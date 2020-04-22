Phuket new Covid-19 cases up to 3 (Wednesday) | The Thaiger

In a small jump, the southern island province of Phuket today confirmed 3 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total to 5 since last Thursday. 1 case was reported yesterday and 1 on Friday. Previous to yesterday there had been 3 consecutive days without any infections.

The announcement will likely prevent Phuket from being part of a wide-scale lifting of nationwide restrictions on April 30. The specifics of what will happen after the national state of emergency expires on April 30 have not yet been announced, although many of the announcements made by the Phuket Governor over the past month have a sunset date of April 30, including the current ban on alcohol sales.

The national government has already said it will likely lift some restrictions after April 30 “for provinces that have had no new cases in the past 2 weeks”.

Here are the details of today’s new cases…

Case 194: A 42 year old Thai woman, a teacher at “Baan GuGu” school in the Rachada district who had close contact with another confirmed case. She fell sick on the April 18 and 5 people are considered at high risk and being sought by authorities.

Case 195: A 44 year old Thai man who teaches at ‘Muslim Wittaya School’ and has a history of close contact with a possible confirmed case (awaiting confirmation). He also lives in Bang Tao. He fell sick on the April 18 and 5 people are at risk.

Case 196: An 82 year old retired Thai man who had close contact with case 195. He lives in Bang Tao and shows no symptoms.

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket