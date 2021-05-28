Coronavirus (Covid-19)
“Covid Vaccine ✔️” signs for vaccinated taxi drivers
At a time when customers are hard to find, some taxis are getting a boost by advertising their Covid-19 safety with a “Vaccine” sign for any cabbie who’s had their jabs. The illuminated green LED sign is the brainchild of Smart Taxi managing director, who believes that this confirmation will make commuters and passengers feel more safe and secure. He also thinks it will incentivise taxi drivers who have not yet gotten their jabs to get vaccinated right away.
And he may be right, as early results from the newly launched program saw increased ridership of the taxis with vaccine signs, bringing their earnings up to 600 baht a day. To qualify, taxi drivers have to show their official vaccine certificate to Smart Taxi. They will then be added to a database maintained by the Department of Land Transport.
The program is very small now, as the majority of taxi drivers in Thailand have only gotten one dose of the two-jab vaccination if they have any at all. But the first 2 drivers to be fully vaccinated launched May 24 and are happy with the results so far, saying that their passengers seem more confident and that the vaccine signs themselves are attracting attention and bringing in more riders.
The signs in bright green replace the “available” signs open taxis usually show with the words “Covid” and “vaccine” with a checkmark. The sign is in Thai, English, and Chinese. The program is exclusive to Smart Taxi, which operates about 5,000 taxis. The company that launched in 2018 as part of the “Taxi OK” program to improve service and safety for customers by the Department of Land Transport. The program also has its own ride-hailing app to compete with Grab and other rideshare companies.
No word yet if other companies will follow suit in displaying that their drivers are vaccinated, but Grab has been working to secure vaccines for their drivers since February and announced a goal to vaccinate all their staff by the end of 2022. The managing director of Smart Taxi believes that boosting confidence in local transportation can be a driving force in the economy and that his signs will help increase vaccine awareness as the Thai government struggles to roll out mass vaccination programmes across the country.
“Eating raw meat and no medical care” – Phetchaburi field hospital escapees
Earlier today The Thaiger wrote how 500 Covid patients tried to escape a field hospital in Phetchaburi. Now, we have further information on why they may have wanted to escape… power outages, they were being frequently in the dark, had to eat raw meat, and were not provided medical care.
Tlay Nyo, one of the workers told Thai media…
“We take care of each other. No officers here. There was no electricity for hours yesterday and we don’t know if it will happen again today.”
Tlay added that while some media reports places the number of people confined in the camp at 1,300, he says there are at least 1,500 people confined.
Than Zaw Htike, another Burmese worker, has said that he has not always been provided meals. He also too a picture of some of the food he was provided; uncooked meat. Other workers say the food allocation has been discriminatory, often favouring the Thai workers with more and better quality food.
The field hospital was established after 682 workers tested positive for Covid late last week. The company immediately shut down and imposed restrictions on the workers, such as being confined to the factory. The company assured the public that the workers would be provided for.
Cal-Comp has reportedly not responded to media inquires at this time.
More than 500 Covid patients try to escape field hospital in Phetchaburi
Hundreds of Covid-19 patients at a packed field hospital set up at a Phetchaburi factory attempted to escape during a power outage due to the hot and crowded conditions. A field hospital was set up following an outbreak at the factory in the province’s Khao Yao district, about 100 kilometres southwest of Bangkok.
A source told Nation Thailand that the power cut out yesterday evening and more than 500 patients tried to leave the field hospital.
“At around 6pm, there was an electrical malfunction at the hospital, as a result electric fans stopped working… About 500 patients were upset due to the hot and crowded conditions and tried to escape from the building.”
More than 50 police officers were called to the factory as well as soldiers from the Military Province 15 and public health staff dressed in disease protection gear. As of this morning, the situation was still “unresolved,” according to Nation Thailand.
Field hospitals in Thailand are typically for Covid patients with mild to no symptoms. Most have beds made from cardboard, with dozens of patients in one area. The field hospital at the Cal-Comp Electronics Thailand factory was set up after 682 workers, many of them Burmese migrants, tested positive for the virus. Following the outbreak, space at the factory was converted into kitchens to provided meals for quarantined workers while another space at the building was converted into a field hospital. Thailand
Factory space has been converted into kitchens to provide 3 meals daily to all quarantined employees, and another building on the grounds has been repurposed as a makeshift field hospital.
Over 1,200 new infections found across 14 Thai prisons
The Corrections Department has confirmed that another 1,228 Covid-19 cases have been reported across 14 prisons around the country. According to a Bangkok Post report, Veerakit Harnpariyan from the department adds that another 2,054 patients have recovered, while 16,319 are being treated at prison facilities.
Veerakit has also responded to reports on social media about a man who was found dead on a footpath on May 26, after being released from Bangkok Remand Prison, where he’d contracted Covid-19. Veerakit says the man was tested for Covid-19 at a Corrections Department medical facility before he was released. On May 9, a positive result came back.
The man was categorised as a “green”, or asymptomatic, patient and was sent to a public health unit for treatment, along with 3 other infected inmates, all of whom were due for release on May 11.
Veerakit says prisons are obliged to test all inmates for Covid-19 prior to releasing them, whether they have completed their sentence, are being released temporarily, or are being freed on suspended jail terms. He adds that prison officials are required to send the names of all inmates due for release, along with their release dates, to public health offices at least 5 days prior to release. Prisoners suspected of having contracted Covid-19 must carry out 14 days’ quarantine prior to their release. If infected, they will not be released, but instead sent to a public health unit for treatment.
