 days ago
Key info for those planning to retire in Thailand
- Thailand4 days ago
International flights into Thailand up 24% from last month
- Expats2 days ago
Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
- Thailand4 days ago
Weekend travellers expected to general 5.72 billion baht
- Crime4 days ago
Anti-Corruption Commission says Vorayuth hit-and-run case “completed in 14 months”
Recent comments: