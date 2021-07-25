Covid outbreak closes Nakhon Si Thammarat rubberwood processing factory

A rubberwood processing factory in Nakhon Si Thammarat, a southern Thai province, has been ordered closed for 14 days (reopening on August 7) following 221 workers testing positive for Covid, says the provincial communicable disease committee, today.

The majority of the cases, 166, were reported today. All of the workers will be tested, soon.

The committee says 2 field hospitals have been established. 1 field hospital has been set up a building near the district office. The other field hospital is set up near the Sangwanwit 7 School.

Today, Nakhon Si Thammarat had 259 new infections.

Earlier today, a chicken processing plant in Phetchabun announced it had over 3,000 new infections which caused 3 nearby villages to be locked down. Phuket is creeping closer to the 90 people/week mark.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on