Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Asia
Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight
byDavid Jackson
Monday morning and I’m on the home straight assuming I pass my final Covid test that I took yesterday morning.The situation hasn’t been too bad over the weekend as I was allowed outside into the hotel’s garden area for 40 minutes each day. On Saturday the threat of rain caused the nurse to request my early return to my hotel room, presumably the paranoia of any possible illness caused her some consternation; luckily the rain didn’t materialise and I stayed outside, I am a Brit… rain happens!
It certainly feels good on the eyes to see infinity and to finally observe people going about their daily business in the adjacent street whilst safely socially distanced at 300m.The garden area here in this hotel is full of flowers and small trees so I have modified my room race track into an outside one although, regrettably, my times for ten laps are actually getting longer.
You can read David’s first and second articles about his time in quarantine.
Every Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) Hotel is paired with a local hospital and the nurses keep a good eye on you via the Line app.Every morning and night you have to report your temperature and they especially enjoy asking about your stools… welcome to Thailand. Incidentally, and most definitely not in any way related to the previous statement, there has been plenty of fruit and vegetables provided in both the Thai and Farang meals.
I have been asked to go into greater detail about the processes involved in the home country prior to embarkation.I must make a disclaimer here since I imagine systems and procedures will be changing rapidly, but this was my process.I have not included costings because this would depend upon the point of origin and many other factors.
The flight for me was booked via Thai Airways although the initiator of the paperwork for this flight was, in my case the Royal Thai Embassy in London.I eventually managed to book an ASQ myself after some stress because I was convinced there were not initially enough available.
In my case I did not need a visa since I already had a work permit and my exit/re-entry visa from a few months ago was still valid.The embassy will then issue you with a Certificate of Entry document so they know exactly when you are arriving in order to arrange the welcome committee (see my first article from last week). Incidentally I did everything online and there are some excellent staff at this embassy who really are working way beyond their remit so treat them well because they sincerely want to facilitate your return.
So, you now have a date and confirmed flight so stage two needs to begin.For me, I needed an additional insurance although I imagine many repatriates will already be covered, the key statement which should be shown on the certificate is Covid Cover to USD 100,000 and the welcome party will scrutinise this piece of paper so make sure it is bona fide.I used a Thai company via an agent and this contract was efficiently turned around in less than 48 hours.
The final two products are time specific.A ‘free of covid’ certificate undertaken via the PCR (aka. swab-up-nose) method plus fit-to-fly certificate.The rules are a validity of 72 hours prior to checking in for the flight and the embassy eventually confirmed a revised statement of 72 hours from the result and date of the certificate, not when the swab was taken. For me my covid test certificate was dated one day too early yet the doctor writing the fit-to-fly was happy to write a statement confirming the Covid test and dated it all within the 72 hour period.
This is what you need in specific order (excluding visa)…
- Flight
- Hotel
- Insurance
- Certificate of Entry (free from Thai embassy)
- Covid Free Certificate
- Fit to Fly certificate, or letter from a doctor (online in my case)
It was not cheap so do your maths; I have a job here in Thailand and certainly did not want to let down my boss, colleagues and students, so I 100% had to return. I personally do not think any of this is sustainable long term since the process which I followed, plus the 15 days lack of freedom, are brutal.Nevertheless, the hotels have done a grand job at making this happen so I imagine there will be some reverse pressure to maintain the 14 day quarantine for the time being if only to recoup some of this investment.
What an incredibly difficult year. The world is in a mess; we have virtually overnight destroyed the numerous transhumance systems created over many years to apparently save lives. We walk around scared to shake hands hidden behind masks and visors, like Armageddon is imminent, yet the 900,000 covid deaths are replaced in less than three days with new born children globally.
Let us hope that over the next few months the decision makers become slightly more pragmatic and, in my opinion, start to think about the longer-term economy and the status of foreign visitors within that.In the meantime, good luck with your paperwork and welcome back to The Land of Smiles.
The accompanying picture shows what can be achieved in eleven days using volumes and volumes of food packaging, chop-sticks, random pieces of plant and a pot scourer.
David Jackson in an English teacher and former headmaster from London working at St Mark’s International School, Bangkok.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop
International travel restrictions have crippled Thailand’s tourism industry so much that Bangkok might end up with the highest loss of tourists out of all the major cities in the world. A report from the global forecasting company Oxford Economics predicts Bangkok will lose about 14.5 million incoming foreign tourists by the end of the year. Cities across the world are experiencing a drop in tourism, but Oxford Economics says Bangkok will be hit the hardest. The reports says that demand won’t even get back up its 2019 high until at least 2024. The demand for international travel to Bangkok will […]
Bangkok
Silom Road tops as the most expensive area to buy land in Bangkok
Silom Road, Bangkok’s nightlife district, is the most expensive area to buy land in Bangkok, followed by Phloen Chit Road, according to data the Treasury Department gathered from 2016-2019. The pandemic may have fluctuated the prices, but no data on land value for 2020 has been reported by the department. They also say only asking prices were recorded, so it’s unclear how much the price decreased by during negotiations. On Silom Road, land prices per square wa are up to 1 million baht while land on Phloen Chit Road have been reported to cost up to 900,000 per square wa. A square […]
Crime
Thailand’s prisons to release thousands monitored with ankle bracelet
Thailand’s prisons are overcrowded. To fix the problem, they’re sending some of the inmates home and monitoring them with ankle bracelets. Just 39 prisoners have been given the electric monitoring, or EM, ankle bracelets, but the Justice Minister says he expects the bracelets to be used on thousands of convicted criminals to free up space in the prisons. 2 former politicians were in the first round of inmates released on home detention with EM bracelets. Both politicians received parole due to old age and good behaviour, the Nation Thailand reports. Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin says they started the EM system on […]
Asia Pacific’s smartphone market declines by 20% during pandemic
Monkeys castrated after causing chaos in Songkhla
Bankruptcy Court approves Thai Airways debt restructuring plan
Body found floating by Khanom fishing pier
Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight
Khon Kaen footballers negative for Covid-19, will test a third time
Miss airplane travel? Here’s some flight experiences that don’t leave the ground
Parliament to host a ‘safe zone’ forum for students’ demands on September 22
Tuk tuk driver shot multiple times by rival driver in Songkhla
Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop
Thai Alex Albon scores podium finish in Tuscan Formula One GP
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
Police arrest 14 Laotian migrants for allegedly crossing the border
Silom Road tops as the most expensive area to buy land in Bangkok
Thailand’s prisons to release thousands monitored with ankle bracelet
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
Plan for long-term visitors set for October
Long-term tourist visa in the works, Thai Cabinet to discuss next week
Trials and tribulations of returning to Thailand in the Covid era – a personal view
Boy dies after 100 squat punishment, school apologises to the family
Tourism authority says Thailand must prepare for virus cases as part of re-opening
970 now tested as part of the investigation into the infected Bangkok DJ
23 Cambodians found in Thai forest after allegedly crossing the border
No more beer and wine delivery, Thailand to ban online alcohol sales
“Phuket Model” to be re-named, expanded to all of Thailand
UPDATE: Motorbike taxi drivers have an alleged turf-war shootout
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
- Bangkok2 days ago
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
- Thailand4 days ago
Long-term tourist visa in the works, Thai Cabinet to discuss next week
- Thailand4 days ago
Suicides spike during pandemic, police ask social media influencers for help
- Business3 days ago
Ships want a shortcut: Studies to start on Thai canal and land bridge
- Business2 days ago
Thai Kra Canal – numbers don’t stack up
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Loan sharks allegedly threatened 8 year old boy
- Politics3 days ago
Thammasat University officials ban September 19 protest
John Patisson
September 14, 2020 at 1:44 pm
Thank you Khun Phrayut for save our lived
Keep door closed for mass tourism minimum till 2022
Brian
September 14, 2020 at 2:14 pm
Haha, the temple even has dual pricing.