Thailand
Thailand News Today | 500 Covid hospital ‘patients’ escape, 1 night, 1$ campaign for Phuket | May 28
Hundreds of Covid patients at a packed field hospital at a Phetchaburi factory attempted to escape during a power outage due to the hot and crowded conditions, 1 man has been rescued, while another is still missing, after a speedboat capsized in rough waters off the island of Koh Chang, Tourism officials are pushing for a proposed campaign they call “One Night, One Dollar” to help draw travellers back to the popular tourist island and Thai Taxi Network Association says that many traditional licensed taxis will likely switch to driving their own cars as rideshare drivers.
Thailand
Recent poll shows most Thai residents pin high hopes on first dose
According to a recent Super poll, nearly 90% of respondents say they want every Thai citizen to receive the first dose to fight Covid-19, but are less concerned when the second dose is given. Furthermore, almost 80% of respondents believe they can resume their pre-Covid-19 life as soon as Thais get their first dose.
The director of the Super Poll Research Institute says the poll indicates the people of Thailand will have more trust in the government once 70% of its people have been vaccinated. The spokesperson says that trust will be further increased if the government focuses on continual communication on how the vaccination campaign is being handled. He also criticised spreaders of fake news relating to Covid-19 vaccinations, specifically about the vaccination’s effectiveness, a tactic, according to him, to dissuade people from receiving the vaccination, were pointless criticisms.
Further information on the survey showed…
• 6% want the government to prioritise groups of people in high-risk areas for vaccination and to allow each province to manage its own vaccination program
• 6% want the government to allow the private sector to procure alternative vaccines as quickly as possible
• 7% want everyone to have access to the vaccines
• 6% are confident that Thailand can reopen for economic recovery after every Thai is vaccinated with the first dose, compared to only 6.8% who have no confidence
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 4,528 Covid infections and 24 death, provincial totals
Today the public health department has reported another 4,528 Covid infections and 24 C-19 related deaths. Another huge proportion of todays cases – 1,902 – are from Thai prisons. We will post the provincial totals early in the afternoon as usual.
Here’s all today’s provincial totals as announced this morning for the past 24 hours…
• Thailand’s Department of Disease Control says it’s prioritising the distribution of Covid vaccine in Bangkok, during the national inoculation drive next month, to vaccinate at least 70% of the capital’s residents by July. Bangkok has an estimated population of 10-12 million (despite its official 8.2 million).
Meanwhile, the Thai government were politely ‘hesitant’ to give the private move a full blessing and said they are “moving forward” to allow private organisations to import foreign-manufactured, and Thai FDA approved, vaccines.
• A new study of 862,000 recipients in Uruguay has found that the Sinovac vaccine is effective in reducing Covid-19 death by up to 97%. The study comes as early results are gathered from Uruguay’s vaccination campaign which has been 80% Sinovac vaccines given to its citizens. They found that for people who had already been fully vaccinated with 2 doses, infections were down 57% and severe cases requiring intensive care were reduced by 95%. CoronaVac is a traditional type of vaccine, using inactivated virus to trigger immunity, while Pfizer uses RNA messenger technology. (The original information was posted by Thai PBS World which is the government’s English mouthpiece)
Thailand
Bangkok teenagers busted for party, drugs
Police have busted what Thai media is calling a “drug party” early yesterday morning in the Sai Mai district of Bangkok. They arrested 23 teenagers and “confirmed” 17 of them were using illicit narcotics.
Locals had reported the teenager’s festivities citing fears that it could lead to a Covid-19 outbreak. When they arrived, police allegedly found almost 2 dozen teenagers partying, violating Covid-19 restrictions on group gatherings, in a resort room “VIP 3”.
Police allegedly found ketamine, a drug primarily used for veterinary science and during anaesthesia, but is also taken recreationally, at the scene. 17 of the teenagers allegedly admitted they had taken ketamine, 6 of them said they had only drunk alcohol and had not consumed any of the narcotics in front of them.
All suspects will be submitted to a drug screen will be used to determine whether the teenagers had in fact consumed any narcotics. The teenagers were subsequently arrested and brought to the Sai Mai police station.
It is not reported what other narcotics police may have uncovered at the scene.
The teenagers face charges of violating the emergency decree, illegal drug use, and 2 unidentified charges. Health authorities were alerted to the arrests. All suspects are set to be tested for Covid-19. The nationality of the teenagers was not stated.
Bars, beaches, and especially private “parties” are in the news for violating Covid-19 restrictions.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
