Thailand Tourist Visa Waivers & Restrictions eased for New Years | GMT

In today’s episode Jay and Natty talk about the Airlines Association of Thailand (AAT) asking the government to implement a visa waiver for international travellers so that more tourists will come to Thailand. New Year countdown festivities will be allowed and alcohol will be permitted until 1am on Jan 1 says the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). 17 second-hand passenger train carriages were donated by Japan to Thailand as per the SRT. That’s all coming up along with your Q&A on today’s Good Morning Thailand.

