Phuket new Covid-19 cases up to 3 (Wednesday) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand

Phuket new Covid-19 cases up to 3 (Wednesday)

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Phuket new Covid-19 cases up to 3 (Wednesday)
FILE PHOTO
In a small jump, the southern island province of Phuket today confirmed 3 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total to 5 since last Thursday. 1 case was reported yesterday and 1 on Friday. Previous to yesterday there had been 3 consecutive days without any infections.

The announcement will likely prevent Phuket from being part of a wide-scale lifting of nationwide restrictions on April 30. The specifics of what will happen after the national state of emergency expires on April 30 have not yet been announced, although many of the announcements made by the Phuket Governor over the past month have a sunset date of April 30, including the current ban on alcohol sales.

The national government has already said it will likely lift some restrictions after April 30 “for provinces that have had no new cases in the past 2 weeks”.

Here are the details of today’s new cases…

Case 194: A 42 year old Thai woman, a teacher at “Baan GuGu” school in the Rachada district who had close contact with another confirmed case. She fell sick on the April 18 and 5 people are considered at high risk and being sought by authorities.

Case 195: A 44 year old Thai man who teaches at ‘Muslim Wittaya School’ and has a history of close contact with a possible confirmed case (awaiting confirmation). He also lives in Bang Tao. He fell sick on the April 18 and 5 people are at risk.

Case 196: An 82 year old retired Thai man who had close contact with case 195. He lives in Bang Tao and shows no symptoms.

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Coronavirus Phuket

Phuket reports one new case, an 83 year old Italian

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

Phuket reports one new case, an 83 year old Italian

Phuket has added 1 new case today, taking the total number of cases up to 193 in the Province. The latest cases is 83 year old Italian man who had a history of going out into Bangla Road and have recently been to private hospital where he exhibited no specific symptoms relating to Covid-19. 17 people are said to be at high risk due to contact with the patient.

193 people are now confirmed cases in Phuket, 6 have recovered and been released in the past 24 hours, and 42 are still in hospital, 4 in a critical condition.

The announcement of the single new case in Phuket, after 3 consecutive days without any new cases, will likely threaten Phuket from being part of a wide-scale lifting of restrictions on April 30. The specifics of what will happen after April 30 have not yet been announced, although many of the announcements made by the Phuket Governor over the past month have a sunset date of April 30, including the current ban on alcohol sales.

The national Government has already said it will likely lift some restrictions after April 30 for provinces that have had no new cases in the past 2 weeks.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Food donors must maintain proper social-distancing procedures

Anukul

Published

1 day ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

Food donors must maintain proper social-distancing procedures
PHOTO: Newshawk Phuket

Yesterday police deputy spokesman Kissana Phattanacharoen announced that officers at Phlapphla Chai 2 police station have investigated an incident that took place on April 12 when dozens of people had gathered to receive charitable food near Hua Lamphong railway station in Bangkok.

Bangkok police have pressed charges against food donors for allegedly failing to submit any social gathering precautions. The legal action follows a video showing people failing to comply with social distancing measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19. Some of them even started fighting amongst themselves.

“The organisers reported to the police and have been now been charged with violating the ban on public gatherings and failing to comply with social distancing measures.”

“Police are also tracking down those involved in the brawl.”

“People who want to distribute food or other necessities must contact local authorities so as to help maintain proper social distancing procedures.”

Meanwhile, yesterday thousands of Phuket citizen waited in line to receive food from a group of young locals who have previously gathered money from donors to provide help for those affected by the Covid-19 virus. They had received permission from Police Colonel Thiraway Liamsuwan, the Director of the Phuket police station.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | News Hawk Phuket

More than 30 authorities came to facilitate the handout of food, to help control traffic and keep people spread out according to the control measure in Phuket.

Deputy Chief of Phuket District Danai Jai said that even though authorities came to control social distancing, there were too many people coming to receive the donations.

“The police officers encounter eda problem of keeping the people 2 metres apart from each other.”

“Having people who want to promote the welfare of people and to donate things to the people is a good thing and the state will support these people. For donors who want to do this should notify or coordinate with their local district authorities or police station so the officers can offer help and organise the spread of the Covid 19 virus.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | News Hawk Phuket

 

Coronavirus Phuket

It’s official: Phuket reopens after April 30

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

It's official: Phuket reopens after April 30
FILE PHOTO

“Lockdown” is a word that’s being bandied about with abandon these days, but it’s actually a bit misleading. It’s a noun of North American origin defined as “the confining of prisoners to their cells, typically after an escape or to regain control during a riot.” To say that parts of Thailand or any other country are “under lockdown” is to basically define us all as inmates.

No new cases today, Monday. More below.

No part of Thailand has been under lockdown – a nighttime curfew and travel restrictions, yes. Even the areas with the strictest measures in place to limit the spread of Covid-19, like the southern island province of Phuket, which has prohibited travel between its 17 subdistricts or tambons, still allows people to move about within their own communities to buy food and necessities outside of curfew hours.

Now a handful of orders, dated last Wednesday, but which were only publicly posted after 8:30 on Saturday night, have confirmed that that the “Phuket Lockdown” will end on April 30. The orders, signed by Phuket’s outgoing governor Pakkapong Tawipat, can be seen here can be seen HERE.

Some restrictions were originally slated to end on April 26, but in its summary of the orders, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department emphasised:

“All orders of Phuket Province shall end on 30 April 2020.”

Also mentioned in the latest orders is that all private kindergartens and nurseries are to remain closed, and that construction may continue, but contractors may only use construction materials that are already on site and are not allowed to move new materials to their worksites.

The situation remains fluid and we still don’t know if the Airport will be fully re-opened (and if so, will there be any flights anyway), if we can cross Sarasin Bridge, what shops will be re-opening and what restrictions will remain to limit our movements. We will publish all the latest information as it becomes available.

As is standard, the orders reminded all persons that violations of restrictions issued under the Emergency Decree will incur a penalty of up to a year in prison and/or a fine of up to 100,000, baht.

Phuket reported no new Covid-19 cases for a third consecutive day today; 1 case was reported on Friday. 1 more person was discharged, leaving 64 patients still in hospital out of 192 total confirmed cases since the outbreak began. Phuket has had the highest rate of infection in Thailand, although the recovery rate there is around 70%.

SOURCE: The Phuket News | Phuket PR Department

It's official: Phuket reopens after April 30 | News by The Thaiger

