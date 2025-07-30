Monk dies in Bangkok motorcycle taxi accident

A 70 year old monk, identified as Vichai Wachayo, passed away following an accident involving a motorcycle taxi in Bangkok’s Rat Burana district. The incident occurred yesterday morning, July 29, as he was returning to Wat Son temple.

At 9.30am, Police Lieutenant Nattapong Thasri, an investigator at Rat Burana Police Station, received a report from Rat Burana Hospital regarding the monk’s death. The accident took place near the entrance of Soi Rat Burana 41. It was reported that Vichai fell from the motorcycle taxi, sustaining fatal injuries.

Pajon, the motorcycle taxi driver, recounted that around 6.40am, Vichai requested to be taken to Wat Son. He was seated on the back of the motorcycle in a kneeling position. As they reached the entrance of Soi Rat Burana 41, Vichai fell backwards onto the road.

Witnessing the fall, Pajon immediately stopped the vehicle and called for emergency services. Vichai was promptly taken to Rat Burana Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The investigating officer coordinated with a forensic doctor to conduct an autopsy and visited the accident site for further examination.

Efforts are underway to review CCTV footage from the area as part of the ongoing investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident, reported KhaoSod.

