Wuhan, original epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, will lift outgoing travel ban | The Thaiger

China
Wuhan, original epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, will lift outgoing travel ban
Wuhan, the likely origin of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, and the city hardest hit by it, plans to remove outbound travel restrictions from April 8 after over two months of lockdown. People in Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan, will be allowed to leave if they hold a ‘green health code’, meaning no contact with any infected or suspected virus cases, according to a circular issued by provincial authorities.
Wuhan will take various measures to promote the resumption of business, based on the health risks of different regions, to minimse the impact on the economy, according to the circular. Hubei has seen 3160 deaths from the virus to date.
Some areas of Hubei lifted outbound transport restrictions today. Migrant workers who hold green codes and negative testing results will be sent out of the province to their workplaces immediately. However, Hubei schools will remain closed until further notise.
In January Wuhan declared unprecedented transport restrictions, suspending the city’s public transport and all outbound flights and trains, in an effort to contain the epidemic within its metropolitan area. Similar restrictions soon followed in the rest of Hubei, followed by other regions in China. On January 25 Chinese authorities detained 930 million people in their homes and had armed soldiers patrolling city streets to enforce it. The ‘draconian’ measures have since been recognised as effective in slowing the spread of the disease.
One new confirmed case was reported in Wuhan this week, after the city saw zero new reports for five consecutive days. The case was the sole new confirmed case reported in Hubei province.
Italian coronavirus strain may be more dangerous than Wuhan version
“We are fighting an enemy which is more devastating than any weapon or army. The enemy keeps multiplying every day and gains the upper hand if we do not change our way of life. The only way to defeat this enemy is for all of us to do these simple things. Practise social distancing and avoid crowded places, and we will weather this crisis together.”
The strain of Covid-19 coronavirus affecting Italy and giving it the highest fatality rate of any country so far affected, could be more deadly than the strain which originated in the outbreak’s original epicentre, Wuhan China.
This evaluation, uncorroborated by world scientific authorities, comes from a leading Thai epidemiologist. Dr Manoon Leechawengwong, a specialist in respiratory diseases. He made his comments in a Facebook post that the coronavirus ravaging Italy appears to be “a more vicious version than the virus in Asia”.
“Thailand is fighting a war against COVID-19, because the coronavirus that infected over 50 boxing fans and perhaps many more, came from Italy, and is more aggressive and dangerous than the virus which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak in that country.”
Though the World Health Organisation has so far announced no evidence, it’s speculated that there are at least two strains of the Covid-19 virus circulating and an analysis of 103 cases appears to support this.
Manoon, president of the “No Sleep Driving Fellowship,” believes that a boxing fan, believed to have contracted the virus from a relative who had just returned from Italy, went to Bangkok’s Lumphini boxing stadium on March 6 not knowing that he was already infected. He evidently became a “superspreader” because more than 50 other boxing fans from various provinces, caught the disease and spread it to several other people in their provinces. He says if officials had acted fast enough to track down and quarantine those fans, the virus would not have infected so many.
The first coronavirus infection in Italy was reported in late January, only weeks after Thailand reported its first case, but the contagion has spread so quickly there that Italy now ranks second after China for number of infections, and first for fatalities. The fatality rate in Italy is about 8.6% of confirmed infections, compared to South Korea’s 1.1%.
Manoon predicts that the number of infections from this contagion in Thailand will spike, and there could be many more deaths.
Covid-19 UPDATE: World cases exceed 300,000, Italian hospitals overwhelmed
In the past week, the number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases has nearly doubled. Same with the number of deaths.
This morning (10am Thai time) more than 308,000 people are now infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, and that’s only the people who have been tested and identified.
The most worrying rises have been in the US, Spain, Italy, Germany and France. In the US the number of cases has pushed the superpower into third position, behind China and Italy, with the most number of cases. In Italy, four weeks after a lockdown of towns and borders, the number of cases continues to surge – yesterday Italy recorded 793 new deaths in the past 24 hours.
A global recession is looming as governments impose additional restrictions, businesses close down (either because their governments have closed them down or just to protect their employees) and citizens struggle to find a new ‘normal’ amongst the evolving chaos.
In Thailand there are currently 411 cases, 89 were announced yesterday. The Bangkok government, and surrounding provinces, have announced many closures. More about those HERE.
Here are some snippets from around the world…
China has confirmed six new deaths and 46 additional cases. None of the latest cases were reported from Hubei province, the ground-zero of the outbreak in December 2019. This the fourth straight day that Hubei province has reported no new cases.
Chinese officials say that, of the 46 new cases, 45 were imported, bringing the total number of imported cases to 314.
The death toll in Hubei is now 3,144, and the nation’s overall death toll stands at 3,261.
China’s National Health Centre reports that 72,244 patients in mainland China have recovered and been discharged.
• Italy has now closed all non-essential factories. Italy’s health system is currently completely overwhelmed with the recent surge of cases. The Italian PM says that factories not involved in producing food or medical equipment must shut.
“The country is facing the most severe crisis since WWII.”
• In Spain the Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez asked his citizens to “remain strong. The worst is yet to come.”
Spain has more reported a total of 24,496 cases and 1,378 deaths.
• Kuwait has imposed new curfews to curb the spread of the virus. The country’s Deputy Premier and Interior Minister announced an 11 hour curfew starting 5pm today, Kuwait time.
Bolivia is imposing strict new quarantine rules. The country has imposed a total quarantine for 14 days, starting today.
“All Bolivians should be at home 24 hours a day, and only one person per family can leave at a time to go shopping.”
• Major events around the world continue to be cancelled or at least postponed. Countless art institutions, museums and galleries have temporarily closed their doors. The Louvre in Paris, which houses the famous “Mona Lisa,” is closed until further notice. A blockbuster exhibition marking the 500th anniversary of the death of Italian Renaissance painter Raphael was suspended days after opening in Rome.
UK organisers have pulled the plug on the annual Glastonbury music festival, which was meant to be celebrating its 50th anniversary.
In New York, the curtains remain down and the lights are out on Broadway. Performances are now cancelled until mid-April at least. The Met Gala, one of the world’s biggest fashion shows, has been postponed.
• The former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died yesterday from the novel coronavirus. He was 76. Sanz had been in intensive care since the beginning of the week while being treated for the virus.
Sanz presided over Real Madrid from 1995 until 2000.
• Australian PM Scott Morrison will meet with health officers and representatives of state education boards to decide an action plan on school closures in Australia. The meeting will commence at 6.30 tonight.
It comes as south eastern states,Victoria and New South Wales push for a lockdown of all non-essential activities, including a school shutdown from Tuesday. Australia currently has recorded 1.072 cases and 7 deaths.
Your democracy is killing you and how China suppressed Covid-19
OPINION
On January 25, 2020 the Chinese government started locking down around 930 million citizens over the following few weeks, starting with the city centres of Hubei province, the probable ground zero of the outbreak, and spreading outwards. Most of these Chinese citizens are still quarantined in their homes.
About two weeks later, in the second week of February, the first Covid-19 cases were announced in Italy. A month later the southern European country has nearly 50,000 cases and a death rate of around 8.5%. Their hospitals are completely overwhelmed.
The rest of Europe hasn’t been immune either with cases springing up in all corners of the continent, most notably in Spain, German, France and Switzerland. Around 6,000 people have now died around Europe, just a month after the first cases became apparent.
Across the pond, in the land of the free, the elected President told Americans that they were ready if any cases were identified. On February 15 the first case was identified in the US and the President assured US citizens that everything “was under control”. Now, a month later the US has an acute escalation of cases, pushing through 20,000 cases by late March 21.
Elsewhere in the world there are few corners where cases aren’t now rising quickly. The rise of Covid-19 is real and in its first growth phase. And just wait until the virus takes hold in the African and South American continents. In reality, this is just the beginning and we’ve got a long way to go.
More is known about the Covid-19 coronavirus now, and there’s still a lot more to learn. We do know it has a much higher death rate than the flu, but less than the SARS coronavirus back in 2002/2003.
Viruses with a high death rate usually peter out reasonably quickly as they kill their hosts before they are able to pass it on. Victims appear with symptoms quickly, are identified and isolated, taking them out of harms way.
Viruses, like the many seasonal flus, are highly contagious but only have a death rate of around 0.1%. Covid-19 is in a sweet spot in the middle where it’s quite contagious, but not as contagious as the flu, but has a death rate between 10-20 times higher than the seasonal flu. The other insidious characteristic of Covid-19 is that its carriers can walk around, highly contagious, for days, maybe up to 14 days, before symptoms kick in. By that time it’s too late.
These pandemics strike every ten years or so. Covid-19 won’t be the last virus to put the world on hold as it struggles to contain outbreaks.
Cut to Saturday, March 21 and only 41 new cases were identified in China in the past 24 hours. So China is on top of the coronavirus outbreak? Far from it. On January 25 a human experiment was started, the likes of which had never been launched on a population. The Chinese Government, an authoritarian dictatorship, locked down entire cities and instructed people that they MUST go home and stay home. And that’s that. And the home lockdowns were enforced by soldiers with guns.
But six weeks later the daily spikes in new cases did level off, then fall. The draconian action did curb the spread of the disease. But it won’t stop it, there will be another wave at some point. For now, the virus has been suppressed by removing its carriers out of the system. But it hasn’t been killed.
In the west elected governments have rolled out their lockdowns and closures in a much more staged fashion, respecting the liberties of their citizens. The slower response has resulted in a quick rise in cases.
The main game in the west has now become social distancing, a method recommended by epidemiologists to level off the spike in new infections, flattening the curve. The method does not stop the eventual spread of the virus, but it does slow it down. By slowing down the infection rate it takes the initial pressure off country’s health systems, pushes new case further down the line. Even better it allows people who contract the disease later the opportunity of better treatments and, maybe, even a vaccine in the next few years.
Put more frankly, there may be 50,000 people dying in the US over the next year as a result of the Covid-19 contagion. What health authorities are trying to avoid are 50,000 patients crowding hospitals all at once. Social distancing is a good method to slow down the spread of the virus. Forcibly locking people in their homes is even more efficient. (The figures are not real estimates, just an example)
China’s swift and drastic action, quite early in the outbreak’s evolution, has now given Chinese authorities some breathing space to rally for the probable second wave of infections. Their roll-out of mandatory home detentions did slow down, and suppress, the spread of the virus in China. It has been effective.
The virus likely started in a wet market somewhere in Wuhan, China. But it could have started in any wet market in the world. The virus doesn’t have a nationality, the virus just does what it’s told to do by its RNA coding – find a host and multiply.
But China’s swift response gave the world nearly two months of breathing space. In that time western governments could have become much better prepared for what was inevitable. They didn’t. The impact on budgets in free democracies, and the unpopular measures that would have to be taken, are more difficult to initiate where consensus and negotiation take precedence.
The take-home from our early experience of the Covid-19 outbreak is that the virus doesn’t care about how you elect, or don’t elect, your leaders. The only way to control or cope with a viral outbreak, on this scale, is swift, direct and completely disruptive actions. And none of that is likely to attract votes.
This commentary includes thoughts from Nicholas Chrstakis, a physician, sociologist and author, and Michael Osterholm, and internationally recognised epidemiologist.
