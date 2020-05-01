Passenger numbers at Don Mueang airport plummet over long weekend | The Thaiger

image
image
Coronavirus Thailand

Passenger numbers at Don Mueang airport plummet over long weekend

May Taylor

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Passenger numbers at Don Mueang airport plummet over long weekend
The number of passengers passing through Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport over the coming long weekend is expected to be just a fraction of the usual figures as a result of the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 outbreak and aircraft travel restrictions.

Khaosod English reports that airport officials say they expect to see no more than 4,000 passengers a day, a huge drop from the usual 100,000+. Sampa Khuntranot, director of Don Mueang Airport, says safety measures are in place to ensure passengers maintain sufficient social distancing and hygiene requirements.

Check-in areas will have stickers to mark out the appropriate distance to be maintained while queuing. Diners in the airport’s restaurants will be required to face the wall while eating. Buses that can normally transport up to 60 passengers at a time between the terminal and the planes will now only carry a maximum of 22 people on each trip.

The holiday period beings today, National Labour Day, and extends until Monday, May 4, to mark the coronation of King Rama X. Many low-cost carriers that had temporarily suspended operations are once again taking to the skies, albeit with a limited, domestic-only schedule to selected destinations – provinces that have been clear from Covid-19 cases for at least 28 days.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

Economy

Former union leader calls for total overhaul at Thai Airways

May Taylor

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

Former union leader calls for total overhaul at Thai Airways
Thai Residents

The former president of the Thai Airways union is calling for a complete revamp of the airline, including the ousting of all existing board members. The call follows years of crippling losses, bailouts and promises of a corporate cleanout.

The Bangkok Post reports that Chamsri Sukchotrat made the call in a Facebook post, addressing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in his role as chairman of the State Enterprise Policy Committee. The SEPC has approved “in principle” the 50 billion baht bailout announced by Finance permanent secretary Prasong Poontaneat.

Ms Chamsri is calling for a radical restructuring of the struggling national carrier and says the whole board should be sacked for their inability to manage the airline’s spiralling debt. She says the new board should comprise aviation experts and those with experience in similar industries and be limited to no more than 9 members. She also implies that those appointed to the board by the Finance Ministry are not qualified for the task at hand and should be removed.

Further recommendations include abolishing the positions of executive vice president and having vice presidents reporting directly to the company president. Additionally, she argues that the carrier’s key functions of maintenance, ground operations, cargo and catering should be split, allowing for more effective management and increased revenue for each business. Having some ticket sales go through agents means the airline is losing a portion of revenue and this practice should be stopped, which should allow for an increase in online sales directly to passengers.

She also says the airline should aim for fewer aircraft as a way of cutting maintenance and employment costs. As recently as February, airline officials were discussing the procurement of 38 new planes , with some talk of leasing the aircraft.

Finally, she points out that any trace of lingering corruption will scupper attempts to transform the national carrier, calling for the implementation of good governance and transparent business dealings.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Economy

Thai Airways gets another lifeline from the government

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

Thai Airways gets another lifeline from the government

Thai Airways is finally getting a reprieve, after years of financial woes and corporate drama. The struggling national carrier is getting a lifeline in the form of a bailout loan. Finance permanent secretary Prasong Poontaneat made the announcement yesterday, after a meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The State Enterprise Policy Committee meeting approved “in principle” the proposal to rehabilitate the national carrier. The Finance Ministry is expected to guarantee a loan worth 50 billion baht to rescue the business.

The committee assigned a financial consultant to work out a rehabilitation blueprint to be submitted to the Thai Airways board. Central to the plan is the bailout loan. The airline will remain a state enterprise. A source at Government House said the Finance Ministry will guarantee the loan until the end of the year.

The amount falls below the original plan for a 70 billion baht loan. Moreover, the airline will have to renegotiate its debts with creditors and adopt cost cutting measures.

The loan will be disbursed in installments to spur the airline to stay on track with the rehabilitation. The extension of the loan depends on the content of the rescue plan and the company’s success in implementing it as well as the bailout conditions.

The national carrier posted a net loss of 2.11 billion baht in 2017, which grew to 11.6 billion baht in 2018 and 12 billion last year, according to data from the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its debt to equity ratio rose to 21 in 2019 from 12 in 2018 and 7.8 in 2017.

Current rules prevent the Finance Ministry from guaranteeing loans to state enterprises that have posted net losses for three consecutive years and are engaged in infrastructure related business. Thai Airways has made three straight years of losses, but its business is not classified as infrastructure.

The Government House source said the meeting on Wednesday acknowledged the financial crisis was affecting not only Thai Airways but airlines around the world. The SEPC’s decision to lift the airline out of its financial hole reflects the belief it will help secure Thailand’s position as the region’s tourism and aviation hub.

The meeting also concluded that as a long-serving national carrier, the airline forms an important part of the country’s identity.

Thai Airways grounded its fleet in early April, but has denied rumours on social media that it will suspend flights for a further 4 months after the end of May.

Unsurprisingly, eight other airlines based in Thailand are seeking a bailout of 25 billion baht, which is being classed as a ‘soft loan’. This means there will be interest applied, at a low rate of 2%, and the airlines will have five years from the start of 2021 to pay it back.

The eight airlines in question are Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Lion Air, Thai VietJet, Thai Smile, NokScoot and Nok Airlines.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | simpleflying.com

Coronavirus Thailand

Alcohol industry asks PM to lift booze ban nationwide

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Alcohol industry asks PM to lift booze ban nationwide
PHOTO: Pinoy Thaiyo

Thailand’s alcohol industry is banding together to ask PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to lift the ban on alcohol sales, imposed as part of the national state of emergency to halt the spread of Covid-19. Alcohol-industry organisations, led by the Thai Fruit Wine and the Local Spirit Producer Association, the Thailand Bartender Association and Thai Wine Association, have made their case to the PM.

Though there has been no national prohibition, all 76 of Thailand’s provinces, plus Bangkok, have banned the sale of alcohol until this Thursday, the original date for the Emergency Decree to expire. The various associations asked the government not to prolong the prohibition beyond that date, and to allow alcoholic beverages to be sold via takeaway and delivery services.

They also asked the government to ease their tax burden and help manage the destruction of spoiled beverages, when all pubs, clubs and bars remain shuttered. The Excise Department has collected 132 billion baht in tax on alcohol so far this year, including 70 billion from beer and 62 billion from liquor.

The groups also want the government to lift the ban on the wholesale trade of alcohol, which they say is preventing producers and distributors from shipping products to retailers, where stocks can be safely stored in climate controlled conditions.

And they’ve asked authorities to inform them in advance before announcing future alcohol-related orders, complaining that, in many cases, provincial governors announced the local alcohol bans on the night before or even on the day they became effective.

SOURCE: Weekly Blitz

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2954
  • Active Cases: 216
  • Recovered: 2684
  • Deaths: 54
  • Last Updated: 01-05-2020 at 14:15

