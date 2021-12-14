Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Coronavirus Vaccines

Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration

The Thai government has decided to halve the period between the administration of a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine and a booster dose. The current waiting time between a second dose and a booster dose is 6 months. CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Wisanuyothin says this will now be reduced to 3 months in a bid to combat the Omicron variant, according to a Bangkok Post report.

“Because Omicron is now widespread, the booster third shot would help lessen the severity of symptoms and reduce the death rate.”

Thailand has so far reported 8 cases of the Omicron variant, all of which were imported. The Public Health Ministry says that to date, there has been no case of community transmission. The variant, which appears to be highly transmissible, has been reported in dozens of countries, with the UK reporting its first death from Omicron.

Preliminary data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that booster doses significantly increase protection against the Omicron variant. According to the Bangkok Post, Taweesilp says people who received their second vaccine dose in August or September can now get a booster dose from any vaccination centre in the country. Over 60%, or 43 million people, in Thailand have received 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, with 4.1 million of them having also received a booster dose.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Saltire
2021-12-14 10:23
Reading this, I can now get a booster, but have no clue which it should be. I got one Sinovac in early August and one Astra Zenica in early September. I read somewhere thet the UK won't accept a mix…
image
Cabra
2021-12-14 10:27
It's just a matter of time before they start applying these booster rules to international travelers. It's coming.
image
Shark
2021-12-14 10:29
1 minute ago, Cabra said: It's just a matter of time before they start applying these booster rules to international travelers. It's coming. let's just hope not.... I mean my wife is out of the country currently.... like myself dual…
image
Sarisin
2021-12-14 10:37
where is the non working web site we can try to sign up for the booster?
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Krabi25 mins ago

No confirmation on whether January 1 re-opening of Maya Bay can go ahead
Video45 mins ago

Thailand Tourist Visa Waivers & Restrictions eased for New Years | GMT
Coronavirus Vaccines52 mins ago

Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
Sponsored22 hours ago

Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
advertiseadvertise
Southeast Asia52 mins ago

Malaysia donates 283,400 AstraZenaca vaccine doses to Laos
Southeast Asia60 mins ago

Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
Tourism1 hour ago

Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus World2 hours ago

First Omicron death reported in UK, variant now accounts for 40% of London cases
Lithuania: Taking a stand against China
World9 hours ago

Lithuania: Taking a stand against China
<div>COVID: Why is India's largest vaccine maker cutting production?</div>
World11 hours ago

COVID: Why is India’s largest vaccine maker cutting production?
Suu Kyi imprisonment: Will the EU impose sanctions on Myanmar?
World16 hours ago

Suu Kyi imprisonment: Will the EU impose sanctions on Myanmar?
Thailand16 hours ago

“Sandbox” entry scheme to remain at 7 days, CCSA reverses move to cut down stay
Thailand16 hours ago

Public Health Ministry reports a total of 8 confirmed Omicron cases in Thailand
Thailand17 hours ago

Covid control zoning revised: No more “red” zones, Chon Buri now “blue” reopening area
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Booze for new years & Weed friendly policy
Southeast Asia18 hours ago

Cambodia PM orders to destroy, store US weapons following arms embargo ban
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending