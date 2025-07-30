Thai army detains 18 Cambodian soldiers after border clash

The 2nd Army Area detained 18 Cambodian prisoners of war (POWs) following a clash in the Sam Tae area of Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket province. Two other Cambodian soldiers were found dead at the scene.

The spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army (RTA), Winthai Suwaree, reported yesterday, July 29, that a clash had erupted in Sam Tae after Thai territory was under indirect gunfire and threats from heavy weapons.

Thai forces responded by retaliating and clearing the Cambodian military base. During the operation, Thai soldiers encountered 18 Cambodian military personnel at the base, all of whom surrendered. Among the 18 detainees are one second lieutenant, two staff sergeants, twelve sergeants, two corporals, and one private.

Two other soldiers were found dead, and one soldier was discovered injured. The wounded soldier was identified as Mom Rithy, who sustained gunshot wounds to his right hip and left arm.

The spokesperson emphasised that all Cambodian POWs are being held in a secure location and are being cared for in accordance with humanitarian principles and the Geneva Conventions.

Each POW has been provided with clothing, food, drinking water, and other necessities. The injured Cambodian soldier was transferred to a hospital for surgery.

Regarding the deceased soldiers, Thailand is preparing to repatriate their bodies in accordance with international armed conflict protocols.

The 2nd Army Area also released photographs and video footage of the Cambodian POWs, showing them dining together in a secure area and wearing clean clothing provided by the Thai military.

Despite a second ceasefire agreement between high-level military officials from both countries, further clashes were reported last night near the border.

Exchanges of gunfire reportedly occurred at two locations: Chong Anma in Ubon Ratchathani and Phu Makhuea in Si Sa Ket. The firefight in Si Sa Ket was said to have continued into the early hours of today, July 30.

The RTA condemned Cambodian troops for violating the ceasefire agreement, while Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied the accusation.