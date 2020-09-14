Body found floating by Khanom fishing pier | The Thaiger

image
South

Body found floating by Khanom fishing pier

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Body found floating by Khanom fishing pier
PHOTO: MGR Online
A man’s body was found floating by a Khanom fishing pier in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat today. Police say the man looked to be about 25 to 30 years old.

They say the man was wearing pants, a black T-shirt and shoes. No identification was on the man and police are investigating. No wounds were reported on the body. It is unclear how long the man has been dead for.

Police say they will ask the Burmese workers at the fishing pier if anyone has gone missing. The body was sent to the Khanom Hospital for an autopsy.

Thai media reported a dead body washed up on Khanom Beach back in April. The man was also about 25 to 30 years old, and assumed to be a fisherman. The body had decomposed and the head was gone. Police say they believe parts of the body, like the head, hands and feet, were eaten by fish.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thairath

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

