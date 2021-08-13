Connect with us

Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19

Maya Taylor

The death from Covid-19 of another fully vaccinated healthcare worker has led to increased calls for Pfizer booster shots. The Bangkok Post reports that the death of Dr Saranya Lapanich was announced on Facebook by Anutra Chittinandana from the Royal College of Physicians of Thailand. Dr Saranya, who was also known as Dr Am, worked at Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital in Bangkok and Anutra’s post described her as a strong woman who was well-liked by those who worked with her.

“I’m shocked about the news of Dr Saranya. She is likely to be the first health worker at the hospital to die from Covid-19.”

According to renowned medic Pakpoom Dejhasadin, also known as Panda Lab Doctor, Dr Saranya had received 2 doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. However, the vaccine is believed to be less effective against the Delta variant, which is now the dominant strain in Thailand.

Earlier this week, Suksan Kittisupakorn from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Medical Service Department confirmed that a doctor at Chroenkrung Pracharak Hospital in the capital had died of Covid-19. The deaths come as officials are due to take delivery of a second batch of Covid-19 vaccines donated by the US government tomorrow. The Public Health Ministry says the Pfizer doses will be distributed across all 77 provinces so that frontline healthcare workers can be given booster shots.

Thailand is struggling with low supplies of Covid-19 vaccines, in particular mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna, which studies have shown remain effective against the Delta variant. Manoon Leechawengwongs, a specialist in respiratory diseases at Bangkok’s Vichaiyut Hospital, predicts that infection rates and Covid-related deaths will spike significantly in the coming 100 days as a result of the variant. According to Manoon, half of Thailand’s population could contract the virus and Covid-related deaths could rise to 30,000 if vaccination efforts are not accelerated.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

