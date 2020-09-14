Body found floating by Khanom fishing pier | The Thaiger

South
Body found floating by Khanom fishing pier
A man’s body was found floating by a Khanom fishing pier in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat today. Police say the man looked to be about 25 to 30 years old.
They say the man was wearing pants, a black T-shirt and shoes. No identification was on the man and police are investigating. No wounds were reported on the body. It is unclear how long the man has been dead for.
Police say they will ask the Burmese workers at the fishing pier if anyone has gone missing. The body was sent to the Khanom Hospital for an autopsy.
Thai media reported a dead body washed up on Khanom Beach back in April. The man was also about 25 to 30 years old, and assumed to be a fisherman. The body had decomposed and the head was gone. Police say they believe parts of the body, like the head, hands and feet, were eaten by fish.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thairath
Songkhla
Monkeys castrated after causing chaos in Songkhla
Monkeys have become so much of a problem in Songkhla that officials have decided to castrate them. The monkeys relied on food from tourists visiting Khao Tang Kuan Hill, also known by some as “Monkey Mountain.” But since there have been no tourists for months, the monkeys have made their way into the city looking for food. A similar project was undertaken in Phuket at 3 ‘tourist’ sites in 2017 where monkey communities were desexed – some even shunted off to their own tropical island, just offshore from Phuket, where they get regular food sent out to them and are […]
Crime
Tuk tuk driver shot multiple times by rival driver in Songkhla
A Songkhla tuk tuk driver is in critical condition after a rival driver allegedly shot the man multiple times for taking his customers. 40 year old Chaowalit Phuthaksin allegedly shot the driver 9 times from behind just as the driver was calling out to potential customers. When police arrived to the scene, they found 40 year old Sao Phuangthong on the ground with gunshot wounds on his chest and back. Chaowalit was also still on the scene, carrying a .38 handgun and a brass knuckle. Sao’s relative saw the shooting and says the 2 tuk tuk drivers often got into […]
Tourism
Tourists flock to Sichon temple, worship a spirit known for granting wishes
Thai tourists destinations have gone quiet due to the pandemic, but one southern Thailand temple is thriving. Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Wat Chedi is known for granting wishes, and apparently many come true (although people don’t tend to talk about the ones that don’t come true). It is packed with visitors not just on the weekends, but every day. Visitors worship Ai Khai, the spirit known to inhabit Wat Chedi in the province’s Sichon district. Ai Khai has become famous for granting wishes like lottery wins, business success and the recovery of lost or stolen items. When a wish is granted, people return to the temple to […]
