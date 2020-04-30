This year’s wet season expected to be later, drier | The Thaiger

Weather
This year’s wet season expected to be later, drier
Thailand’s annual rainy season usually arrives sometime around Songkran, the Thai New Year festival, on April 13 each year. But the Thai Meteorological Department is warning that the start of heavy rains are unlikely to start around the country until around the third week in May.
They also forecast rainfall this year to be approximately 5% lower than average, adding that “rains should last from the end of May to end June before drying up in July and August due to the La Niña effect”.
La Niña is a coupled ocean-atmosphere phenomenon that is the colder counterpart of El Niño, as part of the broader El Niño–Southern Oscillation climate pattern.
La Niña is known to disrupt typical regional and global weather patterns in a manner opposite to that of El Niño. Despite the dry weather expected to be brought by La Niña, the Royal Irrigation Department’s deputy director general Taweesak Thanadechopol, says the volume of water in the country’s dams should be more than last year.
According to Taweesak, some dams have approximately 121 million cubic metres of water due to recent rainfall in some areas.
“However the RID is worried that 59 provinces may still face water shortages in the near future. So far, the country’s 447 large and mid-sized reservoirs are 47% full, but only 11.891 billion cubic metres or 23% of the water can be used.”
27 provinces across Thailand are suffering drought according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Of the drought-hit provinces, seven are in the North, 10 in the Northeast and 10 in the Central and Western regions.
8 year old Nong Benten was filmed praying to a divine ‘spirit house’ shrine while dancing to a ‘rain song’ in Buriram, northeastern Thailand back in 2018. The youngster had taken it upon himself to ask the gods for rain after the region was crippled by severe droughts pushing up the cost of rice and devastating crops.
Coronavirus Thailand
32 domestic flight routes approved for May as Thais take to the air again
As Thailand starts to open doors and get people back to work again, the Department of Airports director general has announced the opening of 14 airports across Thailand.
But the airline industry, basically grounded over the past month, has a long road ahead. From the start of May, only 32 domestic flight routes will be allowed to operate under the supervision of the department. Up to 3,000 passengers are expected daily during May with the limited flight schedule currently on the table. Before the Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand there were approximately 40,000 domestic passengers per day on the designated routes.
Most of the airports that are being reopened are located in destinations where adjoining provinces have had few recent cases and lifted restrictions, eg. Nakhon Si Thammarat and Udon Thani airports.
Director general Tawee Gasisam-ang says the department will have strict guidelines at all reopened airports. This will include the disinfecting of baggage carousels, asking airlines to set up partitions at check-in counters to separate staff and passengers, airport seating is being re-arranged and there will be measuring of all passenger temperatures.
Meanwhile, Thai Airways International has dismissed rumours that its operations will be suspended for another four months after the end of May.
The national carrier’s executive vice presidentSquadron Leader Soradej Namruangsri says that Thai Airways intends to immediately resume international flights “as soon as the Covid-19 situation improves”.
“Services have not been suspended for another four months as has been reported on social media.”
The general manager of Don Mueang International Airport, the country’s second largest airport, mostly serving budget carriers, says he expects a lot of passengers during the long holidays in May. There are four Thai public holidays in May.
“Passengers who are found to have fever or those who don’t wear a mask will not be allowed to enter the terminal… and lines have been marked for passengers to maintain 1 metre distance from each other while lining up for tickets, baggage check or boarding the plane.”
“Airlines have also been instructed to rearrange seating inside the bus that takes passengers to the plane.”
Yesterday the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration addressed specific rumours about a return of Chinese tourists in May.
CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin, CSSA spokesperson, said this will not be possible because the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has extended the ban on all incoming commercial flights until at least May 31. The international flight ban exempts military aircraft and aircraft making emergency landings, humanitarian aid flights, medical and relief flights as well as repatriation and cargo flights.
Phuket Airport has also announced it will not be accepting any domestic scheduled flights until at least May 15.
Yesterday there were 9 new coronavirus cases reported by the CSSA, raising the nationwide total to 2,947 – 4 new cases in Phuket, 3 in Bangkok and 2 in Samut Prakan (the CSSA reporting lags behind the local daily announcements of cases).
Please note: Please check with airline websites to check on flight and seating availability.
Thailand
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 29
Covid-19 update (Wednesday) 9 new cases, 0 new deaths
Health officials at this morning’s national daily briefing announced 9 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand today, bringing the total to 2,957.
No new deaths were reported and the tally remains at 54 since the beginning of the outbreak in January. 2,665 people have recovered and been discharged, making the recovery rate just above 90%.
Bangkok currently has 1,654 cases, the highest number, followed by the southern province of Phuket, with 214. Northern Thailand currently has 94 cases, the central region 375, eastern Thailand has 111 and the South, 674.
Possible two day ‘window’ to purchase alcohol before bans re-imposed
You may be able to purchase alcohol again. But you’ll have to be quick. A short 2 day window for alcohol sales is being considered by the CSSA.
The current alcohol ban on sales has a sunset clause of tomorrow night. But the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration yesterday discussed that the ban could be renewed again starting from May 3, this Sunday.
That could allow sales on May 1 & 2 (Friday and Saturday) before the ban resumes. The alcohol ban, imposed just before before Songkran and then extended on April 20 to the end of the month, is a tool used by the Thai government to discourage people from gathering in groups, along with the curfew that runs from 10pm-4am nightly.
A final decision on allowing alcohol sales for the two days is yet to be made.
Thai Health Minister pushes ahead with ban on harmful pesticides
Taking a break from handing out face masks and berating “dirty farang”, Thailand’s Public Health Minister confirmed yesterday that the proposed ban on three hazardous pesticides will go ahead as scheduled on June 1.
Minister Anutin refused to entertain proposals from both the Industry Minister and the Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, that the ban be kicked further down the road.
The chemicals in question are paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos and, while Anutin acknowledges their role in reducing costs for the farming sector, he says the health of the nation takes precedence.
Suspect in fatal Bangkok shooting absconds with family
A man was shot dead in a fight between two neighbours yesterday in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district, apparently over excessive noise.
Police were alerted to a shooting incident at a house last night at 7pm. At the scene they found the body of a 37 year old with three bullet wounds to his head. A preliminary investigation showed that the victim had frequently quarrelled with his neighbour over noise.
Witnesses told police that the two had got into a fight around two weeks ago, and prior to the gunshots, they heard violent shouting between the two yesterday.
Police investigated the shooter’s house but found no one and believe that he has fled with his wife and 5 year old daughter.
Woman seriously injured after English husband allegedly throws her from balcony
A woman has been seriously injured in Rayong, eastern Thailand, after her English husband allegedly threw her from the balcony of their 8th floor condo yesterday afternoon.
The 56 year old woman landed on a patio on the 7th floor of the building in the Ban Chang district. Officers from the local police station arrived to find her covered in blood and screaming in pain as she described to them how her husband, named only as ‘Dave’, had allegedly thrown her from their balcony on the floor above.
The woman’s 46 year old husband was seen praying on his balcony but refused to let anyone enter the apartment.
After more than two hours of negotiation, a friend of the man and officials were able to gain entry to the property. The man claimed his wife had fallen from the balcony during an argument.
The police are planning to interview the man’s wife when she has recovered sufficiently.
Arrest in Chiang Mai for “sextortion”
A 20 year old Thai man has been charged with extortion after police in Chiang Mai province arrested him for posing as a woman to blackmail a university student online.
Police say the victim, aged 19, filed a complaint against the man accusing him of blackmail. He claimed the man posed as a woman online, and the two started an apparent “romantic relationship” on social media. He says the man began asking for nude photos and he obliged, but then started extorting money from him, threatening to release the pictures online if the victim refused to pay.
Initially he paid 19,000 baht then filed the complaint with police, leading to the man’s arrest.
A raid in the man’s home found the student’s photos on his computer and mobile phones.
Coronavirus Thailand
“Please be patient. I share your pain” – Thai PM
Following the extension of the emergency decree for another month, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is calling on everyone to bear with him as efforts to flatten the Thai Covid-19 curve continue.
The Bangkok Post reports that with the decree being extended until May 31, the PM is now asking for understanding and cooperation, promising that the government will provide financial assistance to those who have fallen on hard times.
“I realise that everyone, including low-income earners, farmers and those with independent careers, is experiencing hard times. The government will take good care of you with existing budgets and an executive decree on borrowing, the details of which will come out later. I would like business operators to be patient a little bit longer. I also share your pain. “
The PM continues to be concerned about a possible second wave of infection, with the Cabinet deciding yesterday to extend the emergency decree in place across the country, while allowing provincial governors to decide next steps on local restrictions.
The national curfew remains in place between 10pm and 4am, as does the ban on mass gatherings. There continues to be severe limits on inbound and outbound travel, with the only exception being repatriation flights in either direction.
The Bangkok Post reports that the Cabinet is asking the Foreign Affairs Ministry to get a clearer idea of how many Thai citizens are overseas and wish to return home so that their subsequent arrival and quarantine can be planned for. To avoid government quarantine facilities being overwhelmed, only 200 Thais a day are being admitted back into the country. They must then undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine period.
The Cabinet yesterday agreed that any easing of restrictions would be based on public health first and foremost, and on condition that rules to prevent the spread of infection are strictly adhered to. It’s understood the situation will be carefully monitored and should there be any signs of an increase in Covid-19 cases, restrictions will once more be back in force.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
All emergency decrees to remain in place for another month – PM
