Coronavirus Vaccines
Health Ministry insists donated Pfizer doses will go to medical workers first, not VIPs
Thailand’s Health Ministry has dismissed rumours that healthcare workers will get just 200,000 of the 1.5 million Pfizer doses donated by the US. Rungrueng Kijphati says 500,000 doses are being reserved as booster shots for the country’s healthcare workers. He says doses are expected to arrive later this month and administration will begin in August.
“It is not true that some of the Pfizer vaccine are earmarked for VIPs. The vaccines are for health workers and at-risk groups. VIPs are not a priority.”
Rungrueng was responding to allegations made by a cardiologist from the Faculty of Medicine at Chiang Mai University. According to a Bangkok Post, Rungsrit Kanjanavanit claims to have learned at a meeting that the government will only give 200,000 of the 1.5 million Pfizer doses to frontline healthcare workers.
“As a cardiologist with a moderate risk of contracting the virus, I’m not planning on getting a booster shot just yet. I can live with this low immunity (from the 2 shots of Sinovac) and will wait until there are enough vaccine supplies for all. But if the 300,000 missing doses (of the Pfizer vaccine) end up being given to VIPs and their relatives, I wouldn’t be OK with that.”
However, Rungrueng has hit back at the allegations, adding that while the Pfizer shots have not yet arrived, some healthcare workers have opted for AstraZeneca as a booster.
“Those who chose to get the AstraZeneca vaccine (as a booster shot) made the decision on their own, without anyone forcing them to.”
The Bangkok Post reports that most of the country’s healthcare workers have been inoculated with 2 doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, but concerns remain over its efficacy against the Delta variant.
Meanwhile, calls are mounting for the government to provide full disclosure of its vaccine import efforts. Several academics and media outlets say such information is vital to restoring public confidence and are calling for all signed contracts, negotiations, and proposals to be made available for the sake of transparency.
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Health Ministry insists donated Pfizer doses will go to medical workers first, not VIPs
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Thai government could learn a thing or two from other countries, say Thais abroad
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Monday Covid report, world situation and news briefs
Monday Covid Update: 15,376 new cases and 87 deaths
Thai Red Cross order of 5 million Moderna vaccines in proccess
Peaceful pro-democracy protests in Bangkok by Taloo-Fah
Kanchanaburi prison builds field hospital for 379 Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 train sends 1,490 infected from Bangkok to hometowns
Covid-19 Poll: People trust doctors, social media, 85% confused.
Record high as Chon Buri hits nearly 800 Covid-19 infections
Covid outbreak closes Nakhon Si Thammarat rubberwood processing factory
Nearly 600 temples now offering free cremation services
Phetchabun chicken processing plant sees over 3,000 infections
New Covid-19 infections drop, still worrisome for Phuket Sandbox
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
All Covid restrictions lifted in England as experts warn of disastrous consequences
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events39 mins ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
- Thailand3 days ago
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
- Thailand3 days ago
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
- Bangkok3 days ago
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients