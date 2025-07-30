Thai army detains 18 Cambodian soldiers after border clash

POWs cared for in accordance with humanitarian principles

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin39 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
135 1 minute read
Thai army detains 18 Cambodian soldiers after border clash | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Army Military Force - สำรอง

The 2nd Army Area detained 18 Cambodian prisoners of war (POWs) following a clash in the Sam Tae area of Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket province. Two other Cambodian soldiers were found dead at the scene.

The spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army (RTA), Winthai Suwaree, reported yesterday, July 29, that a clash had erupted in Sam Tae after Thai territory was under indirect gunfire and threats from heavy weapons.

Thai forces responded by retaliating and clearing the Cambodian military base. During the operation, Thai soldiers encountered 18 Cambodian military personnel at the base, all of whom surrendered. Among the 18 detainees are one second lieutenant, two staff sergeants, twelve sergeants, two corporals, and one private.

Two other soldiers were found dead, and one soldier was discovered injured. The wounded soldier was identified as Mom Rithy, who sustained gunshot wounds to his right hip and left arm.

The spokesperson emphasised that all Cambodian POWs are being held in a secure location and are being cared for in accordance with humanitarian principles and the Geneva Conventions.

Cambodian soldies detained as prisoners of war in Thailand
Photo via Facebook/ Army Military Force – สำรอง

Each POW has been provided with clothing, food, drinking water, and other necessities. The injured Cambodian soldier was transferred to a hospital for surgery.

Regarding the deceased soldiers, Thailand is preparing to repatriate their bodies in accordance with international armed conflict protocols.

Related Articles

The 2nd Army Area also released photographs and video footage of the Cambodian POWs, showing them dining together in a secure area and wearing clean clothing provided by the Thai military.

Thai soldiers detained Cambodian soldiers at border
Photo via Facebook/ ภารกิจ อส.

Despite a second ceasefire agreement between high-level military officials from both countries, further clashes were reported last night near the border.

Exchanges of gunfire reportedly occurred at two locations: Chong Anma in Ubon Ratchathani and Phu Makhuea in Si Sa Ket. The firefight in Si Sa Ket was said to have continued into the early hours of today, July 30.

The RTA condemned Cambodian troops for violating the ceasefire agreement, while Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied the accusation.

Latest Thailand News
Aeroflot flight drama: Phuket return sparks hacker rumours | Thaiger Phuket News

Aeroflot flight drama: Phuket return sparks hacker rumours

5 minutes ago
Nonthaburi suit shop owner injured in row with ex-wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi suit shop owner injured in row with ex-wife

6 minutes ago
Chiang Mai sees surge in demand for lottery tickets | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai sees surge in demand for lottery tickets

18 minutes ago
Furious farangs slam Pattaya over ‘Thai price’ double standard | Thaiger Pattaya News

Furious farangs slam Pattaya over ‘Thai price’ double standard

27 minutes ago
Pathum Thani abbot removed over 30 million baht embezzlement scandal | Thaiger Crime News

Pathum Thani abbot removed over 30 million baht embezzlement scandal

31 minutes ago
Thai army detains 18 Cambodian soldiers after border clash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army detains 18 Cambodian soldiers after border clash

39 minutes ago
Chiang Rai residents brace for floods as Kok River rises | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai residents brace for floods as Kok River rises

44 minutes ago
Missing jet ski operator found dead on island off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Missing jet ski operator found dead on island off Phuket

48 minutes ago
Major drug bust in Sakon Nakhon seizes 500kg crystal meth | Thaiger Crime News

Major drug bust in Sakon Nakhon seizes 500kg crystal meth

55 minutes ago
Cambodian artillery damages Thai hospitals, costs exceed 285 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian artillery damages Thai hospitals, costs exceed 285 million baht

1 hour ago
&#8216;Flying Giant&#8217; A380 becomes a costly nightmare for airlines | Thaiger Business News

‘Flying Giant’ A380 becomes a costly nightmare for airlines

1 hour ago
Cambodia denies second ceasefire breach, Thailand shows evidence | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia denies second ceasefire breach, Thailand shows evidence

1 hour ago
Monk dies in Bangkok motorcycle taxi accident | Thaiger Road deaths

Monk dies in Bangkok motorcycle taxi accident

1 hour ago
Mystery as human skull found in Samut Songkhram coconut grove | Thaiger Crime News

Mystery as human skull found in Samut Songkhram coconut grove

2 hours ago
Bangkok couple arrested for motorcycle theft caught on CCTV | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok couple arrested for motorcycle theft caught on CCTV

2 hours ago
2 suspected drug dealers nabbed in Bangla Road raids | Thaiger Phuket News

2 suspected drug dealers nabbed in Bangla Road raids

2 hours ago
Shooting at Kamlon Festival leaves one dead, eight injured | Thaiger Crime News

Shooting at Kamlon Festival leaves one dead, eight injured

2 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning for 32 Thai provinces, flash floods possible | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning for 32 Thai provinces, flash floods possible

2 hours ago
Suspected Cambodian spy denies allegation, claiming to be orchard worker | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspected Cambodian spy denies allegation, claiming to be orchard worker

17 hours ago
HONNE delivers an emotionally charged night at The OUCH Bangkok Tour | Thaiger Events

HONNE delivers an emotionally charged night at The OUCH Bangkok Tour

18 hours ago
Malaysian woman reunited with lost cash thanks to New Zealand tourists | Thaiger Phuket News

Malaysian woman reunited with lost cash thanks to New Zealand tourists

19 hours ago
Woman&#8217;s skeleton found in Udon Thani forest during mushroom hunt | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman’s skeleton found in Udon Thani forest during mushroom hunt

20 hours ago
Thailand’s bombshell enters the villa: Isaan representation in Love Island | Thaiger Entertainment

Thailand’s bombshell enters the villa: Isaan representation in Love Island

20 hours ago
Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast

20 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers

21 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin39 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
135 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x