Transport
Taxi drivers may switch to rideshare apps with new regulations
The president of the Thai Taxi Network Association says that many traditional licensed taxis will likely switch to driving their own cars as rideshare drivers. The statement comes in response to the government’s announcement that they have started to put together regulations for rideshare taxi apps, set to go into effect in a month or two. The new regulations would bring validity to the legal grey area of people using their private cars to give people rides for pay via mobile apps.
The new plans would place some safety and organizational regulations on ridesharing apps like Grab, requiring drivers and cars to be officially registered with a drivers license and a criminal background check and be equipped with safety and communication features, as well as put caps on pricing maximums for the apps.
While some hope the new regulation will bring them in line with the normal taxis, who have yellow license plates signifying that they are legal public transport, the taxi group president argues that the government is caving to illegal rideshare apps to legitimise them to the detriment of licensed taxis.
Operating as a legal taxi driver requires a lot of compliance with laws and regulations, and a heavy investment in licensing and a strict registration process, all of which may be rendered obsolete with the passage of the new regulations. The taxi association representative said cab drivers are being bullied with this legislation, while government bends for the lawbreakers at the expense of the legitimate taxi operators.
Although legal taxis do have their own ride-hailing app already, many taxi drivers may abandon the complex and well-regulated system to go freelance easily as a less regulated rideshare driver.
There are about 80,000 yellow-plated taxis currently in Thailand, though only about 30,000 are now in operations because of sharply decreased demand during the Covid-19 pandemic. Longtime taxi drivers are angry about the coming regulations, feeling like they are being punished for obeying the laws. They want to protest, but will not gather because of Covid-19 restrictions.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Thailand
Police arrest “key” labour trafficking suspect who allegedly earned millions of baht
Police say they’ve arrested a “key” suspect who allegedly earned millions of baht leading a human trafficking operation. Following the man’s arrest, police accessed his bank account and say he earned around 14 million baht over the past year with his earnings increasing during Covid-19 outbreaks.
Over the past year, officers tightened border patrol along the Thai-Myanmar border and focused on catching migrants who were entering Thailand illegally through natural passageways, evading checkpoints and the mandatory quarantine period. Following the December Covid-19 outbreak at the fishing hub in Samut Sakhon, just southwest of Bangkok, infecting hundreds of migrant workers, officers shifted their focus to crackdown on labour traffickers.
The alleged trafficker, Hasim Jirakitbamrung, was recently arrested in Kanchanaburi’s Thong Pha Phum district. Hundreds of Burmese migrants have been detained in the province over the past few months, with many saying they had jobs set up in Thailand. Police say Hasim is a “key human trafficker.”
“Investigations found the suspect had around 14 million baht in his bank account over the past year and that his earnings have jumped twofold during the spread of Covid-19.”
When police reviewed Hasim’s bank account, they found every transfer made to the account before December was around 100,000 baht to 600,000 baht. The account was reactivated in April. Police also searched his home in the Sangkhla Buri district and found bank books that showed 5 million baht deposits were made as well as SIM cards and Thai nationality documents.
Police had learned about Hasim earlier this after the arrest of one of his alleged gang members, Kriangsak Janya, who faces charges for allegedly trafficking 19 Burmese migrants into Thailand. He allegedly told police that Hasim paid him 2,000 baht to traffick the migrants.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Cannabis tourism may be a key to Thailand’s recovery
Thailand may have an opportunity to help recover its nearly dead tourism economy from an unusual source: cannabis tourism. Thailand is the first Southeast Asian country to legalise many aspects of cannabis – production and importing and exporting for medical use, and recently broader recreational use, with the first cannabis-infused drinks hitting convenience store shelves. This could open the door to a surge in medical and wellness tourism.
Cannabis has already become a huge industry, estimated this year at US$247 million in legal medical use and $424 million from illegal recreational use. It is predicted by 2024, legal Asian cannabis will be a $12.5 billion industry.
Covid-19 has devastated Thailand’s vital tourism industry, with foreign arrivals this year predicted to be just over 1% of the pre-pandemic figures, and cannabis tourism may lure luxury and upper middle class travellers, as well as elderly travellers and those suffering from cannabis-treatable afflictions such as cancer or epilepsy.
The cannabis industry may draw nearby tourists from other Asian countries as well, being the first country in the region to legalise it, though it may not offer as much of a draw from Americans where legalisation is much more widespread. But if Thailand promotes cannabis tourism with certified doctors and clinics as well as cannabis wellness resorts and medical tour packages, the industry could be a huge boon for the country.
Than Global Travel says a pilot program a few years ago attracted older travellers with medical issues, but also business owners looking to get into the cannabis market and millennials excited for the new experience. Their package was a 3-day, 2-night trip for around 9000 baht, but they also just launched a half-day tour in April that was stopped by the third wave of Covid-19.
The tour company plans to focus on medical tourism but also sees potential in factory tours for curious cannabis investors. They see the niche industry blowing up in the next 5 years, with Thailand uniquely poised to be at the forefront as a country already known for tourism and the first to legalise in the region.
But Thailand needs to act quickly to corner the emerging market. A stigma still exists as marijuana is often classified as a narcotic, even though it is not addictive like cigarettes and alcohol. But attitudes are changing, even in Asia, where both Malasia and Laos are making plans and eying the profitable cannabis market. The shifting culture seems to be heading towards legalisation for recreational use, and Thailand needs to start now if it hopes to be Southeast Asia’s premier cannabis tourism destination.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Water monitor lizard blood studied in Thailand for potential to treat cancer and Covid-19
Asian water monitor lizard blood is being researched in Thailand for its medicinal properties and its potential to treat cancer and even Covid-19. The Thai government granted the Mahidol University permission to collect blood samples from the protected species and study proteins in the blood that contribute to the lizard’s immune defence.
The large lizards, sometimes reaching 1.5 metres in size, have a strong immune system, allowing them to live in polluted water and eat decaying animals, according to a professor at the Mahidol University’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. While researchers say the proteins in the lizard’s blood inhibit the growth of cancer cells and some bacteria, more studies need to be done to see if the healthy cells in humans are affected by the reptile blood.
The initial study is set to be completed by the end of the year. Researchers will test whether the blood can combat different viruses such as the avian flu and Covid-19.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
