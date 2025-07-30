Cambodia denies second ceasefire breach, Thailand shows evidence

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) Deputy Spokesperson alleged that Cambodia violated the ceasefire agreement again last night, July 29, by attacking Thai military positions at Phu Makhuea and Chong Anma.

Ritcha Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson for the RTA, told the media this morning that the army received a report from military units stationed at Phu Makhuea in Si Sa Ket province and Chong Anma in Ubon Ratchathani province.

The first attack reportedly took place at Phu Makhuea at approximately 9.30pm, when Cambodian soldiers allegedly opened fire on a Thai military base with small firearms. Thai soldiers returned fire, and the exchange continued for about 30 minutes before the area fell silent.

A second, similar attack reportedly occurred at Chong Anma at around 10pm, with the exchange of gunfire continuing until this morning. Ritcha reported that the latest gunfire from the Cambodian side occurred between 4.15am and 5.25am today, July 30.

Ritcha stated that these incidents clearly demonstrated Cambodia’s intentional violation of the ceasefire agreement, despite Thailand’s adherence to the terms. The RTA condemned the actions, marking the second official denunciation. The Thai military believes the incidents could severely damage Cambodia’s image on the international stage.

Channel 7 reported that a Thai soldier on the front line had recorded a video of his watch, with gunfire in the background, as evidence of a breach of the ceasefire.

Several media outlets last night reported that Cambodian drones had entered Thai territory and attacked military positions. However, the RTA later dismissed these claims as false, labelling them fake news.

In response to Thailand’s accusations, Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement denying the allegations. The ministry insisted there had been no violations of the ceasefire agreements made with Thailand. Part of the official statement read…

“The Cambodian government firmly rejects these false and misleading allegations, which distort the facts and threaten the fragile trust and core of sustainable peace negotiations.

Cambodia reiterates that we have no intention, now or in the future, to violate the ceasefire. Our primary goal is to ensure that peace is not only victorious but also enduring, for the benefit of both countries and the stability of the entire region.”

As of now, no casualties or injuries have been reported on either side. According to the latest update at 8am today by local journalist Wassana Nanuam, the situation at the border has returned to normal, with no further clashes reported.