Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

Renowned Thai psychic raised alarm bells warning that Thailand could experience severe unforeseen circumstances from August onwards, hinting at the possibility of another lockdown situation and anarchy on the streets.

Dr Plai predicts a surge in disruptive events involving young women in Thailand. The international community’s scrutiny of Thailand’s affairs and rescue pleas were among the other issues highlighted by the psychic.

Recently on Khui Laek Daed Deuk, a talk show hosted by Mod Dam Kachapa Pha, Plai was questioned about the postulations for the future. The Thai psychic reckons that from August onwards, international organisations’ involvement in the country could cause significant unrest amongst the public. Confusion arose regarding the basis of these foreign body inspections. Plai seemed to believe they would be assessing the situation or responding to pleas for help.

Plai also pointed out a substantial increase in rebellious activities among teenage girls, with emotions ruling their actions rather than reasoning. Despite intense questioning on the methods of their rebelliousness, the soothsayer maintained that the aggressive behaviour would be disseminated in every way and could be much more volatile than in previous instances.

In addition to this, the psychic spoke about trouble incited by “people with gold heads,” a Thai slang term for foreigners. These disruptions, according to Plai, could potentially create economic instability.

When queried about the severity of this issue, Plai warned that it could be akin to closing the country, although not exactly a shutdown. Plai forecasted a recovery period possibly ranging from one to two years for outsiders to perceive Thailand in a positive light again.

Concerning the annual rainfall, Plai stated that this year it would be abundant. Contrary to current scientific theories, which predict three years of drought, extending a thank you to Mod Dam for the forecast of plentiful rain, Plai clarified that while there might be ample rainfall, there would be a lack of water when needed. This paradox indicates that abundant rains may not necessarily prevent water shortages during drier periods.

Only time will tell whether Plai’s predictions come true.