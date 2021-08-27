Connect with us

Coronavirus Vaccines

First vaccine dose administered to nearly 90% of Bangkok residents

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says nearly 90% of the capital’s residents have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Pongsakorn Kwanmuang from the BMA says 6,717,824 people, or 87% of residents, have now been given the first dose. According to a Bangkok Post report, he says 27% of Bangkok residents are fully vaccinated.

Pongsakorn says the BMA still plans to procure alternative vaccines for Bangkok residents, but is currently also receiving some Pfizer doses from the government. Thailand recently took delivery of over 1.5 million doses of the mRNA vaccine, courtesy of the US government. Most of those are being administered as booster shots to frontline healthcare workers, along with the elderly, people with underlying health conditions, and women who are over 12 weeks pregnant. Meanwhile, acccording to Pongsakorn, people who registered under the Thai Ruam Jai programme should receive a second dose of AstraZeneca next month.

The BMA spokesman says the Covid-19 crisis in the capital is improving as a result of the vaccine rollout, proactive screening, and the isolation of those who test positive. He says people now understand how the community/home isolation system works and have quicker access to treatment through the programme. He is hopeful some restrictions could soon be eased in the capital.

“There are 2 factors, which are the number of infections and vaccinations. Bangkok has a steady infection rate at 4,000 a day while vaccination is picking up.”

Meanwhile, Suksan Kittisupakorn from the BMA’s medical office says it’s procuring Moderna and Sinopharm doses for distribution in the capital and will increase the vaccination rate when these become available.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus Vaccines50 seconds ago

First vaccine dose administered to nearly 90% of Bangkok residents
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 mins ago

Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases and 273 deaths
Coronavirus Vaccines27 mins ago

Pfizer vaccine to be rolled out to 4 million students from next month
Sponsored2 days ago

Apply for a business visa in Thailand easily

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Crime53 mins ago

Runaway cop wanted for alleged murder turns himself in in Chon Buri
Crime7 hours ago

‘Jo Ferrari’ – his arrest, press conference and investigation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Vaccine inequality may see poorer countries lose $2.3 trillion
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Government says yes, no, yes, no, yes on Chinese ATK deal
World14 hours ago

YouTube pulled 1 million Covid-19 misinformation videos
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

Public Health Ministry to propose easing of restrictions for vaccinated residents
Crime15 hours ago

Fugitive police Chief Joe said to be captured in Myanmar
Guides16 hours ago

Snacks you can only buy in Makro Thailand
Thailand16 hours ago

No special protection for police that allegedly killed man in custody, says police
Crime17 hours ago

NACC investigating cars and wealth of fugitive Chief Joe
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Easing restrictions? National manhunt for killer policeman | August 26
Thailand17 hours ago

Thai Vietjet to resume flights to Singapore and Taiwan starting October
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending