Covid-19 Wednesday Update: 10,414 infections, 122 deaths

Today, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 122 deaths down from yesterday, but a jump from Monday when Coronavirus deaths neared the 100 mark. 10,414 new infections were recorded, an increase of nearly 1000 from yesterday which saw the first day under 10,000 since mid-July. Since April 1, in Thailand’s latest wave of virus, the CCSA has recorded 1,562,966 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 11,580 recoveries. There are now 115,423 people in Thailand currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 35,628 in hospitals and 61,486 in hospitel or field hospital facilities.

An additional 5,100 people tested positive using antigen test kits, but are not considered confirmed until receiving a more accurate RT-PCR test. 178 new infections were uncovered in prisons which have had nearly 70,000 total Covid-19 infections.

More information this afternoon with provincial totals.

SOURCE: Department of Disease Control

