Body found floating by Khanom fishing pier | The Thaiger

A man’s body was found floating by a Khanom fishing pier in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat today. Police say the man looked to be about 25 to 30 years old.

They say the man was wearing pants, a black T-shirt and shoes. No identification was on the man and police are investigating. No wounds were reported on the body. It is unclear how long the man has been dead for.

Police say they will ask the Burmese workers at the fishing pier if anyone has gone missing. The body was sent to the Khanom Hospital for an autopsy.

Thai media reported a dead body washed up on Khanom Beach back in April. The man was also about 25 to 30 years old, and assumed to be a fisherman. The body had decomposed and the head was gone. Police say they believe parts of the body, like the head, hands and feet, were eaten by fish.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thairath