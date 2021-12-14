Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns

The Thai government has decided to halve the period between the administration of a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine and a booster dose. The current waiting time between a second dose and a booster dose is 6 months. CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Wisanuyothin says this will now be reduced to 3 months in a bid to combat the Omicron variant, according to a Bangkok Post report.

“Because Omicron is now widespread, the booster third shot would help lessen the severity of symptoms and reduce the death rate.”

Thailand has so far reported 8 cases of the Omicron variant, all of which were imported. The Public Health Ministry says that to date, there has been no case of community transmission. The variant, which appears to be highly transmissible, has been reported in dozens of countries, with the UK reporting its first death from Omicron.

Preliminary data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that booster doses significantly increase protection against the Omicron variant. According to the Bangkok Post, Taweesilp says people who received their second vaccine dose in August or September can now get a booster dose from any vaccination centre in the country. Over 60%, or 43 million people, in Thailand have received 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, with 4.1 million of them having also received a booster dose.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post