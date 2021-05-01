Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Medical, business sectors blame government over Covid-19
Corporations are losing faith in Thailand’s political leaders as many in the medical, financial and business sector are putting the blame on the government for the current Covid-19 outbreak. They see corruption and cronyism hindering and dampening a more decisive and productive course of action. The Chamber of Commerce has already offered logistical support to expedite vaccinations with private hospitals offering to buy their own vaccines for distribution. Legal hoops by the health ministry are holding up the process.
Thailand ranks 124th out of 154 countries on the percentage of adults who have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. And nearly 40,000 new Covid-19 infections have sprung from the third wave since the beginning of March.
An online campaign is gaining speed calling for the resignation of Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul helmed by a group called Mor Mai Thon, Thai for “doctors won’t tolerate this”. The campaign has gathered more than 200,000 signatures in the last few days on the recently-reinstated-in-Thailand petition site Change.org.
The strong move puts pressure on PM Prayut who had generally received the support of the middle class and the corporate sector since coming to power in a military coup in 2014. But with the countries medical crisis and shrinking economy, he may be losing that base. Business leaders have been critical of the slow vaccine rollout with the Thai Chamber of Commerce speaking out strongly about the damage to the economy as people are not getting vaccinated.
The business and tourism sector are pointing the finger at PM Prayut and his government for failing to distribute and administer the vaccines, and not encouraging citizens to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. Tourism officials believe that the more efficient vaccine roll out in neighbouring countries like Hong Kong, Singapore, and Vietnam will draw the tourists that cannot come into ill-prepared Thailand.
Delays in the domestic production of AstraZeneca by Siam Bioscience, a company owned by the king, has drawn whispered criticism for fear of strong punishment under the countries lese majeste laws. Registration and approval for vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are still hanging in the balance and Sinovac is the main vaccine available in the country so far.
Last year the Thai government enjoyed praise for their strong containment of the Coronavirus outbreak and started this year on a positive note with efforts to acquire 63 million vaccines for half the population. But that praise is fading as missteps are not doing enough to contain the Covid-19 outbreak and vaccinate people against it.
Some political shuffling has taken place within the Thai government to try to quell the angry voices from the medical and business community. The Prime Minister has been granted stronger authority as a Covid czar to enforce laws like the Communicable Disease Act, stoking fears of authoritarian abuse. Thammasat University political scientist Prajak Kongkirati sees the move as an act of desperation.
“He has to show that he is doing something because the criticism is coming from his core supporters who he needs for political stability. The anger over vaccines has shaken Prayut’s support base.”
SOURCE: Nikkei Asia
Myanmar
Myanmar preparing to shut down import of Thai soft drinks via land transport
Thailand’s Commerce Minister is preparing to hold urgent talks with Myanmar following the news that Burmese officials are planning a ban on the import of Thai soft drinks over land. Jurin Laksanawisit says the reason for the ban is not known, with Myanmar insisting only imports via ship will be allowed. This ramps up the cost for Thai businesses and is believed to be the result of ongoing political unrest in the neighbouring country.
From May 1, Myanmar is expected to implement a ban on Thai drink imports via land, understood to be worth around 10 billion baht a year. According to a Bangkok Post report, the ban affects all soft drinks, including sweetened condensed milk and instant coffee, which will only be permitted into Myanmar via ship.
There has been some speculation that many citizens in Myanmar are calling for a boycott of all goods from companies affiliated with the Burmese army. On February 1, the military staged a coup which ousted the democratically-elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The country has been in turmoil ever since, with anti-coup protests being met with increasing violence from the military regime.
The Bangkok Post reports that between January and February this year, the value of drinks exports to Myanmar rose by 10% to 2 billion baht. The exports are valued at around 10 billion baht a year, with the drinks usually sent via land checkpoints in Ranong, as well as the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai and the Mae Sot district in Tak.
Jurin says he plans to ask Burmese officials to reconsider the ban, pointing out that Thailand has also imported large volumes of goods from Myanmar, but the value of such imports remains low while transportation is affected by the ongoing unrest.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More closures in Bangkok, in force now
It’s not a formal lockdown, but it may as well be, with newly announced closures from the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority.
From Monday, April 26, a lot more services, public spaces and businesses around Bangkok are now closed. Additionally events will be limited to just 20 people, down from the former limitation of 50 people. Face mask-wearing will be enforced with a fine of 20,000 baht, a situation that is now in force in 42 other provinces around the country (more have been added since yesterday’s article).
But there is no curfew, although shopping centres must now close at 8pm, supermarkets at 9pm and convenience stores will have to close at 10pm until 4am. More about the early closing of those services in red zone provinces HERE.
Here is a list of the businesses, public spaces and service that are now closed or have restricted hours…
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM under pressure to go “full lockdown” as infections surge
With many more businesses being told to pull down their shutters in Bangkok from midnight tonight, there are now calls to just go the next step and impose a full lockdown as the infection numbers keep mounting up. With the additional 31 types of business closed, on top of the current restrictions in Bangkok, the BMA has all but imposed the “L” word without actually saying it.
In Bangkok, alone, yesterday there were 1,582 Covid infections reported by the CCSA.
In the days before Songkran PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, asked if they should restrict Songkran travel because of the rising case numbers (in the 10s at that stage, not 1000s), he replied…
“Whatever will be, will be. The reason is, it’s a matter that involves a huge number of people. The government will have to try to cope with that later.”
Meanwhile, on April 16, Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam dismissed the possibility of curfews in red zone provinces, claiming “it is not needed”. Wissanu maintains that the colour-coded zones are “efficient at this stage”.
Now the government’s desire for Songkran to go ahead, and the consequences of those decisions, are coming back to bite them.
The PM’s “later” is now.
Even last Friday night PM Prayut said on TV that the government had no plans to lock down the country despite the daily case reports over 2,000 for the past 3 days and nearly 3,000 yesterday.
Medical professionals, from a range of fields, are now calling on the Thai government to go into full lockdown to control the spread of the virus. As it is, with the country broken into red and orange zones, there are enforced closing times at many businesses and Bangkok has an additional regime of closure starting from midnight tonight. You can read about that HERE.
So, many argue, we already have a partial lockdown already and the government should just take the additional step, and enforce it.
PM Prayut responded to the calls on his Facebook page yesterday saying that he gave provincial governors the power to add local curfews if they deemed it necessary.
“Provincial governors have the authority to tighten disease control measures and close premises in addition to any closures ordered by the government. If the pandemic worsens, the 14 day quarantine period for asymptomatic patients treated at hospitals may be reduced to 10 days so they can be self-quarantined at home with a tracking system.”
Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha, speaking to the Bangkok Post, said that the latest wave of infections “has reached a critical point as there are not enough medical personnel to take care of. In light of this, the ministry has asked the prime minister to tighten measures to curb the transmissions”.
Thailand yesterday recorded a total of 2,839 new infections, another record 24 hour reporting period. Sunday’s total is 2,438 infections.
At the peak of the first wave in April 2020 Thailand recorded 188 cases in one day. In the second wave, concentrated around migrant workers in Samut Sakhon in December and January, the largest daily tally was 959 people.
