Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 Wednesday Update: 10,414 infections, 122 deaths

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: CCSA

Today, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 122 deaths down from yesterday, but a jump from Monday when Coronavirus deaths neared the 100 mark. 10,414 new infections were recorded, an increase of nearly 1000 from yesterday which saw the first day under 10,000 since mid-July. Since April 1, in Thailand’s latest wave of virus, the CCSA has recorded 1,562,966 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

Covid-19 Wednesday Update: 10,414 infections, 122 deaths | News by Thaiger

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 11,580 recoveries. There are now 115,423 people in Thailand currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 35,628 in hospitals and 61,486 in hospitel or field hospital facilities.

Covid-19 Wednesday Update: 10,414 infections, 122 deaths | News by Thaiger

An additional 5,100 people tested positive using antigen test kits, but are not considered confirmed until receiving a more accurate RT-PCR test. 178 new infections were uncovered in prisons which have had nearly 70,000 total Covid-19 infections.

More information this afternoon with provincial totals.

SOURCE: Department of Disease Control

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Visa30 mins ago

Thailand’s Special Tourist Visa scheme extended until September 2022
Thailand38 mins ago

Thailand Top Stories | Same sex marriage, Restaurants serving alcohol | Sep 29
Thailand1 hour ago

Booze is back, Russians to return, COE reform | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 98
Sponsored3 hours ago

Siam Piwat benchmarks MICE industry with “Virtual Inspection” solution, to reinforce its ‘The Icon of Innovative Lifestyle’ vision

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Business1 hour ago

Labour Ministry confirms timeframe for registering undocumented migrant workers
Weather2 hours ago

Education Ministry apologises for fake flood photo
Thailand2 hours ago

Constitutional Court delays ruling in landmark marriage equality case
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 10,414 new cases and 122 deaths
Business2 hours ago

Thai Airways to resume flights to countries with high vaccination rates
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand looks to Indian visitors celebrating Diwali to compensate for lack of Chinese visitors
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Covid-19 Wednesday Update: 10,414 infections, 122 deaths
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket tourism operators want COE process reformed, other rules amended
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bangkok braces for flooding, 70,000 homes damaged in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Health Ministry predicts infections will fall to 5,000 a day by end of October
Thailand3 hours ago

More guidelines announced for schools reopening
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket restaurants can serve alcohol starting October 1
Thailand2 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending