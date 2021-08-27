Connect with us

Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases and 273 deaths

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook /กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์ (BMA)

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 18,702 new Covid-19 cases and 273 coronavirus-related cases today. Since April 1, the CCSA has reported a total of 1,110,708 Covid-19 infections.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, 20,163 recoveries were reported. Thailand now has 185,200 active Covid-19 cases. With the latest and most severe wave on a downward trend, there is talk of loosening disease control restrictions.

Out of the new cases reported today, 342 were found in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates have tested positive for the virus over the past several months.

More information will be released this afternoon following the CCSA’s press briefing.

Other updates…

  • The Public Health Ministry plans to make a proposal to the CCSA to allow some measures to be eased for those in “dark red” zones who are vaccinated against Covid-19. Under the proposal, dine-in services at restaurants and domestic flights in the high risk provinces would be allowed for those who are vaccinated.
  • In Bangkok, mobile vaccination buses are being set up by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. According to the Thai government’s news bureau, the buses have a hospital-standard medical setup inside and will be sterilised each day.

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor's degree in journalism and media studies in 2016.

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Create an Account
World13 hours ago
