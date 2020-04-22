Car thief rammed as the owners take matters into their own hands | The Thaiger

Crime
Car thief rammed as the owners take matters into their own hands
A car thief has been apprehended by the owner of the car he stole. Police in the central Samut Sakhon province, just west of Bangkok, arrested 32 year old Not Jeankow on Monday. The theft took place at around half past midnight at a used car lot. ‘Not’ already had a warrant out for motor vehicle theft and broke the nationwide curfew to steal the car.
On Saturday, Not visited Karnika Raksakorn, the owner of a secondhand car dealership. Pretending he was going to buy a car ‘Not’ grabbed the keys to a Bronze Toyota Altis while Karnika looked away. Karnika didn’t notice the missing keys at the time. The car had the license plate 9867.
Then after midnight, ‘Not’ returned to the lot and simply drove the car away. Later on Sunday, officials learned that the stolen car was spotted on the roads but the suspect, and the car, escaped before they arrived on the scene.
Authorities kept an eye on the roads in the area, believing he would return. On Monday Pisek Kaewpila, the 37 year old son in law of Karnika, drove around searching for the missing vehicle. Someone called him and said the thief had gone into a house to fetch a phone. Pisek drove to the house, but ‘Not’ saw a car coming and quickly drove away. Pisek notified police and kept following the suspect.
Pisek then made a spontaneous decision to drive into the stolen car. ‘Not’ tried to escape but police arrived just in time and arrested him, taking as evidence the now-damaged car. It’s not clear who is going to pay for the damage repairs.
‘Not’ had previously stolen 2 motorbikes and sold them in the Nong Khaem District of Bangkok.
SOURCES: Thai Residents | Khaosod
Thai school director turns himself in after allegedly molesting one of his students
Yesterday at 3 pm the director of Ban Hua Na Lao school in the Phetchabun province (central Thailand), 59 year old Narongwit Phakham turned himself in to Ban Tiew Police after being accused of molesting a student at his school.
Following up on a video clip of the school director allegedly molesting the schoolgirl in his school office, police officials requested an arrest warrant from the Phetchabun Provincial Court.
The video went viral on social media last week.
Narongwit refused to answer any questions from the media and says he would only give details in the court.
Deputy Chief Police of Petchabum Colonel Chaiyach Chaemachan reveals that the man was charged in court with indecent assault of a minor aged under 13 years of age. The crime is punishable to a maximum of 15 years in jail or 500,000 baht fine, or both.
The court has set the bail amount at 600,000 baht.
The girl’s parents have already given their statements to police. They revealed that the girl was 12 years old at the time the video was recorded last year. She was in her Prathom 6 or last year of primary school.
SOURCE: Thairath / The Nation
Postcards from Thais struggling through the Covid-19 crisis
Thai citizens throughout the Kingdom have been struggling to earn enough money to survive as the government continues to enforce new measures of the state of emergency to reduce Covid-19 infections. Here are some opinions of local Thai citizens collected by the Bangkok Post.
• Kanchanaburi province (west coast of Thailand) was a popular tourist attraction where people who wanted to see Thailand’s historical events, but many of those who depended on tourism are now struggling. The historical Burma Railway bridge over the Kwai Yai River in Kanchanaburi has now been silent after tourists and vendors chose to stay home.
• Lottery vendors are currently earning as little as 80 baht per day despite attempting to sell tickets in areas that used to attract visitors. The Government Lottery Office has also postponed its April 1 draw to May 16, making it even harder for local lottery vendors trying to make ends meet. A source reports that lottery vendors used to earn at least 1,000 baht each day.
• Being aware of the current situation, some citizens have organised themselves to help people most affected by distributing meals for free. One group who calls itself ‘Muang Kan Volunteers’ has been providing 500 meal packages per day and including masks and hand sanitiser for those who can not afford to feed themselves at the moment.
• In Chai Nat (north of Bangkok), Suparat Nilrasamee, a trader who used to sell somtam (papaya salad) in Hankha district, was disappointed she did not qualify for the government’s 5,000-baht payouts due to miscommunication during the application process. Ms Suparat said her somtam business has been passed down through generations, but the government classified her as an agriculture agent. She says she is disappointed the government can disburse money to those who dismiss the aid as “small change”, while those who need to buy milk powder for infants were rejected.
• CCTV footage showed a young couple and their child riding a motorbike and snatching six eggs worth 57 baht while the stall owner was not looking. Komsan Rasrima (owner of the stall), then put up a sign asking the couple to stop stealing and ask him for the eggs instead, which he was happy to give away.
• In Trat (boarding Cambodia), farmers are reporting a huge fall in rambutan prices. Pornladda Niangnim, a rambutan farmer, says she has had to also deal with wild elephants damaging her crops. She says the price of rambutans has dropped to only 20 baht per kilogram, forcing her to take on debt to save her business.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Desperate police officer nabbed trying to rob a bank in Chachoengsao
Police general Krisana Pattanacharoen, dupty spokesman of the Royal Thai Police reports that a serving police sergeant was allegedly arrested in Chachoengsao province (east of Bangkok) for conspiring to rob a bank.
Officers from Bangpakong Police Station reported that there was a suspicious-looking man in front of Kasikornbank’s Bangwua branch in Bangpakong district.
“The suspect was seen wearing a black cloth mask, black clothes, carrying a backpack standing in front of the bank’s ATMs.”
“When patrolling police officers questioned him, he said he was an undercover police officer from the Special Branch Bureau and tried to flee.”
Officers then arrested him after trying to escape from the patrolling officers, a Glock 19 handgun was found in his jacket along with secondary magazine with 40 bullets.”
Police revealed that the suspect was 33 year old Sergeant Pannathep (last name withheld), who worked as unit commander of Police Clearance Service Centre at the Special Branch Bureau, Royal Thai Police.
General Krisana says that the man confessed to a conspiracy to rob the bank, saying that he was 400,000 baht in debt and his wife was out of work.”
“The sergeant will be charged with carrying firearms in a public place, while officers will further investigate the origin of the firearm and ammunition to see if there are other offenses involved.”
“The Special Branch Bureau will later appoint a committee to consider disciplinary punishment against the sergeant.”
SOURCE: The Nation
