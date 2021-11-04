Connect with us

Coronavirus Vaccines

Girl recovering well after Thailand’s first case of “severe side-effects” from Pfizer vaccine

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr

A 12 year old girl is recovering well after experiencing severe side-effects to the Pfizer vaccine, the first case of its kind in Thailand. Thai PBS World reports that her case is being submitted to medical experts for analysis. It’s reported the girl is underdeveloped for her age and has curvature of the spine and an abnormal body structure, which medics believe may have affected her lungs.

The girl, who lives in the western province of Ratchaburi, developed a cough, fatigue, and chest pain 6 days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. On October 25, she was admitted to Ratchaburi provincial hospital, where she was given high-flow oxygen therapy and antibiotics. The following day, she was transferred to the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health in Bangkok.

According to the Thai PBS World report, checks on the child’s heart showed normal function, with no inflammation. However, she was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, with the institute saying the curvature of her spine could have affected her lungs. She was treated in an ICU ward, given a blood clotting drug, and placed on a ventilator, which has since been replaced with high-flow oxygen.

By October 29, the blood circulation in her lungs had improved and the clots had nearly totally dissolved. She was moved out of ICU on November 1 and it’s understood she can now eat by herself.

While a medical panel investigate what could have caused the blood clots, Dr Chakkarat Pittayawonganon from the Division of Epidemiology at the Disease Control Department has reassured the public that the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is safe. He says that out of over 2 million students who’ve received the vaccine, only a handful of adverse reactions have been reported.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Bob20
2021-11-04 11:28
"She was treated in an ICU ward, given a blood clotting drug, and placed on a ventilator, which has since been replaced with high-flow oxygen." If she was given a "blood clotting drug" then she's got a good chance to…
image
Jason
2021-11-04 11:33
Cases of reactions are rare. So is blood clotting with AZ. But they get the media in a frenzy.
image
Poolie
2021-11-04 11:50
15 minutes ago, Jason said: Cases of reactions are rare. So is blood clotting with AZ. But they get the media in a frenzy. Any/everything gets the media in a frenzy. Ignore them, I do.
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand40 mins ago

Major political parties weigh in on whether to amend Thailand’s lèse majesté law
Events1 hour ago

Bangkok Governor warns of stiff penalty for Loy Krathong fireworks
Thailand3 hours ago

PM Prayut urges a new Thailand focused on tourism, sustainability
Sponsored21 hours ago

Breathtaking Luxury Villas in Phuket for Sale by CBRE

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Insurgency3 hours ago

Six gunmen attack police vehicle in Deep South, two officers injured
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

Girl recovering well after Thailand’s first case of “severe side-effects” from Pfizer vaccine
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | Bitkub company and coin value surges as SCB buys 51% of shares |November 4
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand Pass Issues, Thai Airways in trouble again | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep. 124
Tourism3 hours ago

Airbnb reports surge in Thailand accommodation searches since re-opening
Thailand4 hours ago

Department of Health begs for responsible drinking in restaurants
Coronavirus Vaccines4 hours ago

Thammasat, Foreign Ministry in he said/she said spat over failed Moderna donation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 7,982 new cases and 68 deaths
Business4 hours ago

More cuts at Thai Airways as flagship carrier continues rehab process
China5 hours ago

Chinese travellers forced to stay home as rest of Asia re-opens to tourism
Economy18 hours ago

Bitkub company and crypto-coin value surges as SCB buys 51% of shares
Crime19 hours ago

4.4 billion baht Supreme Court corruption case about futsal courts
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending