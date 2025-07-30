Cambodia denies second ceasefire breach, Thailand shows evidence

Petch Petpailin26 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ SMART Soldiers Strong ARMY

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) Deputy Spokesperson alleged that Cambodia violated the ceasefire agreement again last night, July 29, by attacking Thai military positions at Phu Makhuea and Chong Anma.

Ritcha Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson for the RTA, told the media this morning that the army received a report from military units stationed at Phu Makhuea in Si Sa Ket province and Chong Anma in Ubon Ratchathani province.

The first attack reportedly took place at Phu Makhuea at approximately 9.30pm, when Cambodian soldiers allegedly opened fire on a Thai military base with small firearms. Thai soldiers returned fire, and the exchange continued for about 30 minutes before the area fell silent.

A second, similar attack reportedly occurred at Chong Anma at around 10pm, with the exchange of gunfire continuing until this morning. Ritcha reported that the latest gunfire from the Cambodian side occurred between 4.15am and 5.25am today, July 30.

Ritcha stated that these incidents clearly demonstrated Cambodia’s intentional violation of the ceasefire agreement, despite Thailand’s adherence to the terms. The RTA condemned the actions, marking the second official denunciation. The Thai military believes the incidents could severely damage Cambodia’s image on the international stage.

ceasefire evidence from Thai soldier
Photo via Facebook/ Army Military Force – สำรอง

Channel 7 reported that a Thai soldier on the front line had recorded a video of his watch, with gunfire in the background, as evidence of a breach of the ceasefire.

Several media outlets last night reported that Cambodian drones had entered Thai territory and attacked military positions. However, the RTA later dismissed these claims as false, labelling them fake news.

