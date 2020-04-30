Tourism ministry floats long-stay travel packages | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Tourism ministry floats long-stay travel packages
The Covid-19 outbreak has crushed Thailand’s tourism industry, already battered by a flat high season in the previous year, and with the national ban on international arrivals extended until at least May 30, and domestic travel still heavily restricted, the situation isn’t likely to improve soon. But the coronavirus crisis, like all things, will pass, and Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry is proposing long-stay packages for foreign tourists seeking “disease-free destinations”.
The head of the ministry, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, says that while international tourists are expected to gradually return after the domestic market revives, Thailand needs an appropriate marketing strategy to cope with the new, post-Covid norm of travellers.
“The ministry is working with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to set up a model which will attract a specific group of travellers to visit chosen areas.”
The perennial favourite island resorts of Phuket, Koh Samui and Koh Phangan will be the pilot destinations to welcome high end international tourists.
“Because those destinations are only reachable via limited gateways, provincial authorities can ensure thorough screening of incoming visitors and provide more comprehensive prevention measures against the potential import of the virus compared to other major destinations, such as Bangkok, Pattaya and Chiang Mai.”
TAT offices abroad are now courting the long-stay market, which normally spends more than average tourists, while 4- and 5-star hotels are promoting packages to their regular guests.
“The outbreak allows Thai tourism to shift its focus to quality tourists rather than quantity.”
Disease-free tourism packages are set to launch during the fourth quarter of 2020 which is when tourists from Western countries usually seek warmer destinations.
But TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn warns that when the pandemic in Thailand is finally brought under control, international travellers must not become the cause of a second wave of infection. Yuthasak believes once domestic tourism resumes, locals will travel in smaller groups, and that land transportation will be the popular choice, thanks to lower oil prices.
New health screening practices for tourists before flying to Thailand may become the standard in the future. Proposals include “immunity passports” or risk-free certificates.
“If the tourism industry cannot bounce back stronger from the downturn, it will be difficult to restore the overall economy.”
SOURCE: Bangok Post
All emergency decrees to remain in place for another month – PM
Any hopes people may have had of seeing lockdown restrictions eased for some low-risk businesses and social activities at the start of May have been dashed by Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The PM issued an order, published in the Royal Gazette last night, mandating all provincial governors, including the governor of Bangkok, to delay their plans to ease the measures until further notice.
The latest executive order, signed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, stipulates that all measures in place under the emergency decree are to be extended until May 31.
Although there has been discussion of the individual provincial governors deciding whether or not to ease some of the restrictions in place in their jurisdictions, this latest development looks like it may prevent any such moves.
Bangkok had been considering the opening of various establishments, including restaurants, under strict conditions. There had also been a much-talked about 2 day “window” in which it was hoped the alcohol ban might be lifted on May 1 and 2, enabling drinkers to replenish their home bars. This is now looking less likely.
Many Bangkok residents, who had plans to get out of the city for the public holiday long weekend, will probably have to stay at home instead.
The rate of Covid-19 infection in Thailand continues to decrease, but the PM warns the country to remain vigilant, saying he is concerned about the possibility of a second wave. The latest executive order seems to indicate he wants to remain “safe, not sorry”.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Phuket Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, 3 more recovered (Thursday)
The southern province of Phuket has reported 3 new Covid-19 infections, up from none yesterday, bringing the total on the island to 217 since the outbreak began. All 3 new cases are inthe Bang Tao subdistrict, which has become the latest hot zone since the closure of Patong and its famous Bangla Road red light district.
Phuket has the highest rate of infection per capita in Thailand, and the second highest in actual reported numbers, after Bangkok. 2 more deaths caused by the virus have been reported on the island.
These are the details of today’s new cases…
Case 215: 53 year old Thai man, a driver for a hotel who lives in Bang Tao. This case was a high risk individual due to his contact with another confirmed case in Bang Tao, though at the moment he shows no symptoms.
Case 216: 19 year old Thai man, a religious student at a school in Bang Tao with a history of close contact with confirmed case 215. He is also asymptomatic.
Case 217: A 31 year old Thai man, a teacher of religion with a history of close contact with confirmed case 215 Also asymptomatic.
3 more people have recovered and been allowed to return home, for a total of 176. Currently 38 people remain in hospital with 2 a in critical state.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
32 domestic flight routes approved for May as Thais take to the air again
As Thailand starts to open doors and get people back to work again, the Department of Airports director general has announced the opening of 14 airports across Thailand.
But the airline industry, basically grounded over the past month, has a long road ahead. From the start of May, only 32 domestic flight routes will be allowed to operate under the supervision of the department. Up to 3,000 passengers are expected daily during May with the limited flight schedule currently on the table. Before the Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand there were approximately 40,000 domestic passengers per day on the designated routes.
Most of the airports that are being reopened are located in destinations where adjoining provinces have had few recent cases and lifted restrictions, eg. Nakhon Si Thammarat and Udon Thani airports.
Director general Tawee Gasisam-ang says the department will have strict guidelines at all reopened airports. This will include the disinfecting of baggage carousels, asking airlines to set up partitions at check-in counters to separate staff and passengers, airport seating is being re-arranged and there will be measuring of all passenger temperatures.
Meanwhile, Thai Airways International has dismissed rumours that its operations will be suspended for another four months after the end of May.
The national carrier’s executive vice presidentSquadron Leader Soradej Namruangsri says that Thai Airways intends to immediately resume international flights “as soon as the Covid-19 situation improves”.
“Services have not been suspended for another four months as has been reported on social media.”
The general manager of Don Mueang International Airport, the country’s second largest airport, mostly serving budget carriers, says he expects a lot of passengers during the long holidays in May. There are four Thai public holidays in May.
“Passengers who are found to have fever or those who don’t wear a mask will not be allowed to enter the terminal… and lines have been marked for passengers to maintain 1 metre distance from each other while lining up for tickets, baggage check or boarding the plane.”
“Airlines have also been instructed to rearrange seating inside the bus that takes passengers to the plane.”
Yesterday the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration addressed specific rumours about a return of Chinese tourists in May.
CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin, CSSA spokesperson, said this will not be possible because the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has extended the ban on all incoming commercial flights until at least May 31. The international flight ban exempts military aircraft and aircraft making emergency landings, humanitarian aid flights, medical and relief flights as well as repatriation and cargo flights.
Phuket Airport has also announced it will not be accepting any domestic scheduled flights until at least May 15.
Yesterday there were 9 new coronavirus cases reported by the CSSA, raising the nationwide total to 2,947 – 4 new cases in Phuket, 3 in Bangkok and 2 in Samut Prakan (the CSSA reporting lags behind the local daily announcements of cases).
Please note: Please check with airline websites to check on flight and seating availability.
SOURCE: The Nation
