Furious farangs slam Pattaya over ‘Thai price’ double standard

As domestic tourism campaigns roll out across Pattaya, many foreign travellers are left feeling short-changed. While Thai nationals enjoy government-backed discounts and co-pay perks, expats and tourists say they’re being charged more for the same experiences, from hotel rooms to national park entries.

“Should I get a local to book my hotel for October?” one frustrated tourist posted on a Pattaya travel forum. “It’s annoying knowing the guest next door is paying less for the same room.”

The promotion of “Thai Price” deals, aimed at stimulating local travel, has reignited the dual pricing debate. While hotel operators insist these offers are meant to boost domestic spending, many foreigners see the disparity as unfair, if not insulting.

“It’s been going on for 30 years,” one long-time expat said. “We’re used to it, but that doesn’t mean we like it.”

Pattaya is no stranger to dual pricing. From baht-bus fares and boat rides to beach attractions and festivals, foreigners often pay double or more than their Thai counterparts. Some defend the pricing model as basic business freedom.

“It’s a free country,” a Pattaya resident said. “If you don’t like the price, don’t buy it.”

Others offered tongue-in-cheek commentary. “Want to deduct your Pattaya holiday from your taxes? Better- make sure it includes five short times and no more than two long times,” one commenter joked online.

But beyond sarcasm, many visitors are genuinely disheartened. With the Thai baht still strong despite political turbulence and regional tensions, tourists say they feel squeezed both by exchange rates and price discrimination.

“Why are we paying more than locals for everything from national parks to bar tabs?” one traveller asked. “Vietnam’s starting to look better.”

Economists argue that weakening the baht could worsen inflation, as Thailand imports much of its energy in US dollars. But that explanation does little to comfort foreign guests checking out of overpriced rooms booked through English websites, while local deals quietly circulate on Thai-language platforms, Pattaya Mail reports.

As Pattaya’s hoteliers continue pushing Thai-only promotions, some say the city is missing a golden opportunity to make its foreign fans feel included.

“It’s not about freebies,” one expat wrote. “We just want the same price as everyone else.”