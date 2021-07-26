Connect with us

Coronavirus Vaccines

Health Ministry insists donated Pfizer doses will go to medical workers first, not VIPs

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr

Thailand’s Health Ministry has dismissed rumours that healthcare workers will get just 200,000 of the 1.5 million Pfizer doses donated by the US. Rungrueng Kijphati says 500,000 doses are being reserved as booster shots for the country’s healthcare workers. He says doses are expected to arrive later this month and administration will begin in August.

“It is not true that some of the Pfizer vaccine are earmarked for VIPs. The vaccines are for health workers and at-risk groups. VIPs are not a priority.”

Rungrueng was responding to allegations made by a cardiologist from the Faculty of Medicine at Chiang Mai University. According to a Bangkok Post, Rungsrit Kanjanavanit claims to have learned at a meeting that the government will only give 200,000 of the 1.5 million Pfizer doses to frontline healthcare workers.

“As a cardiologist with a moderate risk of contracting the virus, I’m not planning on getting a booster shot just yet. I can live with this low immunity (from the 2 shots of Sinovac) and will wait until there are enough vaccine supplies for all. But if the 300,000 missing doses (of the Pfizer vaccine) end up being given to VIPs and their relatives, I wouldn’t be OK with that.”

However, Rungrueng has hit back at the allegations, adding that while the Pfizer shots have not yet arrived, some healthcare workers have opted for AstraZeneca as a booster.

“Those who chose to get the AstraZeneca vaccine (as a booster shot) made the decision on their own, without anyone forcing them to.”

The Bangkok Post reports that most of the country’s healthcare workers have been inoculated with 2 doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, but concerns remain over its efficacy against the Delta variant.

Meanwhile, calls are mounting for the government to provide full disclosure of its vaccine import efforts. Several academics and media outlets say such information is vital to restoring public confidence and are calling for all signed contracts, negotiations, and proposals to be made available for the sake of transparency.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus Vaccines53 seconds ago

Health Ministry insists donated Pfizer doses will go to medical workers first, not VIPs
Thailand39 mins ago

Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Coronavirus World40 mins ago

Thai government could learn a thing or two from other countries, say Thais abroad

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Monday Covid report, world situation and news briefs
Thailand2 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 15,376 new cases and 87 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Thai Red Cross order of 5 million Moderna vaccines in proccess
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok9 hours ago

Peaceful pro-democracy protests in Bangkok by Taloo-Fah
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Kanchanaburi prison builds field hospital for 379 Covid-19 cases
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

Covid-19 train sends 1,490 infected from Bangkok to hometowns
Thailand13 hours ago

Covid-19 Poll: People trust doctors, social media, 85% confused.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Record high as Chon Buri hits nearly 800 Covid-19 infections
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Covid outbreak closes Nakhon Si Thammarat rubberwood processing factory
Thailand17 hours ago

Nearly 600 temples now offering free cremation services
Thailand18 hours ago

Phetchabun chicken processing plant sees over 3,000 infections
Phuket18 hours ago

New Covid-19 infections drop, still worrisome for Phuket Sandbox
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending