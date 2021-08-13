Connect with us

Coronavirus Vaccines

Second lot of Pfizer vaccines for healthcare workers to arrive tomorrow

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr

The Department of Disease Control says the second batch of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines donated by the US is expected to arrive tomorrow. The doses are earmarked for frontline healthcare workers in all 77 provinces. The Bangkok Post reports that DDC chief Opas Karnkawinpong has confirmed the delivery.

The US government has donated the 1.5 million Pfizer doses to help Thailand fight its worse wave of Covid-19 since the pandemic started. The vaccines will be administered as third, or booster, shots to frontline healthcare workers who’ve already received 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. According to Opas, distribution of the Pfizer doses is based on information in the Public Health Ministry’s database on medical personnel vaccinated between February 28 and June 22, most of whom have received 2 doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. Questions over that vaccine’s efficacy against the Delta variant mean frontline medical workers are now getting a booster shot of Pfizer.

“The delivery of vaccines to large hospitals and medical schools started on August 8 and they should arrive there no later than August 14. The DDC has also attached a document showing the allotment of 700,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the shipment.”

Opas insists there has been no hoarding of the Pfizer doses, contrary to rumours that claimed they would be distributed to “VIPs”. The director says anyone who has evidence of such practices should contact the Public Health Ministry.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

image

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Trending